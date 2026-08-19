Sugar Stocks surge up to 10% as Global Sugar Prices Hit 14-Month High; Balrampur Chini, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Renuka Sugars Gain

Sugar stocks were in focus on Wednesday, August 19, as a sharp rise in domestic and global sugar prices lifted investor sentiment across the sector. Shares of several sugar companies gained during the trading session, with some stocks rising as much as 10%, amid expectations of improved realisations, stronger margins and favourable demand conditions.

Global raw sugar prices have climbed to a 14-month high, while domestic sugar prices have also strengthened on the back of tight supplies, low inventories at mills and expectations of robust demand during the upcoming festive season.

The rise in sugar prices has brought sugar stocks such as Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Bannari Amman Sugars and Shree Renuka Sugars into focus.

Why Are Sugar Stocks Rising Today?

The recent rally in sugar stocks has been driven by a combination of global and domestic factors.

One of the key triggers is the sharp increase in sugar prices. Wholesale sugar prices in major trading centres, including Kolhapur and Mumbai, have moved above the ₹5,000-₹5,350 per 100 kg range, signalling tighter availability and stronger pricing power for sugar mills.

Lower inventory levels at mills are also supporting prices. With domestic supplies remaining relatively tight, sugar companies could benefit from better realisations if the higher prices sustain.

At the same time, expectations of stronger sugar consumption during the upcoming festive season have further improved the outlook for demand.

Global Sugar Prices Hit 14-Month High

International raw sugar prices have also strengthened significantly, reaching a 14-month high. The rise in global prices has added to the positive sentiment surrounding sugar producers and could support the profitability outlook for Indian sugar companies.

Higher global prices can improve the export economics for sugar producers, although export regulations, domestic availability and government policies remain important factors for the sector.

Potential Ethanol Pricing Revision in Focus

Apart from higher sugar prices, investors are also watching possible government policy measures, particularly any revision in ethanol pricing.

A potential increase in ethanol prices could provide an additional earnings boost for sugar mills that have invested in ethanol production and have diversified their revenue streams beyond sugar.

For sugar companies, the combination of higher sugar realisations and favourable ethanol pricing could potentially improve margins and cash flows.

Sugar Stocks Performance Today

Here is how select sugar stocks were performing during Wednesday’s trading session, based on data as of 1:30 PM on August 19, 2026:

Sugar Stock Previous Close Open Day High Current Price Gain/Loss Balrampur Chini Mills ₹653.25 ₹651.55 ₹667.70 ₹649.85 -0.52% Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries ₹452.70 ₹452.70 ₹477.70 ₹468.00 +3.39% Bannari Amman Sugars ₹3,543.90 ₹3,573.00 ₹3,720.00 ₹3,608.00 +1.81% Shree Renuka Sugars ₹23.30 ₹23.49 ₹25.98 ₹24.28 +4.29%

Balrampur Chini Mills

Balrampur Chini Mills opened at ₹651.55 against its previous close of ₹653.25. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹667.70 before paring gains. It was trading at ₹649.85, down 0.52%, as of 1:30 PM.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries witnessed strong buying interest during the session. The stock touched a high of ₹477.70 and was trading at ₹468, up 3.39% from its previous close of ₹452.70.

Bannari Amman Sugars

Bannari Amman Sugars opened at ₹3,573 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹3,720. The stock was trading at ₹3,608, up 1.81%, compared with its previous close of ₹3,543.90.

Shree Renuka Sugars

Shree Renuka Sugars was among the notable gainers in the segment. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹25.98 and was trading at ₹24.28, up 4.29%, as of 1:30 PM.

What Is Driving the Sugar Price Rally?

Several factors are currently supporting sugar prices:

Tight domestic supplies: Lower availability is supporting wholesale sugar prices.

Lower availability is supporting wholesale sugar prices. Low mill inventories: Reduced inventories are providing additional support to prices.

Reduced inventories are providing additional support to prices. Festive demand expectations: Sugar consumption is expected to improve during the upcoming festive season.

Sugar consumption is expected to improve during the upcoming festive season. Higher global sugar prices: International raw sugar prices have climbed to a 14-month high.

International raw sugar prices have climbed to a 14-month high. Potential ethanol price revision: Any favourable revision in ethanol prices could improve earnings visibility for sugar producers.

Any favourable revision in ethanol prices could improve earnings visibility for sugar producers. Better realisations: Sustained higher sugar prices could support revenue and operating margins for sugar companies.

Outlook for Sugar Stocks

The near-term outlook for sugar stocks will largely depend on the sustainability of higher sugar prices, domestic production estimates, inventory levels and government policy.

If sugar prices remain elevated, mills could benefit from stronger realisations and improved margins. Any favourable policy action on ethanol pricing could provide another positive trigger for the sector.

However, investors should also track factors such as government intervention, sugar export policies, monsoon conditions, cane availability and production estimates, as these can significantly influence sugar prices and the profitability of sugar companies.

For now, the combination of 14-month-high global sugar prices, tight domestic supplies, low inventories and improving festive demand expectations has put sugar stocks firmly in the spotlight.

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