Bajaj Finance Share Price Surges Nearly 7% as Strong Q1 FY27 Earnings Lift Sensex, Nifty Higher

Bajaj Finance share price jumped nearly 7% on Friday, July 31, emerging as the top gainer on the NSE Nifty 50 after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported robust Q1 FY27 earnings. The strong quarterly performance, coupled with improving asset quality, helped benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty trade higher in early deals, although profit-booking in IT stocks capped broader market gains.

The BSE Sensex rose 49.91 points to 77,970.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 28 points to 24,343.65 in early trade. Positive market sentiment was supported by strong buying in financial stocks, continued foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, and softer crude oil prices.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today

Bajaj Finance shares opened at ₹1,095, significantly higher than the previous close of ₹1,053.50, and climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,129. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,083.60 before trading at ₹1,124, up ₹70.50 or 6.69%, at 11:12 AM IST.

The rally followed the company’s better-than-expected June quarter earnings, prompting analysts to turn more bullish on the stock.

Bajaj Finance Q1 FY27 Results

Bajaj Finance reported a 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹6,081 crore for the June quarter. On a standalone basis, net profit rose 27% YoY to ₹5,986 crore, surpassing analysts’ estimates of ₹5,850 crore.

The company’s net interest income (NII) increased 23% YoY to ₹12,571 crore, reflecting healthy loan growth, although it was slightly below market expectations.

Another key positive was the continued improvement in asset quality. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 0.96% from 1.03% in the previous quarter, while net NPA improved to 0.39% from 0.50%, indicating stronger credit performance.

Financial Stocks Lead Market Gains

Apart from Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers.

Meanwhile, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, ITC, and HDFC Bank traded lower as investors booked profits in IT stocks.

Market Outlook

Bajaj Finance’s stronger-than-expected earnings, improving asset quality, and optimistic management commentary have boosted investor confidence. The stock has now gained 8.7% in 2026, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has declined around 7% during the same period.

Going forward, investors will closely watch quarterly earnings, FII activity, crude oil prices, and macroeconomic developments for further market direction.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing