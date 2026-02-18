No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
Invest wise with Expert advice
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.4
3.63
3.62
0.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,473.81
1,550.24
1,401.47
158.29
Net Worth
2,478.21
1,553.87
1,405.09
159.05
Minority Interest
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,495.7
1,389.84
929.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,495.7
1,389.84
929.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
114.64
35.47
31.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
368.35
|17.69
|3,57,176.7
|4,986.94
|2.27
|40,643.79
|173.1
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
300.8
|17.81
|2,79,762.16
|4,160.17
|2.99
|11,005.28
|105.9
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
144.35
|27.13
|2,78,374.57
|2,046.82
|0
|10,011.2
|24.82
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,016.35
|226.86
|1,67,410.75
|82
|0
|3,257
|89.82
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
ADANIENSOL
1,030
|217.3
|1,23,732.11
|114.21
|0
|640.48
|166.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
PRATAP JAIN
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Kuldeep Jain
Non Executive Nominee Director
Murzash Sohrab Manekshana
Non Executive Nominee Director
Nawal Saini
Independent Director
Ajay Kaul
Independent Director
Arijit Basu
Independent Director
Santosh Janakiram
Independent Director
Shilpa Divekar Nirula
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Ullash Parida
4th Flr The Intl 16 Maharshi-,
Karve Rd New Marine Lines Cr.R,
Maharashtra - 400020
Tel: +91 22 6252 0000
Website: http://www.cleanmax.com
Email: Secretarial@cleanmax.com
Summary
Reports by Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd
