|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|15 Sep 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|AGM 15/09/2025 Intimation of 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Book Closure Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2025) Reg 34(1) - Integrated Annual Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.08.2025) Proceedings of the 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PCBL Chemical Limited and Submission of the Voting Results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report in respect of the 64th AGM of the Company held on Monday, 15th September, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.09.2025) Minutes of the 64th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 15th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2025)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.