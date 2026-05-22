Honasa Share Price jumps 10% on maiden dividend announcement

Shares of Honasa Consumer surged nearly 10% during Friday’s early trading session after the company reported robust Q4FY26 earnings and announced its first-ever dividend, boosting investor confidence.
The stock opened 6.8% higher at ₹385 apiece on the NSE and extended gains to touch a fresh 52-week high of ₹398. With this rally, the stock has delivered nearly 37% returns in 2026 so far, significantly outperforming benchmark indices that declined around 6% during the same period.
Honasa Consumer reported strong financial growth across key metrics during the fourth quarter of FY26.
The company’s revenue from operations increased 28% year-on-year to a record ₹682 crore in Q4FY26. EBITDA surged 185% YoY to an all-time high of ₹77 crore, reflecting strong operational leverage and improved profitability.
Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 175% YoY to ₹69 crore during the quarter, while PAT margin improved to 10.5%. The strong performance was supported by a healthy 30% rise in volumes.
Key Q4FY26 Highlights
The company also highlighted a negative working capital cycle of 14 days, indicating efficient cash flow management and faster cash collection from consumers and suppliers.
This reflects improving business efficiency and better inventory and receivable management, which supported overall profitability during the quarter.
For the full financial year FY26, Honasa Consumer delivered strong growth across revenue and earnings.
FY26 revenue increased 20% YoY to ₹2,479 crore, while gross profit margin stood at 71.2%.
The company’s EBITDA rose 237% YoY to ₹231 crore during the year, and annual profit surged 175% YoY to ₹200 crore.
FY26 Financial Highlights
Alongside the strong earnings performance, Honasa Consumer announced its first-ever dividend of ₹3 per share for shareholders.
The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The total payout is estimated at around ₹98 crore, representing nearly 51.4% of the company’s FY26 net profit.
The maiden dividend announcement further strengthened investor sentiment around the stock.
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