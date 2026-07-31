Swiggy Share Price Slip 3% After Q1 FY27 Results; Revenue Jumps 37%, Net Loss Narrows

Swiggy reported a strong operational performance for the first quarter of FY27, with the food delivery and quick commerce platform narrowing its losses while posting robust revenue growth. Despite the improved financials, Swiggy shares declined over 3% in Friday’s trade, as investors remained cautious over the company’s continued losses.

For the quarter ended June 2026, Swiggy’s consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹791 crore, compared with ₹1,197 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reduced its losses by ₹406 crore year-on-year, reflecting improving operational efficiency across its businesses.

Swiggy Revenue Surges 37% in Q1 FY27

The Bengaluru-based company reported revenue from operations of ₹6,812 crore, registering a 37.31% year-on-year growth from ₹4,961 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the operational front, EBITDA loss narrowed to ₹650 crore, compared to ₹954 crore a year earlier, marking a 31.87% improvement.

Food Delivery Business Continues to Grow

Swiggy’s core food delivery business remained a key growth driver during the quarter.

Metric Q1 FY27 Gross Order Value (GOV) ₹9,490 crore YoY Growth 17.4% Adjusted EBITDA ₹292 crore YoY Improvement ₹100 crore

The company said improving affordability initiatives and stronger customer propositions continued to boost profitability in the food delivery segment.

Instamart Achieves Key Milestone

Swiggy’s quick commerce business Instamart continued its strong momentum.

Metric Q1 FY27 GOV ₹7,907 crore YoY Growth 39.8% Contribution Margin -0.2% Margin Improvement 440 bps YoY

The company also reported that adjusted EBITDA losses reduced by ₹80 crore sequentially, while Instamart achieved contribution breakeven, a milestone that management had guided for last year.

Toing and Out-of-Home Businesses Expand

Swiggy’s budget food delivery platform Toing expanded to 50 cities, with two-thirds of new users being first-time customers in the category.

Meanwhile, its Out-of-Home (OOH) business recorded 44.8% year-on-year growth in Gross Order Value, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 0.9% of GOV, highlighting improving profitability.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the results, Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director & Group CEO of Swiggy, said the company continues to strengthen food delivery economics while expanding affordability and consumer offerings to reach the next 100 million users.

He added that achieving contribution breakeven in quick commerce marks an important milestone, and future growth will be driven by differentiated product assortment and scale-led efficiencies.

Swiggy Share Price Today

Despite the healthy earnings, Swiggy shares traded lower on July 31. (as of 11:38 AM on NSE)

Stock Performance Price Previous Close ₹295.91 Open ₹290.00 High ₹294.59 Low ₹280.20 Current Price (11:37 AM) ₹285.58 Change -₹10.33 (-3.49%)

The decline suggests investors remain focused on the company’s journey toward sustained profitability, even as operational metrics continue to improve.

Overall, Swiggy delivered a strong quarter with robust revenue growth, narrowing losses, improving food delivery margins, and a significant milestone in its quick commerce business, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy.

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