Adani Green Hits New 52 Week High: ₹3,200 Crore Block Deal Sparks Renewable Energy Rally

Reason for 52 weeks High

52-Week High: ₹1,544.80 | 52-Week Low: ₹765.00

Adani Green Energy shares surged to a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,544.80 after a combination of strong institutional buying, robust operational performance, and optimism surrounding its long-term renewable energy expansion plans.

The biggest trigger was a ₹3,200 crore block deal, involving nearly 2.1 crore shares (around 1.3% equity). The positive market reaction indicated strong institutional demand and renewed investor confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

Investor sentiment was further supported by the company’s strong FY26 performance. Revenue from operations increased 22% to ₹11,602 crore, while Q4 FY26 net profit jumped 73% sequentially to ₹397 crore, reflecting improving profitability as renewable capacity continues to scale up.

The market also cheered Adani Green’s aggressive growth roadmap. The company reaffirmed its target of expanding installed renewable energy capacity from 19.3 GW in FY26 to 50 GW by 2030, supported by the massive 30 GW Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat, one of the largest renewable energy parks globally.

Another key growth catalyst is the company’s increasing focus on energy storage. Adani Green plans to expand its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity from around 3 GWh currently to over 10 GWh in the near term and 50 GWh over the next five years, creating additional revenue opportunities through peak-power sales.

Additionally, the company has proposed raising up to ₹15,000 crore through equity issuance, which investors view as a move to fund future expansion and strengthen its balance sheet rather than a sign of financial stress.

Strong operational execution, rising renewable energy demand, expanding storage capabilities, large-scale capacity additions, and significant institutional participation collectively pushed Adani Green shares to a new 52-week high, reinforcing its position as India’s largest renewable energy company and a key beneficiary of the country’s clean energy transition.

Stock Performance Context

Adani Green Energy has delivered strong returns across short-term and medium-term periods, significantly outperforming the broader Nifty Next 50 index and reflecting strong investor confidence in India’s renewable energy growth story.

Over the past one week, Adani Green shares gained 5.70%, while the Nifty Next 50 declined 0.24% during the same period.

In the last one month, the stock advanced 13.00%, substantially outperforming the benchmark index decline of 2.17%.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Adani Green has surged 49.33%, compared with a modest 0.39% gain in the Nifty Next 50.

Over the past one year, the stock delivered a return of 48.12%, significantly ahead of the benchmark return of 1.60%.

The stock has generated 58.98% returns over the last three years, reflecting strong growth in its renewable energy portfolio, although this remains slightly below the Nifty Next 50 return of 63.91%.

Over the five-year period, Adani Green has delivered 23.63% returns, while the Nifty Next 50 gained 80.58% during the same timeframe.

Trading activity remained healthy with approximately 45.57 lakh shares traded, while traded value exceeded ₹692 crore, indicating strong market participation. The company currently commands a market capitalization of around ₹2.52 lakh crore, making it one of India’s largest renewable energy companies and a key player in the country’s clean energy transition.

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