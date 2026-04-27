Closing Bell: Nifty beyond 24,000, Sensex adds 600 points | India - New Zealand Trade Deal boosts market optimism.

27 Apr 2026 , 04:02 PM
Indian equity markets ended the session on a firm note on April 27, 2026, with broad-based buying led by pharma, IT, and select financial and large-cap stocks. The optimism was supported by strong global cues, sector-specific developments, and a landmark trade agreement between India and New Zealand.
The Nifty 50 closed at 24,092.70, up 194.75 points (0.81%), while the Sensex ended at 77,303.60, gaining 639.40 points (0.83%). Market sentiment remained bullish throughout the session, with key indices maintaining upward momentum.
A major catalyst for today’s rally was the signing of a Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand.
The agreement is expected to significantly enhance bilateral trade and investment flows. Key highlights include:
Markets interpreted the deal as structurally positive for export-oriented sectors, especially IT services, pharmaceuticals, textiles, auto components, and processed food industries.
The pharma sector outperformed significantly, with the Nifty Pharma index closing at 23,147.75 (+2.51%).
A major highlight was:
The stock rallied sharply after announcing a major global acquisition of Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $11.75 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Sun Pharma’s global specialty portfolio, with closure anticipated in early 2027.
The IT sector also witnessed strong buying, with the Nifty IT index rising 2.2%.
The India–New Zealand FTA played a key role in boosting sentiment, as it is expected to improve offshore outsourcing opportunities and strengthen cross-border services trade.
Export-oriented IT companies are seen as key beneficiaries of:
The Nifty Bank index closed higher at 56,264.30 (+0.31%), though individual bank stocks showed divergence.
One of the standout performers of the day was:
Key highlights:
Despite a flat FY26 profit trend, the company’s stable earnings and dividend announcement boosted investor confidence.
However, analysts suggest the long-term impact on Paytm’s core business remains limited, as its main operations are increasingly independent of the payments bank structure.
The day’s rally reflects a combination of macro and micro drivers:
While banking stocks showed some weakness due to earnings reactions, broader market sentiment remained firmly positive.
Overall, the market is entering a phase where trade agreements, global expansion strategies, and sectoral earnings strength are becoming key drivers of index performance.
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