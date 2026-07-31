Swiggy Share Price Slip 3% After Q1 FY27 Results; Revenue Jumps 37%, Net Loss Narrows

31 Jul 2026 , 11:40 AM
Swiggy reported a strong operational performance for the first quarter of FY27, with the food delivery and quick commerce platform narrowing its losses while posting robust revenue growth. Despite the improved financials, Swiggy shares declined over 3% in Friday’s trade, as investors remained cautious over the company’s continued losses.
For the quarter ended June 2026, Swiggy’s consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹791 crore, compared with ₹1,197 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reduced its losses by ₹406 crore year-on-year, reflecting improving operational efficiency across its businesses.
The Bengaluru-based company reported revenue from operations of ₹6,812 crore, registering a 37.31% year-on-year growth from ₹4,961 crore in Q1 FY26.
On the operational front, EBITDA loss narrowed to ₹650 crore, compared to ₹954 crore a year earlier, marking a 31.87% improvement.
Swiggy’s core food delivery business remained a key growth driver during the quarter.
|Metric
|Q1 FY27
|Gross Order Value (GOV)
|₹9,490 crore
|YoY Growth
|17.4%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|₹292 crore
|YoY Improvement
|₹100 crore
The company said improving affordability initiatives and stronger customer propositions continued to boost profitability in the food delivery segment.
Swiggy’s quick commerce business Instamart continued its strong momentum.
|Metric
|Q1 FY27
|GOV
|₹7,907 crore
|YoY Growth
|39.8%
|Contribution Margin
|-0.2%
|Margin Improvement
|440 bps YoY
The company also reported that adjusted EBITDA losses reduced by ₹80 crore sequentially, while Instamart achieved contribution breakeven, a milestone that management had guided for last year.
Swiggy’s budget food delivery platform Toing expanded to 50 cities, with two-thirds of new users being first-time customers in the category.
Meanwhile, its Out-of-Home (OOH) business recorded 44.8% year-on-year growth in Gross Order Value, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 0.9% of GOV, highlighting improving profitability.
Commenting on the results, Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director & Group CEO of Swiggy, said the company continues to strengthen food delivery economics while expanding affordability and consumer offerings to reach the next 100 million users.
He added that achieving contribution breakeven in quick commerce marks an important milestone, and future growth will be driven by differentiated product assortment and scale-led efficiencies.
Despite the healthy earnings, Swiggy shares traded lower on July 31. (as of 11:38 AM on NSE)
|Stock Performance
|Price
|Previous Close
|₹295.91
|Open
|₹290.00
|High
|₹294.59
|Low
|₹280.20
|Current Price (11:37 AM)
|₹285.58
|Change
|-₹10.33 (-3.49%)
The decline suggests investors remain focused on the company’s journey toward sustained profitability, even as operational metrics continue to improve.
Overall, Swiggy delivered a strong quarter with robust revenue growth, narrowing losses, improving food delivery margins, and a significant milestone in its quick commerce business, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.