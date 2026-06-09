Closing Bell: Sensex Surges 394 Points | Bank Nifty Jumps 1,130 Points as RBI Forex Measures and Falling Crude Fuel Recovery

9 Jun 2026 , 05:28 PM
The Indian benchmark indices staged a strong recovery on June 9, 2026, with Nifty climbing to 23,242 and Sensex gaining 394 points to close at 73,918, bouncing back sharply from the previous session’s selloff. A decline in Brent crude below $94 per barrel, the RBI’s announcement of concessional FCNR(B) deposit and ECB swap facilities to attract foreign currency inflows, and positive global market cues drove broad-based buying across Dalal Street. Nifty Bank was the star of the session, surging 1,130 points as PSU Banks, Private Banks, and Financial Services stocks led the charge, while IT sector ended in red.
1. Jio Financial Services Limited– closing at 234.20 up by 2.33%
2. State Bank of India – closing at 1,004.10 up by 2.26%
3. Axis Bank Limited – closing at 1,294.40 up by 2.07%
4. ICICI Bank Limited – closing at 1,276.00 up by 2.06%
1. Titan Company Limited – closing at 4,100.00 down by 2.20%
2. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 259.55 down by 1.93%
3. NTPC Limited – closing at 355.95 down by 1.78%
4. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – closing at 285.50 down by 1.65%
1. Inter Globe Aviation Limited –
Also read why airlines stocks were trading high today
|
Indices
|
Change
|
3.62%
|
1.71%
|
1.64%
|
1.63%
|
1.49%
|
1.40%
|
1.34%
|
-0.48%
PSU Banks (+3.62%) emerged as the top-performing sector after the RBI announced operational guidelines for its concessional FCNR(B) deposit and ECB swap facilities, which are expected to improve foreign currency liquidity and support overseas fundraising.
Private Banks (+1.64%) and Financial Services Ex-Bank (+1.40%) also witnessed strong buying as investors welcomed the RBI’s measures and viewed banking valuations as attractive after recent FII-led selling.
Defence (+1.71%) gained on continued optimism around strong order books, government spending visibility, and long-term growth prospects.
Realty (+1.63%) advanced as improving market sentiment and easing crude oil prices reduced concerns around inflation and borrowing costs.
Chemicals (+1.49%) and Auto (+1.34%) benefited from the decline in crude oil prices, which is positive for input costs, operating margins, and overall profitability.
However, IT (-0.48%) remained under slight pressure despite improved global technology sentiment and positive developments surrounding H-1B visa fees, as investors continued selective profit booking following the sector’s recent volatility and persistent concerns over FII selling.
Brent crude declined below $94 per barrel, providing relief to the Indian market. Lower crude prices help reduce inflationary pressures, improve corporate margins, ease concerns over India’s import bill, and support overall economic stability, encouraging buying across sectors.
Banking stocks emerged as the biggest contributors to the market rally after the RBI announced operational guidelines for its concessional FCNR(B) deposit and ECB swap facilities. The measures are aimed at attracting overseas funds, improving foreign currency liquidity, and supporting banks’ fundraising efforts. As a result, Bank Nifty surged more than 2%, with all banking stocks trading in the green.
Indian markets tracked gains in global equities as technology stocks rebounded in the US, South Korea, and Taiwan. The recovery in Nasdaq and global AI-related stocks improved investor confidence and helped drive buying across domestic markets after Monday’s sharp selloff.
Market sentiment improved after reports indicated that the first phase of the India-US trade agreement is nearly finalized, with officials suggesting that around 99% of the agreement has been completed. Expectations of stronger trade relations and economic cooperation boosted optimism toward Indian equities.
A US federal court struck down former President Donald Trump’s proposed H-1B visa fee hike, which is positive for Indian IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro. The decision reduces potential costs for Indian technology firms operating in the US and supported buying interest in the IT sector alongside the global technology rebound.
June 9, 2026, marked a strong rebound for the Indian stock market as easing crude oil prices, supportive RBI measures, and positive global cues helped restore investor confidence after the previous session’s sharp selloff:
• Banking and Financial stocks led the rally, with PSU Banks, Private Banks, and Financial Services witnessing strong buying after the RBI introduced concessional FCNR(B) deposit and ECB swap facilities aimed at improving foreign currency liquidity and attracting overseas funds.
• Defence, Realty, Chemicals, and Auto sectors also advanced as falling crude oil prices reduced inflation concerns, improved margin outlooks, and strengthened expectations for economic activity and domestic demand.
• IT stocks remained the only major laggard despite positive global technology sentiment and relief from the US court’s decision on H-1B visa fees, as investors continued selective profit booking following recent volatility in the sector.
With Nifty rising 119.10 points (+0.52%) to 23,242.10, Sensex gaining 394.50 points (+0.54%) to 73,918.76, and Bank Nifty surging 1,130.75 points (+2.09%) to 55,194.50, market sentiment improved due to Brent crude falling below $94 per barrel, strong gains in banking stocks following RBI forex swap measures, a rebound in global markets led by technology stocks, progress toward the India-US trade agreement, and positive developments for Indian IT companies after a US court struck down the proposed H-1B visa fee hike.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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