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Closing Bell: Nifty beyond 24,000, Sensex adds 600 points | India - New Zealand Trade Deal boosts market optimism.

27 Apr 2026 , 04:02 PM

Indian equity markets ended the session on a firm note on April 27, 2026, with broad-based buying led by pharma, IT, and select financial and large-cap stocks. The optimism was supported by strong global cues, sector-specific developments, and a landmark trade agreement between India and New Zealand.

The Nifty 50 closed at 24,092.70, up 194.75 points (0.81%), while the Sensex ended at 77,303.60, gaining 639.40 points (0.83%). Market sentiment remained bullish throughout the session, with key indices maintaining upward momentum.

India–New Zealand FTA Sparks Market Optimism

A major catalyst for today’s rally was the signing of a Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand.

The agreement is expected to significantly enhance bilateral trade and investment flows. Key highlights include:

  • Full duty-free access for Indian exports to New Zealand
  • Tariff reduction or elimination on ~95% of New Zealand exports to India
  • Investment commitment of $20 billion over 15 years from New Zealand
  • Strong focus on services, education, healthcare, clean energy, and infrastructure
  • Enhanced mobility for skilled Indian professionals and students

Markets interpreted the deal as structurally positive for export-oriented sectors, especially IT services, pharmaceuticals, textiles, auto components, and processed food industries.

Sectoral Performance: Broad-Based Buying

Pharma Leads the Rally

The pharma sector outperformed significantly, with the Nifty Pharma index closing at 23,147.75 (+2.51%).

A major highlight was:

The stock rallied sharply after announcing a major global acquisition of Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $11.75 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Sun Pharma’s global specialty portfolio, with closure anticipated in early 2027.

IT Stocks Extend Gains

The IT sector also witnessed strong buying, with the Nifty IT index rising 2.2%.

The India–New Zealand FTA played a key role in boosting sentiment, as it is expected to improve offshore outsourcing opportunities and strengthen cross-border services trade.

Export-oriented IT companies are seen as key beneficiaries of:

  • Easier market access
  • Expanded services trade framework
  • Higher demand for digital transformation services

 

Financials Mixed but Stable

The Nifty Bank index closed higher at 56,264.30 (+0.31%), though individual bank stocks showed divergence.

  • Axis Bank declined 2.94% after mixed Q4 results, with investors reacting to weak core operating performance and higher provisions.
  • Shriram Finance fell 3.64%, driven by profit booking and concerns over slight asset quality deterioration.

Reliance Boosts Large-Cap Sentiment

  • Reliance Industries Limited rose 3.18%, supported by reports of a strategic stake acquisition by DP World in its upcoming logistics park project near Chennai. The development is seen as a positive for Reliance’s expanding infrastructure and logistics ecosystem.

Other Notable Movers

  • Jio Financial Services surged 3.61%, supported by strong Q4 performance and AUM crossing ₹25,000 crore
  • Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) declined 1.90%, amid valuation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty

Trending Stock: Tanla Platforms Soars 20%

One of the standout performers of the day was:

Key highlights:

  • Revenue up ~15% YoY to ₹1,177.53 crore
  • Net profit up ~14.4% YoY to ₹134.32 crore
  • Dividend announcement of ₹6 per share
  • Record date: April 30, 2026

Despite a flat FY26 profit trend, the company’s stable earnings and dividend announcement boosted investor confidence.

Paytm Under Pressure After Regulatory Action

However, analysts suggest the long-term impact on Paytm’s core business remains limited, as its main operations are increasingly independent of the payments bank structure.

Market Outlook

The day’s rally reflects a combination of macro and micro drivers:

  • Structural optimism from the India–New Zealand FTA
  • Strong earnings in select sectors like pharma and IT
  • Large-cap momentum led by Reliance Industries
  • Positive global trade and investment expectations

While banking stocks showed some weakness due to earnings reactions, broader market sentiment remained firmly positive.

Overall, the market is entering a phase where trade agreements, global expansion strategies, and sectoral earnings strength are becoming key drivers of index performance.

Related Tags

  • #IndiaNewZealandFTA
  • #ITStocks
  • #JioFinancialServices
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #PharmaStocks
  • #RelianceIndustries
  • #ShareMarketToday
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