APAR Industries Nears ₹15,000 Milestone as Profit-Doubling Vision Fuels Record Rally

APAR Industries Limited , founded in 1958, is a diversified Indian multinational and a global leader in power transmission, cable solutions, and specialty oils. With operations spanning 140+ countries, APAR plays a critical role in supporting energy infrastructure, renewable energy, transportation, and telecommunications worldwide. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of aluminium and alloy conductors and India’s leading exporter of specialty and renewable energy cables. APAR is also India’s largest manufacturer of cables for the solar and wind energy sectors, while serving industries such as defence, nuclear power, railways, and telecom.

In its specialty oils segment, APAR is the largest transformer oil producer in India and the third largest globally, offering over 350 grades of specialty oils, lubricants, and white oils under the well-known POWEROIL brand. The company generates annual revenues of approximately $1.95 billion, making it one of India’s most prominent industrial and infrastructure companies.

Reason for All Time High

52-Week Low: ₹6,801.00, 52-Week High: ₹14,970.00

Apar Industries shares surged to a fresh 52-week and all-time high of ₹14,970 on June 11, driven by a combination of strong earnings, an aggressive growth roadmap, and rising opportunities in power infrastructure and data centres.

1. Ambitious Profit Growth Target

The biggest trigger was management’s announcement that it expects profits to at least double over the next 4–5 years, supported by capacity expansion, growth in the cable business, increasing US market presence, and strong demand from power transmission projects.

2. Massive Capacity Expansion Plan

The company plans to invest ₹1,500 crore over the next 18 months, taking total planned investments to around ₹2,200 crore. More than half of this capex will be directed towards expanding cable manufacturing capacity, with management targeting 25% annual growth in the cable segment over the next five years.

3. Strong Growth Outlook

Apar aims to add ₹4,000–5,000 crore in annual revenue through organic growth and new capacities, while maintaining a minimum 15% annual growth rate over the coming years.

4. Rising Opportunities from AI & Data Centres

The company expects to benefit from the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centres, which require significant investments in transmission networks, fibre-optic connectivity, specialised conductors, and power evacuation infrastructure. This has strengthened investor confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

5. Expanding Presence in the US Market

The US remains a key growth driver, with Apar generating around ₹1,600 crore revenue from the region last year. Management believes increasing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure in the US will create additional opportunities going forward.

6. Strong Demand for Premium Conductors

Apar’s conductor business continues to benefit from demand for high-margin products such as High-Temperature Low-Sag (HTLS) conductors, which are increasingly used in grid modernisation and transmission upgrades.

Stock Performance Context

APAR Industries shares have gained 5.95% in the past one week and 13.10% over the last one month , significantly outperforming the Nifty 500 , which declined 1.70% and 2.99% , respectively.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 74.42% , compared to a 7.51% decline in the Nifty 500, highlighting strong investor confidence and sustained buying interest.

Over the past one year , APAR Industries has delivered an impressive 78.63% return , sharply outperforming the benchmark index return of -5.24% during the same period.

The company has also generated exceptional long-term wealth creation, with the stock rallying 378.60% over three years , far ahead of the Nifty 500’s 39.28% gain.

Its long-term performance remains outstanding, delivering a staggering 2,648.08% return over the last five years, compared with 63.04% returns generated by the Nifty 500.

Trading activity remained healthy with around 4.24 lakh shares changing hands, while the traded value stood at approximately ₹621.54 crore, indicating robust investor participation.

The company currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹58,344 crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading manufacturers of conductors, specialty cables, and transformer oils, with a growing presence in renewable energy, power infrastructure, and global export markets.