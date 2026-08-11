Technocraft Ventures IPO Review: GMP, Subscription, Financials, Valuation & Should You Apply?

The Technocraft Ventures IPO has attracted strong investor interest during its subscription period, with the issue receiving an overall subscription of 7.93 times. The IPO combines a fresh issue of shares with an offer for sale and is aimed primarily at strengthening the company’s working capital requirements and supporting general corporate purposes.

With a price band of ₹200 to ₹212 per share, a lot size of 70 shares, positive grey market sentiment and strong demand from non-institutional investors, Technocraft Ventures IPO has emerged as an issue worth watching.

But does strong subscription automatically make it an attractive investment? Not necessarily. Investors should also consider the company’s financial performance, valuation, business model, government exposure, working-capital requirements and long-term growth prospects.

Here is a detailed Technocraft Ventures IPO review covering the key positives, risks, valuation and listing outlook.

Technocraft Ventures IPO: Key Details

Technocraft Ventures IPO is a book-built issue of approximately ₹251.88 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of around 95.05 lakh shares aggregating to approximately ₹201.51 crore and an offer for sale of around 23.76 lakh shares worth approximately ₹50.37 crore.

The IPO is priced in the range of ₹200 to ₹212 per share, with the final issue price fixed at ₹212.

For retail investors, the minimum application is 70 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,840 at the upper price band.

The shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with August 14, 2026 being the tentative listing date.

Technocraft Ventures IPO Subscription Status

Investor interest in the IPO has been strong.

As of August 11, 2026, the issue has been subscribed 7.93 times overall.

The category-wise subscription figures are particularly notable:

QIB: 4.50 times

4.50 times NII: 12.98 times

12.98 times S-NII: 14.82 times

14.82 times B-NII: 12.06 times

12.06 times Retail: 7.73 times

7.73 times Overall: 7.93 times

The strong NII participation is one of the key positives of the issue. Retail participation has also been healthy, with the retail portion subscribed nearly eight times.

However, subscription data should be viewed alongside valuation and business fundamentals rather than being treated as a standalone investment signal.

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP

The Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP stood at ₹28 on August 11, 2026, according to the data provided.

Against the IPO price of ₹212, a GMP of ₹28 indicates an estimated listing price of approximately ₹240.

That translates into an indicative listing premium of around 13.21%.

However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of the actual listing price.

More importantly, GMP has moderated from ₹30 on August 10 to ₹28 on August 11. This slight decline suggests that investors should remain cautious about assuming a large listing premium.

Strong Financial Performance

One of the strongest arguments in favour of Technocraft Ventures is its recent financial growth.

The company’s total income increased from ₹227.30 crore in FY24 to ₹281 crore in FY25 and ₹347 crore in FY26.

At the same time, profit after tax increased substantially:

FY24 PAT: ₹19.05 crore

FY25 PAT: ₹28.20 crore

FY26 PAT: ₹43.32 crore

This represents a significant improvement in profitability over the three-year period.

EBITDA has also increased from ₹35.03 crore in FY24 to ₹49.63 crore in FY25 and ₹72.18 crore in FY26.

The combination of revenue growth and improving profitability is a positive signal for the company.

Healthy ROE and ROCE

Technocraft Ventures reports strong return ratios.

As of March 31, 2026:

ROE: 26.51%

26.51% ROCE: 27.72%

27.72% RoNW: 26.51%

26.51% PAT Margin: 12.56%

12.56% EBITDA Margin: 20.92%

A ROE above 25% and ROCE close to 28% indicate that the company has been generating healthy returns on the capital employed in the business.

For an EPC company, where capital requirements and working-capital requirements can be significant, these ratios are particularly worth monitoring.

Diversified EPC Business

Technocraft Ventures operates across several infrastructure segments rather than depending entirely on one category.

Its key areas include:

Water and wastewater infrastructure

Roads and highways

Urban infrastructure

Power distribution

Trenchless and micro-tunnelling projects

The company has also executed projects under government infrastructure programmes such as AMRUT, JNNURM, UIDSST, Namami Gange, JJM and PMGSY.

This diversification can help provide multiple avenues for growth as government infrastructure spending continues.

Strong Government Infrastructure Exposure

A major part of Technocraft Ventures’ business is associated with state governments and government agencies, particularly across northern India.

The company has executed projects in states and regions including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

It also has experience working on ADB-funded infrastructure projects, where projects typically involve stringent technical, environmental and execution requirements.

India’s continued focus on water infrastructure, urban development, roads, electrification and sanitation could provide a favourable long-term environment for EPC companies.

