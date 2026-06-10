Clean Max Hits 52-week High as Meta’s 900 MW Green Energy Bet Ignites Investor Optimism

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd. is India’s largest commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy company, specializing in providing clean power solutions to businesses through solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects. Founded in 2010, the company develops, owns, and operates renewable energy assets, helping corporations reduce energy costs and meet sustainability goals.

The company operates a unique OPEX-based business model, where it invests in and manages renewable energy infrastructure while customers pay only for the electricity consumed, eliminating the need for large upfront capital investments. Clean Max has built a contracted renewable energy portfolio of approximately 5.7 GW and serves more than 550 corporate customers across sectors including manufacturing, technology, pharmaceuticals, data centres, and AI infrastructure.

Reason for All Time High

52-Week High: ₹1,421.20 | 52-Week Low: ₹727.10

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions hit a fresh all-time high of ₹1,421.20 after announcing a major expansion of its renewable energy partnership with Meta Platforms. The development significantly boosted investor confidence as it strengthens Clean Max’s growth pipeline and long-term revenue visibility.

Key Reasons Behind the Rally

900+ MW Renewable Energy Partnership with Meta

Clean Max and Meta expanded their collaboration to develop over 900 MW of renewable energy capacity in India.

The latest agreement includes 837 MW of new solar and wind projects across Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Meta will purchase 100% of the environmental attributes generated from these projects, ensuring long-term demand visibility.

Strong Exposure to AI & Data Centre Growth

Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and rapid expansion of data centres are driving huge demand for clean energy.

Meta’s growing digital ecosystem, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and AI infrastructure, requires large-scale renewable power.

Investors view Clean Max as a key beneficiary of this long-term structural trend.

Strengthened Position in India’s Renewable Energy Sector

Clean Max is India’s largest pure-play commercial and industrial renewable energy company.

The deal enhances its reputation as a preferred renewable energy partner for global technology giants operating in India.

Robust Business Visibility

The company’s contracted renewable energy portfolio reached 5.7 GW in FY26.

Around 74% of newly contracted capacity came from existing customers, highlighting strong client retention.

Clean Max currently serves 588 customers across technology, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, real estate, data centres and industrial sectors.

Data Centres & AI Becoming Major Growth Drivers

The data centre and AI infrastructure segment contributes 42% of Clean Max’s contracted renewable power sales portfolio.

This positions the company directly in one of the fastest-growing energy demand segments globally.

Stock Performance Context

Clean Max Enviro Energy shares have delivered a strong performance across short-term and medium-term periods, significantly outperforming the Nifty IPO Index.

The stock gained 17.90% in the last one week, compared to a marginal 0.17% rise in the Nifty IPO Index, reflecting strong investor interest following the company’s partnership expansion with Meta.

Over the past one-month, Clean Max advanced 14.83%, while the benchmark index remained largely flat with a 0.08% decline.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 57.34%, substantially outperforming the Nifty IPO Index’s gain of 5.12%, highlighting robust momentum since listing.

As the company was listed in March 2026, one-year, three-year, and five-year return comparisons are not yet available.

Trading activity remained healthy with volumes of approximately 25.07 lakh shares, while traded value exceeded ₹334 crore, reflecting strong market participation. The company currently commands a market capitalization of around ₹15,983 crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading commercial and industrial renewable energy companies.

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