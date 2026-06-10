Closing Bell: SENSEX, Nifty End Mixed as Crude Rebounds, Middle East Tensions Persist and Investors Stay Cautious Ahead of US Inflation Data

10 Jun 2026 , 06:57 PM
The Indian benchmark indices ended on a mixed note on June 10, 2026, with Nifty slipping marginally to 23,214 while Sensex edged up 64 points to close at 73,983, as renewed Middle East tensions, a rebound in crude oil prices above $91 per barrel, and investor caution ahead of key US inflation data kept markets range-bound through the session. FMCG stocks offered the brightest spot as easing input cost pressures drove defensive buying, while Energy, Metal, Realty, and Media sectors faced the sharpest selling pressure. Private Banks held firm, but broader sentiment remained subdued with FII selling and rupee weakness continuing to weigh on investor confidence.
1. Nestle India Limited – closing at 1,437.90 up by 1.95%
2. Hindustan Unilever Limited – closing at 2,172.30 up by 1.85%
3. Axis Bank Limited – closing at 1,314.40 up by 1.67%
4. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited – closing at 388.00 up by 1.65%
5. ICICI Bank Limited – closing at 1,293.00 up by 1.41%
1. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 1,040.00 down by 3.41%
2. Coal India Limited – closing at 451.30 down by 3.34%
3. Eternal Limited – closing at 239.85 down by 2.36%
4. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 1,728.00 down by 2.32%
1. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited –
Sharp Decline in Crude Oil Prices: ONGC shares fell around 3% after Brent crude slipped below $92 per barrel, reducing earnings expectations for upstream oil producers whose revenues are directly linked to crude oil prices.
Weakening Demand from China: Fresh data showed that China’s crude oil imports dropped to around 7.8 million barrels per day, the lowest level in more than eight years, raising concerns about slower global energy demand.
Improving Global Oil Supply Situation: Record US crude exports, releases from emergency oil reserves, and easing concerns over supply disruptions reduced bullish sentiment in the oil market and pressured crude prices lower.
Sector-Wide Selling in Oil Exploration Stocks: Selling pressure was seen across upstream energy companies including Oil India, Hindustan Oil Exploration, and Selan Energy, as investors reacted negatively to the decline in international crude oil prices and softer energy demand outlook.
|
Indices
|
Change
|
-2.36%
|
-2.02%
|
-1.74%
|
-1.70%
|
-1.54%
|
-1.48%
|
-1.39%
|
-1.16%
|
-0.83%
|
1.05%
|
0.72%
|
0.21%
Markets remained under pressure as fresh military developments and retaliatory strikes in the Middle East increased geopolitical uncertainty. Investors adopted a risk-off approach, reducing exposure to equities amid concerns that the conflict could escalate further.
After touching a seven-week low, Brent crude rebounded above $91 per barrel, supported by geopolitical tensions and a sharp decline in US crude inventories. Higher crude prices are negative for India as they increase inflation risks, raise import costs, and pressure corporate profit margins.
The Indian rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, while Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued selling, particularly in the BFSI sector. Concerns over elevated bond yields, higher crude prices, currency volatility, and global macroeconomic uncertainty kept foreign investor sentiment weak and added pressure on domestic equities.
Market participants preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the upcoming US inflation print, which could significantly influence the US Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. This uncertainty triggered profit booking and limited fresh buying.
June 10, 2026, was a cautious and volatile session for the Indian stock market as geopolitical uncertainties, rising crude oil prices, and global macroeconomic concerns kept investors on edge despite strength in select defensive sectors:
• FMCG stocks outperformed as easing crude oil prices improved the outlook for packaging and input costs, while investors shifted towards defensive consumption plays such as HUL and Nestlé amid broader market uncertainty.
• Private Banks and Financial Services remained relatively resilient, supported by attractive valuations, expectations of steady credit growth, and the RBI’s recent forex liquidity measures, even as PSU Banks witnessed profit booking due to continued FII selling.
• Media, Energy, Oil & Gas, Metals, Realty, Defence, Consumer Durables, and IT sectors faced selling pressure due to geopolitical tensions, concerns over global growth, weaker commodity sentiment, profit booking, and caution ahead of key global economic data.
With Nifty declining 27.15 points (-0.12%) to 23,214.95, Bank Nifty slipping 94.20 points (-0.17%) to 55,100.30, while Sensex managed to gain 64.42 points (+0.09%) to close at 73,983.18, market sentiment remained subdued due to renewed US-Iran tensions, a rebound in crude oil prices above $91 per barrel, continued FII selling and rupee weakness, as well as investor caution ahead of the crucial US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s future policy direction.
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