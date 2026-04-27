India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA): 0 Duty on 100% Indian Exports

India and New Zealand signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Monday 27th April 2026, marking a major step forward in bilateral economic relations, aiming to unlock new trade flows, boost investments, and strengthen cooperation across key sectors. With near-complete tariff liberalisation on both sides and strong emphasis on mobility and services, the agreement is expected to reshape trade dynamics between two fast-growing and complementary economies.
The FTA framework between India and New Zealand is designed to significantly reduce trade barriers while promoting investment and workforce mobility.
Key highlights include:
This agreement is not just a trade deal—it is a comprehensive economic partnership framework.
One of the biggest winners from the FTA is India’s textile and apparel sector.
Why it matters:
India’s textile industry is highly labour-intensive and export-driven. The FTA strengthens competitiveness against Southeast Asian suppliers.
Nykaa – up 2.43%
Vardhman Textiles Ltd – up 1.09%
Trident Ltd – up 2.83%
Alok Industries ltd – up 2.88%
The leather and footwear sector is expected to see significant export expansion.
Growth potential:
Industry estimates suggest the sector could scale toward multi-billion-dollar exports by 2030 with improved market access.
Metro Brand – up 0.78%
Redtape Limited – up 2.70%
Sreeleathers Limited – up 2.59%
Relaxo Footwears Limited – up 2.31%
The auto component industry is another key beneficiary:
India’s strong engineering base positions it well to supply cost-effective components to New Zealand’s automotive ecosystem.
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited – up 2.14%
Hyundai Motor India Ltd – up by 3.04%
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd – up ~1%
While India has protected sensitive agricultural sectors, several export opportunities remain:
At the same time, India has strategically excluded dairy imports to protect domestic farmers.
Coromandel International – up 1.76%
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd – up ~1%
LT Foods Ltd – up 2.18%
The pharma sector is expected to gain strong regulatory and market advantages:
India’s global leadership in affordable generics gives it a strong foothold in New Zealand’s healthcare market.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd – up by 1.43%
Cipla Ltd – up by 1.75%
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd – up by 2.23%
One of the most transformative aspects is labour and services mobility:
Impact:
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd – up by 2.05%
Infosys Ltd – up by 1.16%
HCL Tech Ltd – up by 2.12%
Tech Mahindra Ltd – up by 2.72%
Education is a major growth corridor under the FTA:
This is expected to significantly boost Indian student migration to New Zealand’s education system.
The agreement also includes a commitment for $20 billion investment from New Zealand into India over 15 years.
Key implications:
India has carefully protected key domestic sectors:
This ensures that liberalisation does not disrupt vulnerable domestic industries.
Beyond trade, the agreement strengthens:
The deal was reportedly concluded in a record timeframe, reflecting strong mutual interest in accelerating economic ties.
The FTA deal reflected positivity on the stock market with NIFTY trading above 24,000 mark up by 194 points, while SENSEX trading at 77,308.86 up 651 points
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