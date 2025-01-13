AGM 15/09/2025 Intimation of 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Book Closure Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2025) Reg 34(1) - Integrated Annual Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.08.2025) Proceedings of the 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PCBL Chemical Limited and Submission of the Voting Results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report in respect of the 64th AGM of the Company held on Monday, 15th September, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.09.2025) Minutes of the 64th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 15th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2025)