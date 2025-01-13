|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2026
|20 Apr 2026
|Board Meeting Intimation for Considering, Approving And Taking On Record The Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2026 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:30.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2026
|27 Jan 2026
|PCBL Chemical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 3rd February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 3rd November, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2025
|9 Oct 2025
|PCBL Chemical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 17th October, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2025
|14 Jul 2025
|PCBL Chemical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23 July 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23 July 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.07.2025)
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