Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Nearly Flat as Easing Crude Prices and RBI Policy Optimism Offer Support Ahead of Key Decision

The Indian benchmark indices ended nearly flat on June 4, 2026, with Nifty inching up just 10 points to 23,416 and Sensex gaining a marginal 13 points to close at 74,360, as investors stayed cautious ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy decision on June 5. Easing crude oil prices on hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks and strong domestic institutional buying helped keep the market afloat despite continued weakness in IT and Metal stocks. Media and Consumer Durables emerged as the session’s bright spots, while the overall mood remained one of watchful waiting ahead of the key policy announcement.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,416.55 up 10.95 points (0.05%)

Sensex ended at 74,360.01, up 13.84 points (0.019%)

Nifty Bank settled at 54,307.85, up 121.90 points (0.22%)

Top Gainers

1. Eternal Limited– closing at 254.40 up by 3.00%

2. Cipla Limited – closing at 1,402.00 up by 1.95%

3. Coal India Limited – closing at 481.00 up by 1.84%

4. Adani Enterprises Limited – closing at 2,977.90 up by 1.79%

Top Losers

1. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,204.40 down by 1.49%

2. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 1,125.10 down by 1.21%

3. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 1,763.00 down by 1.19%

4. Bajaj FinServ Limited – closing at 1,714.90 down by 1.12%

Trending stocks

1. Titan Company Limited –

Closed at ₹4,238.80, up 3.67%

Shares of Titan Company gained around 3% after the company unveiled an ambitious growth strategy for its jewellery business and highlighted strong long-term expansion plans.

Aggressive Growth Target Announced: Titan aims to double its jewellery business revenue by FY30 and achieve a strong 20% CAGR growth from FY26 levels, boosting investor confidence.

Market Share Expansion Plans: The company targets increasing its share of the Indian jewellery market from 8.5% currently to 11% by FY30, indicating significant growth potential.

Large Retail Expansion Strategy: Titan plans to expand its jewellery store network from around 800 stores to 1,400 outlets by FY30, strengthening its nationwide presence.

International Expansion Added Optimism: Titan’s acquisition of a 67% stake in Damas Jewellery strengthens its presence in the Gulf region and supports its strategy of building a larger global jewellery business.

Revenue Growth Remained Strong: Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue surged 77.6% YoY to ₹23,934 crore, highlighting strong business momentum despite profit missing market estimates

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Media (+2.19%) and Consumer Durables (+2.18%) emerged as the top-performing sectors as investors turned optimistic following easing crude oil prices and improving expectations around consumer demand. Lower oil prices are positive for consumer-facing businesses because they help reduce logistics, packaging, and input costs, supporting profit margins. Energy (+0.62%), Defence (+0.47%), PSU Banks (+0.41%), Pharma (+0.38%), and Financial Services Ex-Bank (+0.30%) also traded higher as investors accumulated quality stocks ahead of the RBI policy announcement and welcomed relief from falling crude prices. Energy stocks benefited from improving sentiment around fuel costs, while Defence continued to attract investors due to strong order books and government spending visibility. Pharma remained resilient because of its defensive earnings profile. However, Metal (-0.73%) stocks faced profit booking amid concerns over global growth and commodity demand, while IT (-0.29%) remained under pressure as investors continued to book profits after the sector’s sharp AI-driven rally earlier in the week and remained cautious about near-term global technology spending trends.

Main Reasons for Stock Market down Today

Falling Crude Oil Prices Improved Market Sentiment

Crude oil prices eased as optimism around a possible US-Iran peace agreement improved. Lower oil prices are positive for India because they reduce inflation pressure, lower the country’s import bill, and improve corporate profitability, supporting overall market sentiment. Strong Buying in Heavyweight Stocks

Investors returned to large-cap blue-chip stocks, particularly in sectors such as energy and pharmaceuticals. This buying interest helped benchmark indices recover from intraday volatility and supported gains in the broader market. Strong Domestic Institutional and Retail Buying

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) and retail investors continued to provide strong support to the market. Their buying activity helped absorb selling pressure and allowed the market to remain resilient despite geopolitical uncertainty and rupee weakness. Optimism Ahead of RBI Monetary Policy Decision

Investors remained hopeful that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could announce supportive measures during its upcoming policy review. Expectations of policy support, liquidity measures, and efforts to stabilize the rupee boosted confidence and encouraged fresh buying.

Summary-

June 4, 2026, witnessed a range-bound trading session in the Indian stock market as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy decision while closely monitoring developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict. Despite geopolitical uncertainty and rupee weakness, easing crude oil prices and strong domestic buying helped benchmark indices close marginally higher.

• Media and Consumer Durables emerged as the top-performing sectors, benefiting from lower crude oil prices, improving consumer demand expectations, and optimism around corporate earnings.

• Energy, Defence, Pharma, and financial stocks witnessed selective buying, supported by improving sentiment, stable earnings outlook, and expectations of policy support from the RBI.

• PSU Banks continued to attract investors due to attractive valuations and hopes of stable credit growth, while quality financial stocks remained resilient despite broader market caution.

• Metal and IT stocks underperformed, as investors booked profits in metal companies amid global demand concerns and continued to trim positions in technology stocks following the recent AI-driven rally.

With the Nifty 50 gaining 10.95 points (+0.05%), Sensex rising 13.84 points (+0.02%), and Bank Nifty advancing 121.90 points (+0.22%), market sentiment remained supported by easing crude oil prices, strong domestic institutional buying, optimism ahead of the RBI policy announcement, and expectations that progress in US-Iran peace talks could reduce inflationary pressures and improve India’s macroeconomic outlook.