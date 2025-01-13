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PCBL Chemical Ltd Balance Sheet

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283.1
(1.11%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:24:58 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

149.75

37.75

37.75

37.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,593.4

3,241.46

2,781.87

2,567.16

Net Worth

3,743.15

3,279.21

2,819.62

2,604.91

Minority Interest

Debt

3,362.82

2,939.01

779.44

785.82

Deferred Tax Liability Net

342.07

334.72

313.75

323.6

Total Liabilities

7,448.04

6,552.94

3,912.81

3,714.33

Fixed Assets

2,447.85

2,269.37

2,224.34

2,037.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,992.25

3,674.96

1,005.49

783.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

56.88

50.37

56.4

47.3

Networking Capital

735.82

389.29

584.52

738.03

Inventories

769.05

563.44

485.8

603.91

Inventory Days

49.57

Sundry Debtors

1,267.97

1,287.45

1,107.77

1,105.1

Debtor Days

90.71

Other Current Assets

219.98

219.6

150.75

117.34

Sundry Creditors

-1,289.43

-1,484.34

-995.98

-933.71

Creditor Days

76.64

Other Current Liabilities

-231.75

-196.86

-163.82

-154.61

Cash

215.24

168.95

42.06

108.69

Total Assets

7,448.04

6,552.94

3,912.81

3,714.33

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