However, government exposure also creates risks, particularly around tender cycles, approvals, project execution and payment timelines.

IPO Proceeds: Working Capital Is a Key Focus

A major portion of the IPO proceeds is intended for working capital requirements.

The company plans to utilise approximately ₹150 crore towards working capital, with the remaining proceeds allocated towards general corporate purposes.

This is an important point for investors.

EPC businesses can require substantial working capital because money may be tied up in receivables, inventories, project execution and performance-related obligations.

The ability of Technocraft Ventures to efficiently convert its reported profits into operating cash flow will therefore be an important metric to monitor after listing.

Technocraft Ventures IPO Valuation

At the IPO price of ₹212, the company’s post-issue valuation indicates a market capitalisation of approximately ₹839.65 crore.

The post-issue P/E ratio is around 19.38 times, compared with a pre-issue P/E of approximately 14.73 times.

The company’s FY26 EPS is stated at approximately ₹10.94 on a post-issue basis.

A P/E of around 19.4x is not exceptionally expensive for a growing infrastructure company, particularly given the company’s recent earnings growth and healthy return ratios.

However, the valuation also means investors are paying a premium for the company’s expected future growth.

Therefore, the IPO can be considered reasonably valued rather than deeply discounted.

Key Strengths of Technocraft Ventures IPO

1. Strong Financial Growth

Revenue, EBITDA and PAT have all grown significantly over the past three financial years.

2. Healthy Profitability

The company has reported an EBITDA margin of 20.92% and PAT margin of 12.56%.

3. Strong Return Ratios

ROE of 26.51% and ROCE of 27.72% are among the more attractive aspects of the company’s financial profile.

4. Diversified EPC Capabilities

The company operates across water, wastewater, roads, urban infrastructure, power and trenchless construction.

5. Government Infrastructure Opportunity

India’s continued infrastructure spending could provide a long-term opportunity for companies operating in these sectors.

6. Strong IPO Demand

The IPO has received 7.93x overall subscription, with particularly strong demand from the NII category.

Key Risks to Consider

Government Concentration

Dependence on government agencies means project awards, execution and payment cycles can be affected by administrative processes and budgetary priorities.

Working Capital Requirements

A substantial ₹150 crore of IPO proceeds is being allocated towards working capital. Investors should closely monitor receivables and operating cash flow.

Valuation Risk

At around 19.38x post-issue P/E, the IPO isn’t available at a very low valuation.

EPC Execution Risk

Infrastructure projects can face delays related to land acquisition, approvals, weather conditions, material costs, labour availability and project execution.

GMP Volatility

Although GMP remains positive, it has declined from ₹30 to ₹28. GMP can change significantly before listing and should not be considered a reliable guarantee of listing gains.

Small-Cap Volatility

With a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹840 crore, the stock could experience considerable price volatility after listing.

Technocraft Ventures IPO: Listing Gain Potential

From a short-term perspective, the IPO presents a reasonably positive setup.

The combination of:

Positive GMP

Nearly 8x overall subscription

Strong NII participation

Healthy retail demand

Strong recent earnings growth

could support a positive listing.

At the current GMP of ₹28, the implied listing price is around ₹240, representing an indicative gain of approximately 13.2% over the ₹212 issue price.

However, investors should remember that GMP is unofficial and the actual listing price can be materially different.

Should You Apply for Technocraft Ventures IPO?

For investors primarily targeting listing gains, the IPO appears reasonably attractive based on the current subscription numbers and positive GMP.

For long-term investors, the decision requires a deeper look at the company’s order book, cash-flow generation, receivables, customer concentration and valuation relative to listed EPC peers.

The company’s strong revenue and PAT growth, healthy ROE and ROCE, diversified EPC capabilities and exposure to India’s infrastructure spending are encouraging.

At the same time, government concentration, working-capital requirements and a post-issue P/E of around 19.4x prevent the IPO from being viewed as a risk-free or deeply undervalued opportunity.

Technocraft Ventures IPO: Final Verdict

Overall, Technocraft Ventures IPO presents a reasonably positive investment case, but investors should distinguish between listing gains and long-term investment potential.

For listing gains, the combination of strong subscription and positive GMP is encouraging.

For long-term investors, the company’s financial growth and profitability are attractive, but cash-flow performance, working-capital efficiency and future order-book growth will be crucial.

Technocraft Ventures IPO looks more attractive as a selective listing-gain opportunity than as an obvious long-term multibagger at the IPO valuation. Investors with a higher risk appetite may consider applying, while long-term investors should track the company’s cash flows, order book and post-listing valuation before building a larger position.