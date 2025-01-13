PCBL Chemical Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
532.34
390.36
350.83
303.82
Depreciation
-120.88
-110.12
-92.36
-60.52
Tax paid
-105.2
-78.09
-67.34
-74.04
Working capital
159.55
168.63
27.79
157.15
Other operating items
Operating
465.81
370.78
218.92
326.41
Capital expenditure
310.25
186.75
398.02
69.24
Free cash flow
776.06
557.53
616.94
395.65
Equity raised
4,224.73
3,358.28
2,832.23
2,224.37
Investing
562.76
43.55
-160.67
28.38
Financing
629.03
389.82
559.06
712.38
Dividends paid
188.73
120.64
120.64
24.81
Net in cash
6,381.31
4,469.82
3,968.2
3,385.59
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.
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