Vadilal Industries Ltd (NSE: VADILALIND) – Equity Research Report

Company Overview

Vadilal Industries is one of India’s leading ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturers. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Pundhra, Bareilly, and Dharampur and offers more than 150 products across ice creams, frozen foods, and processed foods. It also exports products to markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

India’s ice cream industry is estimated to be growing at around 17% annually. Despite this growth, more than half of the market remains unorganised, making distribution reach and brand strength important competitive advantages.

Financial Performance

Revenue Growth

The company has demonstrated steady revenue expansion over the past decade.

FY15 Revenue: ₹406 crore

FY26 Revenue: ₹1,503 crore

10-Year Revenue CAGR: 13%

For Q4 FY26, revenue stood at ₹680 crore, representing growth of 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Profit Growth

Profit growth has significantly outpaced revenue growth.

FY15 Net Profit: ₹2 crore

FY26 Net Profit: ₹155 crore

10-Year Profit CAGR: 27%

5-Year Profit CAGR: 103%

Q4 FY26 net profit came in at ₹33.4 crore, up 56.1% year-on-year.

Margins and Returns

Operating margins have improved substantially over the years.

FY15 Operating Profit Margin (OPM): 10%

FY26 Operating Profit Margin (OPM): 17%

Peak OPM: 20% during FY24-FY25

While margins remain healthy, the slight decline in FY26 should be monitored.

The company has also maintained strong capital efficiency, with ROCE ranging between 22% and 27% during the past three years.

Earnings Per Share

FY15 EPS: ₹3.39

FY26 EPS: ₹215.78

The sharp increase reflects significant value creation for shareholders over the period.

Key Strengths

Strong Profit Compounding

Profits have grown substantially faster than revenue over the last five years, indicating strong operating leverage and improved business efficiency.

Improving Business Scale

The company has successfully expanded revenue while maintaining healthy profitability levels, suggesting that growth is being achieved without sacrificing margins.

Healthy Capital Efficiency

ROCE consistently above 20% indicates efficient deployment of capital and strong underlying business economics.

Strong Shareholder Returns

The stock has delivered a 5-year CAGR of approximately 41%, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s transformation and growth trajectory.

Areas of Concern

Deteriorating Working Capital

The Cash Conversion Cycle has increased considerably.

FY15: 62 days

FY26: 148 days

A rising cash conversion cycle means cash is remaining tied up in operations for longer periods.

Increase in Debtor Days

FY15: 14 days

FY26: 43 days

Higher receivables may indicate increased credit being offered to distributors and dealers to support volume growth.

Elevated Inventory Levels

Inventory days currently stand at 163 days. While seasonality in the ice cream business explains part of this, the trend has not shown meaningful improvement.

Extreme Seasonality

The company’s earnings remain highly dependent on summer demand.

Quarterly PAT Trend:

Quarter PAT (₹ Cr) Mar 2025 22 Jun 2025 67 Sep 2025 33 Dec 2025 0 Mar 2026 55

The December quarter contributes very little to annual profitability, highlighting the seasonal nature of the business.

Peer Comparison

Compared to major listed dairy and food product companies, Vadilal stands out on growth metrics.

Profit Growth Leadership

Quarterly Profit Growth: 149%

5-Year Profit CAGR: 103%

Both metrics rank among the highest within the peer group.

Strong Return Ratios

5-Year Average ROE: 23.87%

This exceeds several industry peers, including:

Dodla Dairy: 16.94%

Hatsun Agro: 17.32%

Dividend Policy

The dividend yield remains low at 0.35%, suggesting management is prioritising reinvestment and expansion over cash distribution.

Market Observation

An interesting valuation gap exists between Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Enterprise. The distribution-focused entity trades at a higher valuation multiple than the manufacturing business, indicating that investors place significant value on distribution capabilities and market access.

Recent Developments

Professional Management Transition

In September 2025, the company appointed Himanshu Kanwar, former Business Head of Ice Creams at HUL, as its first non-family CEO.

This marks a major transition from a family-managed organisation to a professionally managed business and could support improved execution and stronger governance over the long term.

Promoter Dispute Resolution

The long-standing Gandhi family dispute was resolved, resulting in:

Full ownership of the Vadilal brand being transferred to Vadilal Industries.

Merger of three promoter-held entities into the listed company.

Simplification of the corporate structure.

These developments improve transparency and strengthen control over the company’s most valuable asset, its brand.

Governance Concern

In February 2026, the Chairman resigned following issues related to minimum wage violations and governance concerns.

While the broader governance structure appears to be improving following the family settlement, this remains an issue that investors should continue to monitor.

Strong Q4 FY26 Results

Results announced on 27 May 2026 showed:

Revenue: ₹680 crore (+9.7% YoY)

PAT: ₹33.4 crore (+56.1% YoY)

The performance reflects strong execution during the crucial summer season.

Investment Positives

5-year profit CAGR of 103%.

Significant margin expansion over the past decade.

Professional management introduced after promoter dispute resolution.

Full ownership of the Vadilal brand secured.

Large opportunity from India’s shift from unorganised to organised ice cream consumption.

Strong return ratios and capital efficiency.

Investment Risks

Highly seasonal earnings profile.

Rising working capital requirements.

Increasing debtor days and inventory levels.

Governance concerns following Chairman resignation.

Premium valuation leaves limited room for execution errors.

Conclusion

Vadilal Industries has undergone a significant transformation over the past several years, with profit growth substantially outpacing revenue growth and return ratios remaining strong. The resolution of promoter disputes, acquisition of complete brand ownership, and appointment of a professional CEO represent important structural improvements that could support long-term growth.

However, investors should remain mindful of the company’s worsening working capital metrics, dependence on seasonal demand, and recent governance-related concerns. While the long-term growth opportunity remains attractive, sustained execution will be critical given the stock’s premium valuation.