Apollo Hospitals Shares hit fresh 52-week high of ₹8,330.00 After Strong Q4 Growth and Strategic Expansion

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹8,330.00, supported by positive Q4 FY26 performance and robust growth outlook.

Strong Q4 FY26 Earnings Performance

Apollo Hospitals reported a 35.6% YoY jump in net profit to ₹529 crore , while revenue from operations rose 18% YoY to ₹6,606 crore , boosting investor confidence.

Robust Growth Across Core Businesses

Strong performance was seen across hospitals, pharmacy, digital health, Apollo Health Co, and Apollo Health & Lifestyle segments, reflecting broad-based business momentum.

Sharp Rise in Operating Profitability

EBITDA increased 31% YoY to ₹1,010 crore , while operating margins improved to 15.3% from 13.77% , indicating better efficiency and stronger profitability.

Higher Patient Volumes and Better Realisations

Growth in high-value treatments such as cardiac care, oncology, gastroenterology, and transplants supported revenue growth and improved average revenue per patient.

Positive Healthcare Demand Trends

Hospital occupancy improved to 68% , while average revenue per patient grew 9% YoY , highlighting sustained healthcare demand.

Dividend Announcement Added Optimism

The company announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share , signalling management confidence and strengthening investor sentiment.

Strategic Merger Approval

Apollo approved the merger of Apollo Hospitals North Ltd with the parent company, which investors viewed positively from an operational efficiency and consolidation perspective.

Cloud nine Deal Boosted Sentiment

Apollo Health & Lifestyle announced a strategic transaction combining Apollo Cradle and Apollo Fertility with Cloud nine , creating one of India’s largest maternity and fertility care platforms.

Value Unlocking Opportunity

The fertility and maternity business transaction valued Apollo’s verticals at around ₹1,550 crore , unlocking value and improving long-term growth visibility.

Stock Performance Context

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has continued to outperform the broader market, supported by strong quarterly earnings, expansion across healthcare verticals, and positive investor sentiment around its digital health and specialty care businesses.

Apollo Hospitals shares gained 2.60% in the past week and 7.57% over the last one month , outperforming the Nifty 50, which declined 0.15% and 3.75% , respectively.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 17.13% , significantly ahead of the benchmark index decline of 9.53% .

Over the past one year , Apollo Hospitals shares have rallied 19.27% , while the Nifty 50 declined around 4.67% , reflecting strong investor confidence in the healthcare sector.

The stock has delivered impressive long-term returns of 87.31% over three years and 156.49% over five years , comfortably outperforming broader market returns.

Trading activity remained strong with volumes of around 14.25 lakh shares, while traded value exceeded ₹1,176 crore, indicating healthy investor participation.

The company currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹1.19 lakh crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading listed healthcare companies.

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