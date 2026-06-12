Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 1,695 Points and Bank Nifty Jumps 1,638 Points as Crude Crashes Below $90 and Peace Deal Hopes Return

The Indian benchmark indices delivered one of their strongest sessions in recent weeks on June 12, 2026, with Nifty surging 461 points to 23,622 and Sensex rallying over 1,695 points to close at 75,527, as US President Trump stepped back from planned military action against Iran and signalled a peace deal could be imminent. Brent crude crashed below $90 per barrel, triggering a massive relief rally across Dalal Street with every major sectoral index ending in the green. Nifty Bank was the star performer, jumping 1,638 points as Banking and Financial stocks led the broad-based charge, with investors cheering the combination of easing geopolitical tensions, falling oil prices, and improving global risk appetite.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,622.90 up 461.30 points (1.99%)

Sensex ended at 75,527.95, up 1,695.41 points (2.30%)

Nifty Bank settled at 56,814.80, up 1,638.05 points (2.97%)

Top Gainers

1. Shriram Finance Limited – closing at 958.00 up by 8.10%

2. Larsen & Toubro Limited – closing at 4,050.00 up by 4.87%

3. Inter Globe Aviation Limited – closing at 4,705.00 up by 4.50%

Top Losers

1. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 246.95 down by 2.24%

2. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,433.10 down by 2.18%

Trending stocks

1. Bajaj Finance Limited –

Closed at ₹920.00, up 5.68%

⮚ ₹4,505 Crore Fundraising Boosted Liquidity Position: Bajaj Finance successfully raised ₹4,505.15 crore through the private placement of secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), strengthening its funding base and supporting future lending growth.

⮚ Diversified Long-Term Funding Strategy: The company issued 4,50,000 NCDs across two tranches with maturities in June 2029 and May 2031, helping secure stable medium- to long-term funding.

⮚ Attractive Coupon Rates for Investors: The NCDs carry annual coupon rates of 7.93% and 8.00%, making the issuance attractive while ensuring predictable financing costs for the company.

⮚ Supports Expansion of Loan Book: The additional capital is expected to support Bajaj Finance’s growing lending operations across consumer finance, SME lending, housing finance, and other retail credit segments.

⮚ Proposed BSE Listing Adds Transparency: The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE, providing greater visibility and liquidity for institutional investors.

2. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited –

Closed at ₹391.00, up 4.08%

⮚ Price Hike to Protect Margins: Tata Motors announced a price increase of up to 1.5% across its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle portfolio to partially offset rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

⮚ Investors Welcomed Strong Pricing Power: The market reacted positively as the company demonstrated its ability to pass on higher costs to customers without significantly impacting demand, helping protect profitability.

⮚ Second Price Increase in Four Months: This marks Tata Motors’ second passenger vehicle price hike in 2026, highlighting ongoing cost pressures from raw materials, logistics expenses, and industry-wide inflation.

⮚ Strong Position in SUV and EV Segments: Tata Motors continues to benefit from its strong passenger vehicle portfolio, including popular models such as Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari, along with its leadership in India’s electric vehicle market.

⮚ Long-Term Growth Story Remains Intact: Investors remain optimistic about Tata Motors’ future growth prospects, supported by continued EV expansion, new product launches, and its ability to balance growth with margin protection.

3. Nestle India Limited –

Closed at ₹1,376.50, down 3.23%

⮚ FSSAI Notice Triggered Investor Caution: Nestlé India shares fell nearly 3% after reports emerged that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a notice following complaints regarding an alleged insect found in a packet of Maggi noodles.

⮚ Concerns Around Flagship Brand Impacted Sentiment: Maggi contributes nearly 30% of Nestlé India’s revenue, making any regulatory action or controversy involving the brand highly sensitive for investors.

⮚ Regulatory Review Created Uncertainty: Investors reacted cautiously as the company entered a compliance and clarification phase, with expectations that Nestlé may need to submit quality control reports, audit findings, and responses to the regulator.

⮚ Brand Reputation Concerns Weighed on Stock: Food safety-related allegations can temporarily affect consumer confidence and brand perception, prompting short-term selling pressure in the stock.

