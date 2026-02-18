iifl-logo

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

Equities

Futures

Option

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Feb, 2026|09:25 AM

Share PriceShare Price

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.4

3.63

3.62

0.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,473.81

1,550.24

1,401.47

158.29

Net Worth

2,478.21

1,553.87

1,405.09

159.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,495.7

1,389.84

929.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,495.7

1,389.84

929.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

114.64

35.47

31.4

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

368.35

17.693,57,176.74,986.942.2740,643.79173.1

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

300.8

17.812,79,762.164,160.172.9911,005.28105.9

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

144.35

27.132,78,374.572,046.82010,011.224.82

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,016.35

226.861,67,410.758203,25789.82

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

ADANIENSOL

1,030

217.31,23,732.11114.210640.48166.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

PRATAP JAIN

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Kuldeep Jain

Non Executive Nominee Director

Murzash Sohrab Manekshana

Non Executive Nominee Director

Nawal Saini

Independent Director

Ajay Kaul

Independent Director

Arijit Basu

Independent Director

Santosh Janakiram

Independent Director

Shilpa Divekar Nirula

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Ullash Parida

Registered Office

4th Flr The Intl 16 Maharshi-,

Karve Rd New Marine Lines Cr.R,

Maharashtra - 400020

Tel: +91 22 6252 0000

Website: http://www.cleanmax.com

Email: Secretarial@cleanmax.com

Registrar Office

Summary

Reports by Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Feb ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Feb ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Feb ‘26

What is the CAGR of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd?

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

