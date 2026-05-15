Asian Markets Wrap | KOSPI plunges 6% | Asian Indices display cautious sentiments ahead

INDEX SNAPSHOT

SSE Composite (China) — 4,135.39 | –1.02%

Hang Seng (Hong Kong) — 25,851.00 | –1.59%

Nikkei 225 (Japan) — 61,409.29 | –1.99%

KOSPI (South Korea) — 7,493.18 | –6.12%

Nifty 50 (India) — 23,645.00 | –0.19%

China | SSE Composite | 4,135.39 | –1.02%

China’s Shanghai index fell 1.02%, as investors remained cautious after the U.S.-China summit offered few concrete outcomes. Weakness in major banks and technology shares weighed on the market.

Hong Kong | Hang Seng | 25,851.00 | –1.62%

Hong Kong’s benchmark retreated 1.62%. Sentiment was dragged down by the broader Asian selloff and global growth concerns, along with pressure on property stocks ahead of earnings reports.

Japan | Nikkei 225 | 61,409.29 | –1.99%

The Nikkei dropped nearly 2%. The pullback followed gains earlier in the week and was linked to profit-taking amid rising U.S. inflation data. Exporters also faced pressure from a stronger yen as markets priced in possible Bank of Japan tightening.

South Korea | KOSPI | 7,493.18 | –6.12%

South Korea’s KOSPI plunged 6.12%, sharply reversing from recent highs. Profit-taking hit heavyweight technology and automobile stocks, including Samsung and SK Hynix, after an AI-driven rally. Risk sentiment also weakened following reports of a possible strike in Samsung’s chip division.

India | Nifty 50 | 23,645.00 | –0.19%

India’s Nifty index slipped 0.19%, giving back part of its recent gains. Weakness in metal and energy stocks offset gains in select automobile and healthcare names. Investors remained cautious due to global cues and rising input costs. Read more about Indian Markets here.

Key News and Impact on India

1. Tech-driven selloff pressures Asia

Global semiconductor and technology stocks came under pressure on Friday. In South Korea, profit-taking in chipmakers contributed to a 6.1% decline in the KOSPI index. U.S. commentary on Middle East tensions and slowing momentum in artificial intelligence further increased risk aversion across Asian markets.

Impact on India:

A decline in global technology stocks can indirectly affect Indian IT and hardware sectors. Weak global sentiment may reduce foreign institutional inflows into Indian technology stocks. However, lower semiconductor prices could eventually benefit India’s electronics manufacturing sector over the longer term.

2. Japan inflation and Bank of Japan stance

Japan’s markets weakened after data showed higher-than-expected producer prices. This increased speculation that the Bank of Japan could tighten monetary policy, strengthening the yen. The Nikkei’s nearly 2% decline reflected concerns that rising costs could pressure manufacturing margins.

Impact on India:

A stronger yen can make some imports, including industrial components and oil-related purchases, slightly cheaper for India. However, tighter global monetary conditions may also increase the cost of dollar-denominated imports such as crude oil, adding inflationary pressure domestically.

3. Oil surges on Middle East risks

Crude oil prices rose again on Friday, with Brent crude nearing $109 per barrel, as Iran-related tensions kept concerns elevated around the Strait of Hormuz. Rising geopolitical risks supported energy shares across Asia despite weakness in broader markets.

Impact on India:

Higher crude oil prices directly impact India by increasing fuel costs and widening the trade deficit. Rising domestic fuel prices may slow consumer spending and push inflation higher. Policymakers and the Reserve Bank of India are likely to closely monitor oil volatility, as sustained pressure can weaken the rupee and affect economic growth.