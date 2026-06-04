iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Nearly Flat as Easing Crude Prices and RBI Policy Optimism Offer Support Ahead of Key Decision

4 Jun 2026 , 06:34 PM

The Indian benchmark indices ended nearly flat on June 4, 2026, with Nifty inching up just 10 points to 23,416 and Sensex gaining a marginal 13 points to close at 74,360, as investors stayed cautious ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy decision on June 5. Easing crude oil prices on hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks and strong domestic institutional buying helped keep the market afloat despite continued weakness in IT and Metal stocks. Media and Consumer Durables emerged as the session’s bright spots, while the overall mood remained one of watchful waiting ahead of the key policy announcement.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

  • Nifty 50 closed at 23,416.55 up 10.95 points (0.05%)
  • Sensex ended at 74,360.01, up 13.84 points (0.019%)
  • Nifty Bank settled at 54,307.85, up 121.90 points (0.22%)

Top Gainers

1. Eternal Limited– closing at 254.40 up by 3.00%

2. Cipla Limited – closing at 1,402.00 up by 1.95%

3. Coal India Limited – closing at 481.00 up by 1.84%

4. Adani Enterprises Limited – closing at 2,977.90 up by 1.79%

Top Losers

1. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,204.40 down by 1.49%

2. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 1,125.10 down by 1.21%

3. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 1,763.00 down by 1.19%

4. Bajaj FinServ Limited – closing at 1,714.90 down by 1.12%

 

Trending stocks

1. Titan Company Limited –

  • Closed at ₹4,238.80, up 3.67%
  • Shares of Titan Company gained around 3% after the company unveiled an ambitious growth strategy for its jewellery business and highlighted strong long-term expansion plans.
  • Aggressive Growth Target Announced: Titan aims to double its jewellery business revenue by FY30 and achieve a strong 20% CAGR growth from FY26 levels, boosting investor confidence.
  • Market Share Expansion Plans: The company targets increasing its share of the Indian jewellery market from 8.5% currently to 11% by FY30, indicating significant growth potential.
  • Large Retail Expansion Strategy: Titan plans to expand its jewellery store network from around 800 stores to 1,400 outlets by FY30, strengthening its nationwide presence.
  • International Expansion Added Optimism: Titan’s acquisition of a 67% stake in Damas Jewellery strengthens its presence in the Gulf region and supports its strategy of building a larger global jewellery business.
  • Revenue Growth Remained Strong: Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue surged 77.6% YoY to ₹23,934 crore, highlighting strong business momentum despite profit missing market estimates

Sectoral Performance Index

Indices

Change

Nifty Media

2.19%

Nifty Consumer Durables

2.18%

Nifty Energy

0.62%

Nifty India Defence

0.47%

Nifty PSU Bank

0.41%

Nifty Pharma

0.38%

Nifty Financial Service Ex-Bank

0.30%

Nifty Metal

-0.73%

Nifty IT

-0.29%

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Media (+2.19%) and Consumer Durables (+2.18%) emerged as the top-performing sectors as investors turned optimistic following easing crude oil prices and improving expectations around consumer demand. Lower oil prices are positive for consumer-facing businesses because they help reduce logistics, packaging, and input costs, supporting profit margins. Energy (+0.62%), Defence (+0.47%), PSU Banks (+0.41%), Pharma (+0.38%), and Financial Services Ex-Bank (+0.30%) also traded higher as investors accumulated quality stocks ahead of the RBI policy announcement and welcomed relief from falling crude prices. Energy stocks benefited from improving sentiment around fuel costs, while Defence continued to attract investors due to strong order books and government spending visibility. Pharma remained resilient because of its defensive earnings profile. However, Metal (-0.73%) stocks faced profit booking amid concerns over global growth and commodity demand, while IT (-0.29%) remained under pressure as investors continued to book profits after the sector’s sharp AI-driven rally earlier in the week and remained cautious about near-term global technology spending trends.

Main Reasons for Stock Market down Today

  1. Falling Crude Oil Prices Improved Market Sentiment
    Crude oil prices eased as optimism around a possible US-Iran peace agreement improved. Lower oil prices are positive for India because they reduce inflation pressure, lower the country’s import bill, and improve corporate profitability, supporting overall market sentiment.
  2. Strong Buying in Heavyweight Stocks
    Investors returned to large-cap blue-chip stocks, particularly in sectors such as energy and pharmaceuticals. This buying interest helped benchmark indices recover from intraday volatility and supported gains in the broader market.
  3. Strong Domestic Institutional and Retail Buying
    Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) and retail investors continued to provide strong support to the market. Their buying activity helped absorb selling pressure and allowed the market to remain resilient despite geopolitical uncertainty and rupee weakness.
  4. Optimism Ahead of RBI Monetary Policy Decision
    Investors remained hopeful that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could announce supportive measures during its upcoming policy review. Expectations of policy support, liquidity measures, and efforts to stabilize the rupee boosted confidence and encouraged fresh buying.

 

Summary-

June 4, 2026, witnessed a range-bound trading session in the Indian stock market as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy decision while closely monitoring developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict. Despite geopolitical uncertainty and rupee weakness, easing crude oil prices and strong domestic buying helped benchmark indices close marginally higher.

• Media and Consumer Durables emerged as the top-performing sectors, benefiting from lower crude oil prices, improving consumer demand expectations, and optimism around corporate earnings.

• Energy, Defence, Pharma, and financial stocks witnessed selective buying, supported by improving sentiment, stable earnings outlook, and expectations of policy support from the RBI.

• PSU Banks continued to attract investors due to attractive valuations and hopes of stable credit growth, while quality financial stocks remained resilient despite broader market caution.

• Metal and IT stocks underperformed, as investors booked profits in metal companies amid global demand concerns and continued to trim positions in technology stocks following the recent AI-driven rally.

With the Nifty 50 gaining 10.95 points (+0.05%), Sensex rising 13.84 points (+0.02%), and Bank Nifty advancing 121.90 points (+0.22%), market sentiment remained supported by easing crude oil prices, strong domestic institutional buying, optimism ahead of the RBI policy announcement, and expectations that progress in US-Iran peace talks could reduce inflationary pressures and improve India’s macroeconomic outlook.

Related Tags

  • #BajajFinserv
  • #BusinessNewsIndia
  • #ConsumerDurables
  • #CrudeOilPrices
  • #DIIBuying
  • #EternalLimited
  • #FinancialMarkets
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ideaforge Technology Ltd Hit 52-Week High of ₹900.00 As Company Gets Nod to Raise 500 Crore

Ideaforge Technology Ltd Hit 52-Week High of ₹900.00 As Company Gets Nod to Raise 500 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2026|06:46 PM
Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Nearly Flat as Easing Crude Prices and RBI Policy Optimism Offer Support Ahead of Key Decision

Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Nearly Flat as Easing Crude Prices and RBI Policy Optimism Offer Support Ahead of Key Decision

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2026|06:34 PM
Rajesh Exports Chairman Denies SEBI's Observations, Says Revenue Figures Are Accurate

Rajesh Exports Chairman Denies SEBI's Observations, Says Revenue Figures Are Accurate

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2026|03:01 PM
PhysicsWallah Shares Surge 18% After Lending Strategy Revamp; Market Cap Jumps by ₹5,000 Crore

PhysicsWallah Shares Surge 18% After Lending Strategy Revamp; Market Cap Jumps by ₹5,000 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2026|02:36 PM
Why IFCI Shares Are Rising and What Investors Should Watch

Why IFCI Shares Are Rising and What Investors Should Watch

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jun 2026|02:06 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.