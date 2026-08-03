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Ardee Industries IPO Review: GMP, Price Band, Financials, Strengths and Key Details

3 Aug 2026 , 11:41 AM

Ardee Industries IPO is set to open for subscription on August 5, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in a company operating in the growing lead recycling and circular economy sector. The ₹425.87 crore book-built IPO comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale, with shares proposed to list on both NSE and BSE.

The company has fixed the Ardee Industries IPO price band at ₹50 to ₹53 per share. At the upper price band, the IPO indicates a moderate grey market premium, reflecting positive but cautious sentiment among market participants.

Ardee Industries IPO Details

Ardee Industries IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of ₹320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹105.87 crore.

Key IPO Highlights

Particulars Details
IPO Open Date August 5, 2026
IPO Close Date August 7, 2026
Listing Date August 12, 2026
Issue Size ₹425.87 crore
Price Band ₹50 – ₹53 per share
Face Value ₹2 per share
Lot Size 281 shares
Minimum Investment ₹14,893
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing Exchanges NSE and BSE
Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Lead Manager Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

The allotment for the Ardee Industries IPO is expected to be finalized on August 10, 2026, with shares credited to successful investors on August 11, 2026.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Ardee Industries IPO stands at ₹6.75, indicating an estimated listing price of around ₹59.75 compared to the upper issue price of ₹53.

Based on the current GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver a potential listing gain of approximately 12.74%. However, investors should note that the Grey Market Premium is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee listing performance.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Trend

The grey market premium has remained positive since the IPO gained attention among investors. The GMP touched ₹13 during the initial phase but moderated later, indicating a cautious approach among grey market participants.

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Listing Gain
3 August 2026 ₹6.75 ₹59.75 12.74%
2 August 2026 ₹6.75 ₹59.75 12.74%
1 August 2026 ₹7 ₹60 13.21%
31 July 2026 ₹6.50 ₹59.50 12.26%
30 July 2026 ₹13 ₹66 24.53%
29 July 2026 ₹13 ₹66 24.53%

Over the IPO period, the Ardee Industries IPO GMP has traded between ₹6.50 and ₹13, indicating a positive sentiment with expectations of a moderate listing premium.

About Ardee Industries Limited

Incorporated in 1993, Ardee Industries is engaged in the sustainable recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap.

The company manufactures high-purity lead and specialised lead alloys, including:

  • Lead calcium alloys.
  • Lead antimony alloys.
  • Lead tin alloys.
  • Lead silver alloys.
  • Lead cadmium alloys.

Its products are used across industries such as:

  • Energy storage.
  • Automotive.
  • E-mobility.
  • Chemicals.

The company has built a customer base of over 50 domestic and international clients and exports its products to countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Switzerland, UAE, Japan, and the United States.

Manufacturing Facility and Business Strengths

Ardee Industries operates a manufacturing facility spread across approximately 7.61 acres in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.

The facility has an installed capacity of 104,025 MTPA and includes advanced recycling infrastructure such as:

  • Rotary furnaces.
  • Refining kettles.
  • Casting systems.
  • Pollution control systems.

The company has received certifications including:

  • ISO 9001:2015 for quality management.
  • ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management.
  • ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety.

Ardee Industries Financial Performance

The company has reported strong financial growth over the last three financial years.

Financial Highlights (₹ Crore)

Particulars FY26 FY25 FY24
Total Assets 363.33 262.06 196.12
Total Income 1,168.88 743.53 463.39
Profit After Tax 84.68 33.27 8.95
EBITDA 147.08 65.93 28.06
Net Worth 147.38 62.60 29.25
Total Borrowings 182.75 165.77 142.36

Between FY25 and FY26:

  • Revenue increased by around 57%.
  • Profit after tax jumped by approximately 155%.
  • EBITDA growth reflected improved operational performance.

Ardee Industries IPO Objectives

The company plans to utilize the IPO proceeds mainly for working capital requirements and debt reduction.

Purpose Amount
Funding incremental working capital ₹220 crore
Repayment/pre-payment of borrowings ₹20 crore
General Corporate Purposes Remaining amount

Key Financial Ratios

Metric FY26
ROE 81%
ROCE 44.26%
Debt/Equity 1.25
RoNW 57.46%
PAT Margin 7.25%
EBITDA Margin 12.60%

The company has demonstrated strong return ratios, although investors should consider the debt position and cyclical nature of commodity-related businesses.

Ardee Industries IPO Valuation

At the issue price, the company has a market capitalization of approximately ₹1,350.57 crore.

Valuation Metric Value
Pre-IPO EPS ₹3.32
Post-IPO EPS ₹2.69
Pre-IPO P/E 15.96x
Post-IPO P/E 19.7x
Price to Book Value 21.54x

Offer for Sale Details

The OFS portion includes shares sold by promoters:

Selling Shareholder Category Shares Offered Amount
Sandeep Aggarwal Promoter 99,87,500 ₹52.93 crore
Nikunj Aggarwal Promoter 99,87,500 ₹52.93 crore

Total OFS size: 1,99,75,000 shares worth ₹105.87 crore.

Ardee Industries IPO Review: Should Investors Apply?

Ardee Industries operates in a promising recycling and sustainability-focused segment, supported by increasing demand for lead products from energy storage and automotive industries. The company has shown strong financial growth, healthy margins, and high return ratios.

Positive factors include:

  • Strong revenue and profit growth.
  • Presence in the circular economy sector.
  • Established customer base and export markets.
  • Improving operational performance.

Key risks include:

  • Commodity price volatility.
  • Dependence on raw material availability.
  • Debt levels.
  • Valuation concerns.

The IPO’s GMP indicates expectations of a moderate listing premium, but investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, valuation, industry outlook, and risks before making an investment decision.

 

Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #ArdeeIndustriesIPO
  • #ArdeeIndustriesIPOGMP
  • #ArdeeIndustriesIPOReview
  • #BSEIPO
  • #CircularEconomy
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IndianIPO
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