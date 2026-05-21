Apollo Hospitals Shares hit fresh 52-week high of ₹8,330.00 After Strong Q4 Growth and Strategic Expansion

21 May 2026 , 07:02 PM
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹8,330.00, supported by positive Q4 FY26 performance and robust growth outlook.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has continued to outperform the broader market, supported by strong quarterly earnings, expansion across healthcare verticals, and positive investor sentiment around its digital health and specialty care businesses.
Trading activity remained strong with volumes of around 14.25 lakh shares, while traded value exceeded ₹1,176 crore, indicating healthy investor participation.
The company currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹1.19 lakh crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading listed healthcare companies.
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