MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Holds at ₹115, Subscription Reaches 46.22x

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the MV Electrosystems IPO stands at ₹115, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹540 per share compared to the issue price of ₹425. Based on the current GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver a listing gain of around 27.06%. However, investors should note that grey market premiums are unofficial and should not be considered a guarantee of listing-day performance.

MV Electrosystems IPO Subscription Status

The public issue has witnessed strong investor demand. As of the latest available data, the MV Electrosystems IPO has been subscribed 46.22 times, reflecting healthy participation across investor categories.

The Retail Individual Investors (RII) portion was subscribed 87.82x, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category saw an impressive 108.83x subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 1.05x, indicating full subscription with relatively moderate institutional participation.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Trend

The Grey Market Premium has remained positive throughout the IPO period, despite witnessing minor fluctuations after touching its peak. The GMP climbed steadily from pre-opening levels before easing slightly, indicating sustained optimism among grey market participants.

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Listing Gain 3 August 2026 ₹115 ₹540 27.06% 2 August 2026 ₹115 — — 1 August 2026 ₹110 — — 31 July 2026 ₹133 — — 30 July 2026 ₹125 — — 29 July 2026 ₹106 — — 28 July 2026 ₹106 — — 27 July 2026 ₹100 — — 26 July 2026 ₹75 — — 25 July 2026 ₹60 — —

Over the IPO period, the GMP has traded in the ₹60–₹133 range, highlighting strong investor sentiment despite minor corrections in recent sessions.

MV Electrosystems IPO Subscription Status

The public issue has received an overwhelming response from investors. As per the latest available data, the MV Electrosystems IPO has been subscribed 46.22 times overall.

Category-wise Subscription

Investor Category Subscription Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 1.05x Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 108.83x ├─ Small NII (S-NII) 108.79x └─ Big NII (B-NII) 108.86x Retail Individual Investors (RII) 87.82x Overall Subscription 46.22x

The exceptionally strong participation from Retail and NII investors highlights robust demand for the IPO, while the QIB category was subscribed just over one time.

Should Investors Rely on GMP?

The Grey Market Premium is widely followed as an indicator of market sentiment ahead of an IPO listing. However, it remains an unofficial market metric and should not be the sole basis for an investment decision. Investors should evaluate the company’s financial performance, valuation, business model, growth prospects, industry outlook, and associated risks before investing.

Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.