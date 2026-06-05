ACME Solar Holdings Limited hit 52-week high of ₹360 After Successfully Raising ₹2,800 Crore Through QIP

ACME Solar Holdings Limited is one of India’s top 10 renewable energy independent power producers, managing a diverse portfolio of over 7.4 GW across solar, wind, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects

Reason for 52-Week High

ACME Solar shares surged to a fresh 52-week high of ₹360.00 primarily due to a combination of strong fundraising, improving financial performance, and growing investor confidence in India’s renewable energy sector.

₹2,800 Crore QIP Successfully Completed

ACME Solar successfully raised ₹2,800 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), marking its first equity fundraise since listing in November 2024.

The proceeds will be used to reduce debt, strengthen the balance sheet, and improve financial flexibility for future expansion.

Strong Institutional Investor Participation

The QIP attracted marquee investors including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Amundi, SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, SBI Life, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Participation from such reputed global and domestic institutions boosted investor confidence in the company’s long-term growth story.

Robust FY26 Financial Performance

FY26 net profit nearly doubled to ₹498 crore, compared to ₹251 crore in FY25.

Total revenue increased to ₹2,507 crore, up from ₹1,575 crore in the previous year.

Q4 FY26 net profit rose 13.3% YoY to ₹138 crore, while quarterly revenue climbed to ₹705 crore.

Massive Renewable Energy Pipeline

ACME Solar currently has a total renewable energy portfolio of 8,071 MW, including battery energy storage projects.

The company added 301 MW of new projects in Q4 FY26, taking its under-construction capacity to 5,081 MW, indicating strong future revenue visibility.

Strong Power Generation Growth

Electricity generation increased 61.1% YoY to 6,464 million units (MUs) in FY26, driven by capacity additions and improved operational performance.

Investors remain bullish on renewable energy companies as India accelerates its clean energy transition and targets significant renewable capacity expansion over the coming years.

Stock Performance Context

ACME Solar shares gained 14.19% in the past one week and 19.83% over the last one month, significantly outperforming the Nifty 500 , which declined 0.85% and 1.50% , respectively.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has rallied 48.88% , compared to the benchmark index decline of 6.04% , reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s growth and renewable energy expansion plans.

Over the past one year, ACME Solar has delivered a robust 39.55% return , sharply outperforming the Nifty 500 , which fell 2.05% during the same period.

Since its listing in November 2024 , the stock does not yet have a meaningful 3-year or 5-year performance record. Therefore, the returns for those periods currently stand at 0.00% .

ACME Solar touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹360.00 on June 5, 2026, while its 52-week low stood at ₹195.90 on January 27, 2026, highlighting the strong re-rating witnessed in the stock.

Trading activity remained strong with volumes of around 66.61 lakh shares, while traded value exceeded ₹234 crore, indicating healthy investor participation and liquidity. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹21,457 crore, establishing itself as one of India’s emerging renewable energy players with a rapidly expanding solar, wind, and energy storage portfolio.

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