Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.4
3.63
3.62
0.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,473.81
1,550.24
1,401.47
158.29
Net Worth
2,478.21
1,553.87
1,405.09
159.05
Minority Interest
Debt
1,178.66
984.42
183.17
160.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
115.74
67.15
46.28
25.9
Total Liabilities
3,772.61
2,605.44
1,634.54
345.67
Fixed Assets
795.46
694.53
293.37
232.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,041.13
1,508.55
753.69
544.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.44
3.06
0
0
Networking Capital
874.2
265.22
391.35
-519.87
Inventories
35.29
66.55
58.46
13.61
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
641.68
456.49
369.2
238.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,358.57
1,188.61
545.43
310.93
Sundry Creditors
-779.61
-1,175.46
-518.44
-222.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-381.73
-270.97
-63.3
-860.59
Cash
57.36
134.07
196.12
87.99
Total Assets
3,772.59
2,605.43
1,634.53
345.67
