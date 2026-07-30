Xtranet Technologies Shares List at 7% Premium on NSE, Trim Early Gains Amid Profit Booking

Xtranet Technologies Ltd. made a positive debut on the Indian stock exchanges on July 30, listing at a premium over its IPO price. However, the stock witnessed profit booking during early trade, erasing a portion of its listing gains while continuing to trade above the issue price.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Lists at Premium

Xtranet Technologies shares debuted at ₹136 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a 7.09% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹127 per share.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock listed at ₹130.10, delivering a 2.44% premium to IPO investors.

The listing offered immediate gains to successful applicants, although the stock faced selling pressure shortly after market opening.

Stock Witnesses Profit Booking After Listing

Following a positive debut, Xtranet Technologies shares saw profit booking during intraday trading.

As of 11:46 AM IST, the stock was trading at ₹129.20, indicating:

1.73% gain over the IPO price

5.00% decline from the NSE listing price

Intraday high: ₹136.90

₹136.90 Intraday low: ₹129.20

Despite the decline from its opening level, the stock continued to trade above its issue price, allowing IPO investors to remain in positive territory.

IPO Investors Earned Listing Gains

The IPO was priced at ₹127 per share, with a lot size of 110 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹13,970.

At the NSE listing price of ₹136, successful investors earned an immediate profit of ₹990 per lot, taking the investment value to approximately ₹14,960 on listing.

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