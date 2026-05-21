Samvardhana Motherson Ltd, hits 52-week high of ₹138.40 After Strong Q4 Growth and Global Expansion Plans

21 May 2026 , 07:36 PM
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SMIL), formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, is a Noida-based Indian multinational founded in 1986 as a joint venture with Japan’s Sumitomo Group. It is India’s largest manufacturer of wiring harnesses for passenger vehicles and one of the world’s biggest producers of exterior rearview mirrors, operating across 41 countries with subsidiaries like SMR (vision systems) and SMP (polymer modules).
While its core strength lies in automotive components such as wiring harnesses, bumpers, cockpits, door panels, and lighting systems, the company has diversified into aerospace, healthcare equipment, logistics, IT services, and precision metals. With its ambitious Vision 2030, SMIL aims to achieve a $108 billion top line through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹138.40, supported by positive Q4 FY26 performance and robust growth outlook.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has witnessed strong momentum in recent months, supported by robust quarterly earnings, aggressive expansion plans, and improving investor confidence in the global auto components sector.
Trading activity remained strong with volumes of around 656.74 lakh shares, while traded value exceeded ₹895 crore, indicating strong market participation.
The company currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹1.44 lakh crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading auto component manufacturers with a strong global presence.
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