CMR Green IPO Listing Delivers Strong Returns: Shares Debut 39.58% Above Issue Price

CMR Green Technologies made an impressive stock market debut, rewarding investors with substantial listing gains on its first trading day. The IPO, which witnessed massive investor interest and was subscribed 127.07 times, listed significantly above its issue price and generated healthy profits for allotted shareholders.

CMR Green IPO Details

The CMR Green IPO was offered at an issue price of ₹192 per share, with a lot size of 78 shares. Investors applying for a single lot had to invest ₹14,976.

Key IPO Highlights

Issue Price: ₹192 per share

Lot Size: 78 shares

Total Investment per Lot: ₹14,976

Last GMP: ₹67

Subscription Status: 127.07 times

The strong subscription numbers reflected robust demand from institutional and retail investors, indicating positive market sentiment ahead of the listing.

CMR Green IPO Listing Performance

CMR Green shares were listed at ₹268 per share against the issue price of ₹192.

Listing Gain

Listing Price: ₹268

Premium over Issue Price: ₹76 per share

Listing Gain: 39.58%

The stock exceeded its last Grey Market Premium (GMP) expectations and delivered a strong debut, providing investors with immediate wealth creation opportunities.

First-Day Closing Performance

After a volatile trading session, CMR Green shares closed at ₹241.20.

Closing Gain

Closing Price: ₹241.20

Premium over Issue Price: ₹49.20 per share

Gain over Issue Price: 25.63%

Although the stock ended below its listing price, it still maintained a healthy premium over the IPO issue price.

Profit for Allotted Investors

Investors who received one lot of CMR Green IPO shares enjoyed significant gains on listing day.

Profit at Listing Price

Profit per Share: ₹76

Shares per Lot: 78

Total Profit: ₹5,928

Profit at Closing Price

Profit per Share: ₹49.20

Shares per Lot: 78

Total Profit: ₹3,837.60

Even investors who held their shares until the market close ended the day with a profit of nearly ₹3,838 per lot.

GMP vs Actual Listing

The last reported Grey Market Premium (GMP) was ₹67, suggesting an estimated listing price of around ₹259. However, the stock opened at ₹268, outperforming GMP expectations and reflecting stronger-than-anticipated market demand.

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