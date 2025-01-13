|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Aug 2025
|9 Sep 2025
|15 Sep 2025
|Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from the 9th day of September, 2025 to the 15th day of September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 64th AGM of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.
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