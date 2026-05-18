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Gland Pharma Shares Hit 52-Week High After Strong Q4 FY26 Results; Profit Nearly Doubles

18 May 2026 , 11:46 AM

Shares of Gland Pharma surged sharply today after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by robust growth in its injectables business, improving margins, and continued momentum in its CDMO operations.

The stock rallied over 14% intraday to touch ₹2,135.9, marking its 52-week high and signaling a significant recovery from the 52-week low of ₹1,452.2 recorded in May 2025. Investor sentiment improved notably following strong profitability growth and positive management commentary on future business visibility.

Gland Pharma Q4 FY26 Results

For the quarter ended March 2026, Gland Pharma reported consolidated net profit (PAT) of ₹366.7 crore, registering a sharp 96.6% year-on-year growth compared to ₹186.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 22.3% YoY to ₹1,742.8 crore, supported by:

  • Capacity expansion across key facilities
  • New product ramp-ups
  • Strong growth in the CDMO segment
  • Better operational execution

The company’s EBITDA climbed 48% YoY to ₹513 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 29% from 24% in the year-ago period.

The margin improvement was aided by:

  • Better operating leverage
  • Pricing and contract renegotiations
  • Cost optimization initiatives
  • Improved business mix

CDMO Business Emerges as Key Growth Engine

Management highlighted that the Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business continued to witness strong traction during the quarter and remained one of the major contributors to profitability improvement.

The company also stated that its base business continued to remain highly profitable, with adjusted EBITDA margin for the core business standing at an impressive 38%.

This indicates strong execution capability and efficient scaling across operations.

Cenexi Integration Showing Signs of Stabilization

Investors also reacted positively to management commentary around the progress in the Cenexi integration and turnaround efforts.

The company indicated that operational improvements and stabilization initiatives are gradually yielding results, reducing concerns around profitability pressure from the acquired business.

Market participants are expected to closely monitor further progress in the coming quarters.

Healthy Pipeline Supports Growth Visibility

Gland Pharma remains optimistic about future growth momentum, supported by:

  • Complex injectable product launches
  • Expanding CDMO partnerships
  • New product approvals
  • Portfolio expansion initiatives
  • Increasing global opportunities in injectables manufacturing

The company believes these drivers will support sustained growth over the medium term.

Final Dividend Announcement

The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹20 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The record date for the dividend has been fixed as August 11, 2026.

Why Did Gland Pharma Shares Rally?

The sharp rally in Gland Pharma shares reflects improving investor confidence in the company’s:

  • Margin sustainability
  • Earnings visibility
  • Execution capabilities
  • CDMO growth opportunity
  • Recovery in operational performance
  • Long-term injectables business outlook

The strong Q4 performance also helped ease concerns around earlier weakness in profitability and execution challenges.

Key Things Investors May Watch Ahead

Going forward, investors are likely to closely track:

  1. Sustainability of elevated EBITDA margins
  2. Growth traction in the US market
  3. Further progress in the Cenexi turnaround
  4. New injectable product approvals and launches
  5. Expansion in CDMO order pipeline

With improving profitability, strong operational momentum, and healthy business visibility, Gland Pharma appears to be regaining investor confidence after a challenging phase over the last year.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #DividendStocks
  • #EarningsSeason
  • #GlandPharma
  • #GlandPharmaResults
  • #GlandPharmaSharePrice
  • #HealthcareStocks
  • #MarketNews
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