Samvardhana Motherson Ltd, hits 52-week high of ₹138.40 After Strong Q4 Growth and Global Expansion Plans

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SMIL), formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, is a Noida-based Indian multinational founded in 1986 as a joint venture with Japan’s Sumitomo Group. It is India’s largest manufacturer of wiring harnesses for passenger vehicles and one of the world’s biggest producers of exterior rearview mirrors, operating across 41 countries with subsidiaries like SMR (vision systems) and SMP (polymer modules).

While its core strength lies in automotive components such as wiring harnesses, bumpers, cockpits, door panels, and lighting systems, the company has diversified into aerospace, healthcare equipment, logistics, IT services, and precision metals. With its ambitious Vision 2030, SMIL aims to achieve a $108 billion top line through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Reason for 52 Week High

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹138.40, supported by positive Q4 FY26 performance and robust growth outlook.

Strong Q4 FY26 Earnings Performance

The company reported a sharp 45.63% YoY rise in net profit to ₹1,561.56 crore , boosting investor confidence.

Record Quarterly Revenue

Revenue from operations reached an all-time high of ₹34,309.31 crore , reflecting strong global demand and business momentum.

Healthy EBITDA Growth and Margin Expansion

EBITDA increased to ₹3,805 crore , while EBITDA margins improved to 11.1% , signalling better operational efficiency and profitability.

Aggressive Expansion Plans for FY27

The company announced a massive ₹6,000 crore investment plan , including construction of new greenfield plants and expansion into non-automotive businesses.

Fundraising for Future Growth

The board approved raising ₹5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to support future expansion and capacity growth.

Diversification Strategy Boosted Optimism

Investors reacted positively to the company’s focus on increasing revenue contribution from non-automotive sectors to 25% by 2030 .

Strong Global Market Position

The company remains among the top 25 global automotive suppliers , with leadership in wiring harnesses and a strong global presence across 41 countries.

Stock Performance Context

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has witnessed strong momentum in recent months, supported by robust quarterly earnings, aggressive expansion plans, and improving investor confidence in the global auto components sector.

SAMIL shares gained 8.55% in the past one week and 9.78% over the last one month , significantly outperforming the Nifty Next 50, which declined 0.62% and 1.86% , respectively.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has advanced 11.73% , compared to the benchmark index decline of 0.24% .

Over the past one year , Samvardhana Motherson shares have rallied 38.51% , sharply outperforming the Nifty Next 50 return of 3.83% .

The stock has delivered exceptional long-term returns of 156.20% over three years , reflecting strong wealth creation and sustained investor confidence.

Despite recent gains, the stock has generated 25.48% returns over five years , although this remains below the benchmark’s 87.32% return during the same period.

Trading activity remained strong with volumes of around 656.74 lakh shares, while traded value exceeded ₹895 crore, indicating strong market participation.

The company currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹1.44 lakh crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading auto component manufacturers with a strong global presence.

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