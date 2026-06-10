CMR Green IPO Listing Delivers Strong Returns: Shares Debut 39.58% Above Issue Price

10 Jun 2026 , 03:37 PM
CMR Green Technologies made an impressive stock market debut, rewarding investors with substantial listing gains on its first trading day. The IPO, which witnessed massive investor interest and was subscribed 127.07 times, listed significantly above its issue price and generated healthy profits for allotted shareholders.
The CMR Green IPO was offered at an issue price of ₹192 per share, with a lot size of 78 shares. Investors applying for a single lot had to invest ₹14,976.
The strong subscription numbers reflected robust demand from institutional and retail investors, indicating positive market sentiment ahead of the listing.
CMR Green shares were listed at ₹268 per share against the issue price of ₹192.
The stock exceeded its last Grey Market Premium (GMP) expectations and delivered a strong debut, providing investors with immediate wealth creation opportunities.
After a volatile trading session, CMR Green shares closed at ₹241.20.
Although the stock ended below its listing price, it still maintained a healthy premium over the IPO issue price.
Investors who received one lot of CMR Green IPO shares enjoyed significant gains on listing day.
Even investors who held their shares until the market close ended the day with a profit of nearly ₹3,838 per lot.
The last reported Grey Market Premium (GMP) was ₹67, suggesting an estimated listing price of around ₹259. However, the stock opened at ₹268, outperforming GMP expectations and reflecting stronger-than-anticipated market demand.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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