HFCL Share crashed 6% despite grabbing $11.07 million order

HFCL shares dropped over 4.8% to ₹140.75 on Monday despite the company announcing a ₹106.19 crore ($11.07 million) optical fibre cable export order from an international client through its overseas subsidiary. The order is scheduled for execution by August 2026. Analysts attributed the decline to profit booking after the stock hit a 52-week high on May 14. Trading volumes crossed 25 million shares during the session. Sentiment was also impacted by concerns over rising raw material costs, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Despite the correction, HFCL shares have rallied 104% in 2026 so far, gained 47% in the last month, 66% in one year, 125% in three years, and over 255% in five years.