Sectoral Performance Index Bottom of Form

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Realty (+3.53%) emerged as the top-performing sector as easing US-Iran tensions and the sharp decline in crude oil prices improved investor confidence, reducing concerns around inflation and borrowing costs. Financial Services Ex-Bank (+3.17%), Private Banks (+2.84%), and PSU Banks (+2.71%) witnessed strong buying after the RBI’s forex swap measures continued to support liquidity expectations, while hopes of FII short covering and improving foreign flows boosted sentiment across financial stocks. Cement (+2.49%) and Infrastructure (+2.35%) gained as lower crude prices are expected to reduce transportation and input costs, improving profitability and supporting infrastructure spending. Consumer Durables (+2.38%) and Auto (+1.95%) advanced as easing inflation concerns strengthened expectations of consumer demand and discretionary spending. Defence (+2.20%) rebounded on continued optimism around strong order books and government spending visibility. Oil & Gas (+2.16%) and Energy (+1.52%) also traded higher as the broader market rally outweighed concerns around lower crude prices, while Chemicals (+1.90%) benefited from reduced raw material costs linked to petroleum derivatives. Media (+1.51%) gained on broad-based market optimism and renewed investor participation as risk appetite improved significantly across sectors.

Main Reasons for Stock Market up Today

US-Iran Peace Deal Hopes Improved Global Sentiment

Investor confidence improved significantly after US President Donald Trump stepped back from planned military action against Iran and indicated that a peace agreement could be reached soon. Hopes of easing geopolitical tensions reduced fears of a prolonged conflict in West Asia and encouraged investors to return to risk assets globally.

Sharp Fall in Crude Oil Prices Boosted Indian Markets

Brent crude oil slipped below the crucial $90 per barrel mark, while WTI crude also declined sharply. Lower oil prices are highly positive for India because they help reduce inflationary pressures, improve the current account balance, support the rupee, and enhance corporate profitability, leading to broad-based buying across sectors.

Strong Rally in Global Markets Supported Risk Appetite

Global equities rallied strongly after signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations. US markets posted sharp gains, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq closing significantly higher, while Asian markets such as Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi also surged. Positive global cues boosted investor sentiment and triggered strong buying in Indian equities.

Banking Stocks Led the Market Rally

Banking and financial stocks witnessed strong gains after the RBI’s concessional forex swap facility continued to improve sentiment. The measure is expected to enhance foreign currency liquidity, reduce funding costs for banks, improve lending capacity, and support credit growth. As a result, Bank Nifty significantly outperformed the broader market.

FII Short Covering and Expectations of Improved Foreign Flows

The sharp decline in crude oil prices and improving geopolitical outlook raised expectations that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) may begin covering their large short positions. Investors also anticipated that easing global uncertainty could support a recovery in foreign portfolio inflows, further strengthening market sentiment and fuelling the rally.

Summary–

June 12, 2026, witnessed a strong rebound in the Indian stock market as easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, falling crude oil prices, and improving global market sentiment triggered broad-based buying across sectors.

• Realty, Banking, Financial Services, Infrastructure, Cement, Consumer Durables, Defence, Auto, and Chemicals led the rally as investors cheered the sharp decline in crude oil prices, improving liquidity conditions, and expectations of stronger economic growth.

• Banking and Financial stocks emerged as the biggest contributors to the market’s gains, supported by the RBI’s forex swap measures, improving liquidity outlook, hopes of FII short covering, and expectations of stronger credit growth.

• Auto, Consumer Durables, Chemicals, and Infrastructure stocks benefited from easing inflation concerns and lower input costs, while Defence and Energy stocks gained on renewed risk appetite and sector-specific optimism.

With Nifty 50 surging 461.30 points (+1.99%) to close at 23,622.90, Sensex rallying 1,695.41 points (+2.30%) to 75,527.95, and Bank Nifty jumping 1,638.05 points (+2.97%) to 56,814.80, investor sentiment strengthened significantly due to hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement, Brent crude falling below $90 per barrel, strong gains across global markets, RBI-led support for banking liquidity, and expectations of FII short covering and improved foreign fund inflows.