India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA): 0 Duty on 100% Indian Exports

India and New Zealand signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Monday 27th April 2026, marking a major step forward in bilateral economic relations, aiming to unlock new trade flows, boost investments, and strengthen cooperation across key sectors. With near-complete tariff liberalisation on both sides and strong emphasis on mobility and services, the agreement is expected to reshape trade dynamics between two fast-growing and complementary economies.

Overview of the India–New Zealand FTA

The FTA framework between India and New Zealand is designed to significantly reduce trade barriers while promoting investment and workforce mobility.

Key highlights include:

India gains 100% duty-free access to the New Zealand market

New Zealand receives tariff elimination or reduction on ~95% of exports to India

India removes existing ~10% tariffs on around 450 export product lines

A strong focus on services, education, healthcare, and skilled migration

This agreement is not just a trade deal—it is a comprehensive economic partnership framework.

Sectors That Stand to Benefit the Most

1. Textiles, Apparel & Fashion Industry

One of the biggest winners from the FTA is India’s textile and apparel sector.

Duty-free access gives Indian exporters a strong pricing advantage in New Zealand

Growth expected in garments, home textiles, and technical fabrics

Small and mid-sized exporters benefit from reduced entry barriers

Why it matters:

India’s textile industry is highly labour-intensive and export-driven. The FTA strengthens competitiveness against Southeast Asian suppliers.

Impact on Stocks:

Nykaa – up 2.43%

Vardhman Textiles Ltd – up 1.09%

Trident Ltd – up 2.83%

Alok Industries ltd – up 2.88%

2. Leather, Footwear & Accessories

The leather and footwear sector is expected to see significant export expansion.

Tariffs reduced from ~5% to 0%

Strong demand expected for finished leather goods, shoes, and fashion accessories

Export hubs like Agra leather cluster could emerge as global sourcing centres

Growth potential:

Industry estimates suggest the sector could scale toward multi-billion-dollar exports by 2030 with improved market access.

Impact on Stocks:

Metro Brand – up 0.78%

Redtape Limited – up 2.70%

Sreeleathers Limited – up 2.59%

Relaxo Footwears Limited – up 2.31%

3. Automotive & Auto Components

The auto component industry is another key beneficiary:

Improved access for Indian auto parts manufacturers

Competitive pricing in a high-value developed market

Opportunities in EV components and precision engineering

India’s strong engineering base positions it well to supply cost-effective components to New Zealand’s automotive ecosystem.

Impact on Stocks:

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited – up 2.14%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd – up by 3.04%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd – up ~1%

4. Agriculture & Food Processing (Selective Gains)

While India has protected sensitive agricultural sectors, several export opportunities remain:

Processed foods

Spices and specialty agricultural products

Organic and value-added food segments

At the same time, India has strategically excluded dairy imports to protect domestic farmers.

Impact on Stocks:

Coromandel International – up 1.76%

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd – up ~1%

LT Foods Ltd – up 2.18%

5. Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

The pharma sector is expected to gain strong regulatory and market advantages:

Acceptance of GMP/GCP inspection reports

Faster approval processes for Indian medicines

Increased export of generic drugs and medical devices

India’s global leadership in affordable generics gives it a strong foothold in New Zealand’s healthcare market.

Impact on Stocks:

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd – up by 1.43%

Cipla Ltd – up by 1.75%

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd – up by 2.23%

7. IT, Services & Skilled Workforce Mobility

One of the most transformative aspects is labour and services mobility:

5,000 skilled Indian workers allowed in New Zealand (3-year stay)

IT, healthcare, engineering, construction, education, chefs, and yoga professionals included

1,000 Working Holiday Visas annually for young Indians

Student work rights expanded (20 hours/week during study)

Impact:

Strengthens India’s services export economy

Builds long-term talent pipelines between both countries

Encourages cross-border knowledge exchange

Impact on Stocks:

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd – up by 2.05%

Infosys Ltd – up by 1.16%

HCL Tech Ltd – up by 2.12%

Tech Mahindra Ltd – up by 2.72%

8. Education & Student Services

Education is a major growth corridor under the FTA:

Easier student mobility between India and New Zealand

Post-study work rights improved

Increased collaboration between universities and training institutions

This is expected to significantly boost Indian student migration to New Zealand’s education system.

Investment & Long-Term Economic Impact

The agreement also includes a commitment for $20 billion investment from New Zealand into India over 15 years.

Key implications:

Expansion in infrastructure and manufacturing

Growth in clean energy and technology partnerships

Increased joint ventures in agriculture, food processing, and logistics

Sensitive Sector Protections

India has carefully protected key domestic sectors:

Full exclusion of dairy imports (milk, cheese, yoghurt, whey)

Protection for select agricultural products

Safeguards for small farmers and rural livelihoods

This ensures that liberalisation does not disrupt vulnerable domestic industries.

Strategic Importance of the FTA

Beyond trade, the agreement strengthens:

Economic diplomacy between India and New Zealand

Supply chain integration in the Indo-Pacific region

Technology and skills exchange

Long-term geopolitical and economic cooperation

The deal was reportedly concluded in a record timeframe, reflecting strong mutual interest in accelerating economic ties.

The FTA deal reflected positivity on the stock market with NIFTY trading above 24,000 mark up by 194 points, while SENSEX trading at 77,308.86 up 651 points

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.