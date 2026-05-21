Closing Bell: Nifty Flat as RBI Hike Concerns Weigh on Markets

The Indian benchmark indices ended nearly flat on May 21, 2026, with Nifty barely moving at 23,654 and Sensex slipping 135 points to close at 75,183, as concerns over possible RBI rate hikes, disappointing manufacturing PMI data, and renewed FII selling kept investor sentiment cautious through the session. A brief recovery in crude oil prices added to inflation worries, while the rupee weakened further to a fresh record low near 96.60 against the dollar. Defence and Realty stocks offered some support, but IT, FMCG, and Media faced mild selling, keeping the overall market in a tight, directionless range.
1. Grasim Industries Limited – closing at 3,162.00 up by 6.43%
2. Interglobal Aviation Limited – closing at 4,400.00 up by 3.17%
3. Bajaj Auto Limited – closing at 10,650.00 up by 1.79%
1. Bajaj Finance Limited – closing at 908.10 down by 1.62%
2. Hindustan Unilever Limited – closing at 2,178.40 down by 1.40%
3. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,419.80 down by 1.33%
1. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited –
2. Apollo Micro Systems Limited –
|
Indices
|
Change
|
1.43%
|
1.05%
|
0.51%
|
0.46%
|
0.31%
|
-0.56%
|
-0.51%
|
-0.35%
Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons
Defence (+1.43%) emerged as the top-performing sector as investors remained positive on long-term government spending, strong order books, and stable earnings visibility in defence companies.
Realty (+1.05%) and Consumer Durables (+0.51%) witnessed bargain buying after recent corrections, supported by hopes of stable domestic demand and improving sentiment in the sectors.
Chemicals (+0.46%) and Energy (+0.31%) also gained due to easing crude oil prices helped improve cost outlook for manufacturing and energy-linked businesses.
However, IT (-0.56%) remained under pressure due to persistent rupee volatility, weak global technology sentiment, and profit booking after recent gains.
FMCG (-0.51%) and Media (-0.35%) also traded lower as investors concerns over slowing economic growth, weaker consumption outlook, and continued foreign investor selling.
Investor sentiment weakened after concerns increased that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may maintain a tighter monetary policy stance due to rising inflation risks. Expectations of possible interest rate hikes reduced optimism around economic growth and weighed on rate-sensitive sectors.
Weak Manufacturing PMI Raised Growth Concerns
Disappointing manufacturing PMI data signalled weakness in domestic economic activity and raised concerns over slowing growth momentum. Investors turned cautious as weaker manufacturing data increased fears of pressure on corporate earnings and industrial demand.
Rising Crude Oil Prices Renewed Inflation Fears
After briefly easing, crude oil prices rebounded from recent lows as optimism around Middle East de-escalation faded. Higher crude prices revived concerns around India’s import bill, inflation pressure, oil marketing company under-recoveries, and pressure on corporate profitability, negatively impacting market sentiment.
Rupee Weakness and FII Selling Added Pressure
The Indian rupee weakened further to a fresh record low near ₹96.60 against the US dollar, increasing concerns around imported inflation and foreign capital outflows. At the same time, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers after multiple buying sessions, which added further pressure on Indian equities and overall market confidence.
FIIs Turned Net Sellers Again
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers after multiple buying sessions, creating fresh selling pressure in the market. Continued FII outflows also weakened the rupee further, negatively impacting investor confidence and increasing volatility in equities.
May 21, 2026, reflected a cautious and range-bound trading session in the Indian stock market as benchmark indices ended marginally lower amid persistent macroeconomic and global concerns:
• Defence stocks emerged as the top-performing sector, supported by strong order books, long-term government spending expectations, and stable earnings visibility in defence companies
• Realty, Consumer Durables, Chemicals, and Energy stocks witnessed selective bargain buying after recent corrections, helped by easing crude oil prices and improving domestic sentiment
• IT, FMCG, and Media stocks remained under pressure due to rupee volatility, weak global technology sentiment, slowing consumption concerns, and continued foreign investor selling
With the Nifty 50 slipping 4.30 points (-0.02%) and the Sensex falling 135.03 points (-0.18%), investor sentiment remained cautious due to concerns over possible RBI rate hikes, weak manufacturing PMI data, rising crude oil prices, persistent rupee weakness near record lows, and renewed FII selling pressure in Indian equities.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.