Closing Bell: Nifty Flat as RBI Hike Concerns Weigh on Markets

The Indian benchmark indices ended nearly flat on May 21, 2026, with Nifty barely moving at 23,654 and Sensex slipping 135 points to close at 75,183, as concerns over possible RBI rate hikes, disappointing manufacturing PMI data, and renewed FII selling kept investor sentiment cautious through the session. A brief recovery in crude oil prices added to inflation worries, while the rupee weakened further to a fresh record low near 96.60 against the dollar. Defence and Realty stocks offered some support, but IT, FMCG, and Media faced mild selling, keeping the overall market in a tight, directionless range.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,654.70 down 4.30 points (0.02%)

Sensex ended at 75,183.36, down 135.03 points (0.18%)

Nifty Bank settled at 53,439.40, down 122.80 points (0.23%)

Top Gainers

1. Grasim Industries Limited – closing at 3,162.00 up by 6.43%

2. Interglobal Aviation Limited – closing at 4,400.00 up by 3.17%

3. Bajaj Auto Limited – closing at 10,650.00 up by 1.79%

Top Losers

1. Bajaj Finance Limited – closing at 908.10 down by 1.62%

2. Hindustan Unilever Limited – closing at 2,178.40 down by 1.40%

3. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,419.80 down by 1.33%

Trending stocks

1. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited –

Closed at ₹8,330.00, up 3.11%

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise surged around 4% and touched a fresh 52-week high after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings and positive strategic developments.

Strong Profit Growth Boosted Investor Confidence: Consolidated net profit rose 36% YoY to ₹529 crore in the March quarter, supported by healthy growth across healthcare and pharmacy businesses.

Revenue Growth Remained Strong: Revenue from operations increased 18% YoY to ₹6,606 crore during Q4 FY26, reflecting strong demand across hospitals, diagnostics, and healthcare services.

Operational Performance Improved Significantly: EBITDA grew 31% YoY to ₹1,011 crore, while operating profit margin expanded to 15.3% from 13.77%, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share for FY26 , supporting positive investor sentiment.

Strategic Healthcare Expansion Boosted Outlook: Apollo Health and Lifestyle announced a strategic combination of its Apollo Cradle and Apollo Fertility businesses with Cloud nine’s maternity and fertility platform, creating one of India’s largest integrated healthcare platforms in the segment.

2. Apollo Micro Systems Limited –

Closed at ₹356.25, down 0.13%

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems surged sharply after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings and continued momentum in its defence manufacturing business.

Strong Q4 Earnings: Consolidated net profit jumped 163% YoY to ₹36.8 crore, while revenue from operations rose 81% YoY to ₹293.3 crore during Q4 FY26.

Annual Financial Performance: For FY26, net profit increased 90% YoY to ₹107.4 crore and revenue grew 61% YoY to ₹940.3 crore, with the company reporting its highest-ever annual EBITDA and PAT.

Defence Order Book and Expansion Plans Improved Sentiment: Apollo Micro Systems reported its highest-ever order book and continued expansion in defence, aerospace, UAV manufacturing, and export capabilities.

Strategic Acquisitions Strengthened Growth Outlook: The acquisition of IDL Explosives through ADIPL, along with expectations of another acquisition next year, strengthened optimism around long-term growth and inorganic expansion. The acquisition of IDL Explosives through ADIPL, along with expectations of another acquisition next year, strengthened optimism around long-term growth and inorganic expansion. Read more about this stock here.

3. Vodafone Idea Limited –

Closed at ₹13.53, down 0.37%

Shares of Vodafone Idea remained in focus after the company announced a strategic investment in renewable energy firm MTK Quantum Green Energy to strengthen captive green power access and improve operational efficiency.

Renewable Energy Investment: Vodafone Idea announced a ₹4.33 crore investment to acquire at least a 26% stake in MTK Quantum Green Energy, which is developing a captive solar and wind energy project in Tamil Nadu.

