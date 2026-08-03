Ardee Industries IPO Review: GMP, Price Band, Financials, Strengths and Key Details

3 Aug 2026 , 11:41 AM
Ardee Industries IPO is set to open for subscription on August 5, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in a company operating in the growing lead recycling and circular economy sector. The ₹425.87 crore book-built IPO comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale, with shares proposed to list on both NSE and BSE.
The company has fixed the Ardee Industries IPO price band at ₹50 to ₹53 per share. At the upper price band, the IPO indicates a moderate grey market premium, reflecting positive but cautious sentiment among market participants.
Ardee Industries IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of ₹320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹105.87 crore.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Open Date
|August 5, 2026
|IPO Close Date
|August 7, 2026
|Listing Date
|August 12, 2026
|Issue Size
|₹425.87 crore
|Price Band
|₹50 – ₹53 per share
|Face Value
|₹2 per share
|Lot Size
|281 shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹14,893
|Issue Type
|Bookbuilding IPO
|Listing Exchanges
|NSE and BSE
|Registrar
|Kfin Technologies Ltd.
|Lead Manager
|Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
The allotment for the Ardee Industries IPO is expected to be finalized on August 10, 2026, with shares credited to successful investors on August 11, 2026.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Ardee Industries IPO stands at ₹6.75, indicating an estimated listing price of around ₹59.75 compared to the upper issue price of ₹53.
Based on the current GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver a potential listing gain of approximately 12.74%. However, investors should note that the Grey Market Premium is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee listing performance.
The grey market premium has remained positive since the IPO gained attention among investors. The GMP touched ₹13 during the initial phase but moderated later, indicating a cautious approach among grey market participants.
|Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Expected Listing Gain
|3 August 2026
|₹6.75
|₹59.75
|12.74%
|2 August 2026
|₹6.75
|₹59.75
|12.74%
|1 August 2026
|₹7
|₹60
|13.21%
|31 July 2026
|₹6.50
|₹59.50
|12.26%
|30 July 2026
|₹13
|₹66
|24.53%
|29 July 2026
|₹13
|₹66
|24.53%
Over the IPO period, the Ardee Industries IPO GMP has traded between ₹6.50 and ₹13, indicating a positive sentiment with expectations of a moderate listing premium.
Incorporated in 1993, Ardee Industries is engaged in the sustainable recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap.
The company manufactures high-purity lead and specialised lead alloys, including:
Its products are used across industries such as:
The company has built a customer base of over 50 domestic and international clients and exports its products to countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Switzerland, UAE, Japan, and the United States.
Ardee Industries operates a manufacturing facility spread across approximately 7.61 acres in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.
The facility has an installed capacity of 104,025 MTPA and includes advanced recycling infrastructure such as:
The company has received certifications including:
The company has reported strong financial growth over the last three financial years.
|Particulars
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Total Assets
|363.33
|262.06
|196.12
|Total Income
|1,168.88
|743.53
|463.39
|Profit After Tax
|84.68
|33.27
|8.95
|EBITDA
|147.08
|65.93
|28.06
|Net Worth
|147.38
|62.60
|29.25
|Total Borrowings
|182.75
|165.77
|142.36
Between FY25 and FY26:
The company plans to utilize the IPO proceeds mainly for working capital requirements and debt reduction.
|Purpose
|Amount
|Funding incremental working capital
|₹220 crore
|Repayment/pre-payment of borrowings
|₹20 crore
|General Corporate Purposes
|Remaining amount
|Metric
|FY26
|ROE
|81%
|ROCE
|44.26%
|Debt/Equity
|1.25
|RoNW
|57.46%
|PAT Margin
|7.25%
|EBITDA Margin
|12.60%
The company has demonstrated strong return ratios, although investors should consider the debt position and cyclical nature of commodity-related businesses.
At the issue price, the company has a market capitalization of approximately ₹1,350.57 crore.
|Valuation Metric
|Value
|Pre-IPO EPS
|₹3.32
|Post-IPO EPS
|₹2.69
|Pre-IPO P/E
|15.96x
|Post-IPO P/E
|19.7x
|Price to Book Value
|21.54x
The OFS portion includes shares sold by promoters:
|Selling Shareholder
|Category
|Shares Offered
|Amount
|Sandeep Aggarwal
|Promoter
|99,87,500
|₹52.93 crore
|Nikunj Aggarwal
|Promoter
|99,87,500
|₹52.93 crore
Total OFS size: 1,99,75,000 shares worth ₹105.87 crore.
Ardee Industries operates in a promising recycling and sustainability-focused segment, supported by increasing demand for lead products from energy storage and automotive industries. The company has shown strong financial growth, healthy margins, and high return ratios.
Positive factors include:
Key risks include:
The IPO’s GMP indicates expectations of a moderate listing premium, but investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, valuation, industry outlook, and risks before making an investment decision.
Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.
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