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This stock jumped 14% after announcing Q4 results

21 May 2026 , 02:34 PM

WeWork India reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, posting robust growth in both revenue and profit amid rising demand for flexible office spaces across India.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 29.1% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹696 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to ₹539 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income during the quarter stood at ₹715 crore, which included ₹19 crore from other income sources.

WeWork India Q4 FY26 Profit Surges Nearly 80%

WeWork India reported a net profit of ₹66 crore in Q4 FY26, registering an impressive growth of nearly 80% from ₹36.7 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

The company continued to derive its entire operational revenue from managed workspace and allied services, highlighting the growing adoption of flexible office solutions by enterprises and startups.

Full-Year FY26 Performance Remains Strong

For the full financial year FY26, WeWork India reported revenue from operations of ₹2,440 crore, marking a 25.2% increase over ₹1,949 crore recorded in FY25.

The company also posted a full-year net profit of ₹75 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency and strong occupancy trends across its workspace portfolio.

Expenses Increase Alongside Expansion

WeWork India’s total expenses for Q4 FY26 increased to ₹672 crore as the company continued expanding its footprint and operations.

Among the key expense components:

  • Depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at ₹267 crore
  • Finance costs came in at ₹159 crore
  • Employee benefit expenses were reported at ₹51 crore

The higher expenses were largely linked to the company’s continued investments in infrastructure and leased workspace assets.

Asset Base and Cash Flow Improve Significantly

The company’s balance sheet also strengthened considerably during FY26.

Total assets rose sharply to ₹7,092.16 crore by the end of FY26, compared to ₹5,391.67 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, operating cash flow improved substantially to ₹1,734 crore during the financial year, indicating healthy operational performance and stronger cash generation capabilities.

WeWork India Share Price

Shares of WeWork India were trading at ₹559.85 around 2:30 PM following the earnings announcement.

The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹7,682.86 crore at the time of reporting.

Outlook

WeWork India’s strong Q4 FY26 performance reflects sustained demand for flexible and managed office spaces in India. Rising corporate preference for hybrid work models, coupled with expanding enterprise clients, continues to support growth in the coworking and managed workspace industry.

With improving profitability, strong cash flows, and expanding assets, the company appears well-positioned to capitalise on India’s growing flexible office market in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #CoworkingSpace
  • #FlexibleOffice
  • #IndiaBusiness
  • #ManagedWorkspace
  • #Q4FY26
  • #WeWorkIndia
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