Long-Term Cost Efficiency Plans Supported Optimism: The investment is aimed at reducing dependence on conventional power sources, lowering electricity and operational costs, and improving long-term energy security for telecom operations.

Vodafone Idea signed both a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to secure long-term renewable power supply for captive consumption.

Captive Power Structure Provides Regulatory Benefits: By acquiring a minimum 26% stake in the renewable energy SPV, Vodafone Idea becomes eligible for captive power benefits under Indian electricity regulations, helping improve cost efficiency. By acquiring a minimum 26% stake in the renewable energy SPV, Vodafone Idea becomes eligible for captive power benefits under Indian electricity regulations, helping improve cost efficiency. Read more about this stock here



Sectoral Indices Performance

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Defence (+1.43%) emerged as the top-performing sector as investors remained positive on long-term government spending, strong order books, and stable earnings visibility in defence companies.

Realty (+1.05%) and Consumer Durables (+0.51%) witnessed bargain buying after recent corrections, supported by hopes of stable domestic demand and improving sentiment in the sectors.

Chemicals (+0.46%) and Energy (+0.31%) also gained due to easing crude oil prices helped improve cost outlook for manufacturing and energy-linked businesses.

However, IT (-0.56%) remained under pressure due to persistent rupee volatility, weak global technology sentiment, and profit booking after recent gains.

FMCG (-0.51%) and Media (-0.35%) also traded lower as investors concerns over slowing economic growth, weaker consumption outlook, and continued foreign investor selling.

Main Reasons for Stock Market down Today

Concerns Over Possible RBI Rate Hikes Hurt Sentiment

Investor sentiment weakened after concerns increased that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may maintain a tighter monetary policy stance due to rising inflation risks. Expectations of possible interest rate hikes reduced optimism around economic growth and weighed on rate-sensitive sectors.

Weak Manufacturing PMI Raised Growth Concerns

Disappointing manufacturing PMI data signalled weakness in domestic economic activity and raised concerns over slowing growth momentum. Investors turned cautious as weaker manufacturing data increased fears of pressure on corporate earnings and industrial demand.

Rising Crude Oil Prices Renewed Inflation Fears

After briefly easing, crude oil prices rebounded from recent lows as optimism around Middle East de-escalation faded. Higher crude prices revived concerns around India’s import bill, inflation pressure, oil marketing company under-recoveries, and pressure on corporate profitability, negatively impacting market sentiment.

Rupee Weakness and FII Selling Added Pressure

The Indian rupee weakened further to a fresh record low near ₹96.60 against the US dollar, increasing concerns around imported inflation and foreign capital outflows. At the same time, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers after multiple buying sessions, which added further pressure on Indian equities and overall market confidence.

FIIs Turned Net Sellers Again

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers after multiple buying sessions, creating fresh selling pressure in the market. Continued FII outflows also weakened the rupee further, negatively impacting investor confidence and increasing volatility in equities.

Summary –

May 21, 2026, reflected a cautious and range-bound trading session in the Indian stock market as benchmark indices ended marginally lower amid persistent macroeconomic and global concerns:

• Defence stocks emerged as the top-performing sector, supported by strong order books, long-term government spending expectations, and stable earnings visibility in defence companies

• Realty, Consumer Durables, Chemicals, and Energy stocks witnessed selective bargain buying after recent corrections, helped by easing crude oil prices and improving domestic sentiment

• IT, FMCG, and Media stocks remained under pressure due to rupee volatility, weak global technology sentiment, slowing consumption concerns, and continued foreign investor selling

With the Nifty 50 slipping 4.30 points (-0.02%) and the Sensex falling 135.03 points (-0.18%), investor sentiment remained cautious due to concerns over possible RBI rate hikes, weak manufacturing PMI data, rising crude oil prices, persistent rupee weakness near record lows, and renewed FII selling pressure in Indian equities.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.