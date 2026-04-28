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ONGC and Oil India Shares Surge on Libya Discovery; ONGC Announces Petrochemical JV to Boost Growth

28 Apr 2026 , 01:25 PM

India’s oil and gas sector is witnessing renewed investor optimism as shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited rallied following a major overseas discovery and supportive global crude trends.

Stock Market Movement

Shares of ONGC climbed more than 3%, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹297.05, surpassing its earlier peak recorded in March 2026. The rally reflects strong investor sentiment driven by both operational and macroeconomic factors.

Meanwhile, Oil India shares gained over 2%, touching an intraday high of ₹492.30. Although still below its 52-week high of ₹524.15 from February, the stock is showing upward momentum amid positive developments.

Overseas Oil Discovery in Libya

In a significant boost to India’s global energy footprint, Oil India and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced a new oil and gas discovery in Libya’s prolific Ghadames Basin.

  • The discovery was made in Block Area 95/96
  • Both Oil India and IOC hold a 25% stake each in the consortium
  • This marks the sixth successful exploratory well in the block

The find has been officially recognized by Libya’s national oil authority, reinforcing its credibility and potential significance.

Strategic Importance of the Discovery

This development strengthens India’s upstream capabilities and global exploration presence. However, the full impact will depend on upcoming evaluations, including:

  • Assessment of total reserves
  • Commercial viability of extraction
  • Long-term production potential

If proven viable, the discovery could contribute meaningfully to India’s energy security and reduce dependence on imports.

Global Oil Market Tailwinds

The rally in oil PSU stocks is also being supported by firm global crude prices. Brent Crude Oil rose 1.24% to $109.6 per barrel.

Key drivers behind the price surge include:

  • Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz
  • Ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran
  • Market anticipation around potential conflict resolution proposals

Higher crude prices typically improve realizations for upstream companies like ONGC and Oil India, boosting profitability expectations.

ONGC Forms Petrochemical Joint Venture

In a parallel strategic move, ONGC has approved the formation of a joint venture company aimed at strengthening its petrochemical business. The JV will include its subsidiaries Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL).

  • ONGC will hold a 50% stake in the JV
  • MRPL and OPaL will hold the remaining 50% equally
  • The venture will integrate petrochemical marketing divisions of all three entities

According to MRPL, the JV aims to:

  • Reduce operational and logistics costs
  • Improve pricing mechanisms
  • Optimize product grades and output
  • Enhance production of specialty petrochemical products

This integration is expected to drive efficiency and improve margins across ONGC’s petrochemical value chain.

Overall Market Takeaway

The rally in ONGC and Oil India stocks is supported by a strong combination of:

  • Positive exploration news from Libya
  • Strategic petrochemical expansion via JV
  • Rising global crude oil prices
  • Strengthening international and domestic business integration

Conclusion

With a mix of global exploration success and domestic strategic restructuring, ONGC is positioning itself for long-term growth across the energy value chain. Alongside Oil India’s exploration momentum, India’s oil PSUs remain firmly in focus as global energy dynamics continue to evolve.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #EnergySector
  • #LibyaOilDiscovery
  • #OilAndGas
  • #OilIndia
  • #OPaL
  • #Petrochemicals
  • #StockMarketNews
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