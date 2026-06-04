Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Nearly Flat as Easing Crude Prices and RBI Policy Optimism Offer Support Ahead of Key Decision

4 Jun 2026 , 06:34 PM
The Indian benchmark indices ended nearly flat on June 4, 2026, with Nifty inching up just 10 points to 23,416 and Sensex gaining a marginal 13 points to close at 74,360, as investors stayed cautious ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy decision on June 5. Easing crude oil prices on hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks and strong domestic institutional buying helped keep the market afloat despite continued weakness in IT and Metal stocks. Media and Consumer Durables emerged as the session’s bright spots, while the overall mood remained one of watchful waiting ahead of the key policy announcement.
1. Eternal Limited– closing at 254.40 up by 3.00%
2. Cipla Limited – closing at 1,402.00 up by 1.95%
3. Coal India Limited – closing at 481.00 up by 1.84%
4. Adani Enterprises Limited – closing at 2,977.90 up by 1.79%
1. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,204.40 down by 1.49%
2. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 1,125.10 down by 1.21%
3. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 1,763.00 down by 1.19%
4. Bajaj FinServ Limited – closing at 1,714.90 down by 1.12%
|
Indices
|
Change
|
2.19%
|
2.18%
|
0.62%
|
0.47%
|
0.41%
|
0.38%
|
0.30%
|
-0.73%
|
-0.29%
Media (+2.19%) and Consumer Durables (+2.18%) emerged as the top-performing sectors as investors turned optimistic following easing crude oil prices and improving expectations around consumer demand. Lower oil prices are positive for consumer-facing businesses because they help reduce logistics, packaging, and input costs, supporting profit margins. Energy (+0.62%), Defence (+0.47%), PSU Banks (+0.41%), Pharma (+0.38%), and Financial Services Ex-Bank (+0.30%) also traded higher as investors accumulated quality stocks ahead of the RBI policy announcement and welcomed relief from falling crude prices. Energy stocks benefited from improving sentiment around fuel costs, while Defence continued to attract investors due to strong order books and government spending visibility. Pharma remained resilient because of its defensive earnings profile. However, Metal (-0.73%) stocks faced profit booking amid concerns over global growth and commodity demand, while IT (-0.29%) remained under pressure as investors continued to book profits after the sector’s sharp AI-driven rally earlier in the week and remained cautious about near-term global technology spending trends.
June 4, 2026, witnessed a range-bound trading session in the Indian stock market as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy decision while closely monitoring developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict. Despite geopolitical uncertainty and rupee weakness, easing crude oil prices and strong domestic buying helped benchmark indices close marginally higher.
• Media and Consumer Durables emerged as the top-performing sectors, benefiting from lower crude oil prices, improving consumer demand expectations, and optimism around corporate earnings.
• Energy, Defence, Pharma, and financial stocks witnessed selective buying, supported by improving sentiment, stable earnings outlook, and expectations of policy support from the RBI.
• PSU Banks continued to attract investors due to attractive valuations and hopes of stable credit growth, while quality financial stocks remained resilient despite broader market caution.
• Metal and IT stocks underperformed, as investors booked profits in metal companies amid global demand concerns and continued to trim positions in technology stocks following the recent AI-driven rally.
With the Nifty 50 gaining 10.95 points (+0.05%), Sensex rising 13.84 points (+0.02%), and Bank Nifty advancing 121.90 points (+0.22%), market sentiment remained supported by easing crude oil prices, strong domestic institutional buying, optimism ahead of the RBI policy announcement, and expectations that progress in US-Iran peace talks could reduce inflationary pressures and improve India’s macroeconomic outlook.
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