Xtranet Technologies Shares List at 7% Premium on NSE, Trim Early Gains Amid Profit Booking

30 Jul 2026 , 11:53 AM
Xtranet Technologies Ltd. made a positive debut on the Indian stock exchanges on July 30, listing at a premium over its IPO price. However, the stock witnessed profit booking during early trade, erasing a portion of its listing gains while continuing to trade above the issue price.
Xtranet Technologies shares debuted at ₹136 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a 7.09% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹127 per share.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock listed at ₹130.10, delivering a 2.44% premium to IPO investors.
The listing offered immediate gains to successful applicants, although the stock faced selling pressure shortly after market opening.
Following a positive debut, Xtranet Technologies shares saw profit booking during intraday trading.
As of 11:46 AM IST, the stock was trading at ₹129.20, indicating:
Despite the decline from its opening level, the stock continued to trade above its issue price, allowing IPO investors to remain in positive territory.
The IPO was priced at ₹127 per share, with a lot size of 110 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹13,970.
At the NSE listing price of ₹136, successful investors earned an immediate profit of ₹990 per lot, taking the investment value to approximately ₹14,960 on listing.
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