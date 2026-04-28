ONGC and Oil India Shares Surge on Libya Discovery; ONGC Announces Petrochemical JV to Boost Growth

28 Apr 2026 , 01:25 PM
India’s oil and gas sector is witnessing renewed investor optimism as shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited rallied following a major overseas discovery and supportive global crude trends.
Shares of ONGC climbed more than 3%, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹297.05, surpassing its earlier peak recorded in March 2026. The rally reflects strong investor sentiment driven by both operational and macroeconomic factors.
Meanwhile, Oil India shares gained over 2%, touching an intraday high of ₹492.30. Although still below its 52-week high of ₹524.15 from February, the stock is showing upward momentum amid positive developments.
In a significant boost to India’s global energy footprint, Oil India and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced a new oil and gas discovery in Libya’s prolific Ghadames Basin.
The find has been officially recognized by Libya’s national oil authority, reinforcing its credibility and potential significance.
This development strengthens India’s upstream capabilities and global exploration presence. However, the full impact will depend on upcoming evaluations, including:
If proven viable, the discovery could contribute meaningfully to India’s energy security and reduce dependence on imports.
The rally in oil PSU stocks is also being supported by firm global crude prices. Brent Crude Oil rose 1.24% to $109.6 per barrel.
Key drivers behind the price surge include:
Higher crude prices typically improve realizations for upstream companies like ONGC and Oil India, boosting profitability expectations.
In a parallel strategic move, ONGC has approved the formation of a joint venture company aimed at strengthening its petrochemical business. The JV will include its subsidiaries Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL).
According to MRPL, the JV aims to:
This integration is expected to drive efficiency and improve margins across ONGC’s petrochemical value chain.
The rally in ONGC and Oil India stocks is supported by a strong combination of:
With a mix of global exploration success and domestic strategic restructuring, ONGC is positioning itself for long-term growth across the energy value chain. Alongside Oil India’s exploration momentum, India’s oil PSUs remain firmly in focus as global energy dynamics continue to evolve.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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