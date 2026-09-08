IFCI Share Price Today: Stock Falls 8% as NSE IPO-Linked Rally Faces Profit Booking; What Investors Should Know

IFCI share price today: IFCI shares came under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, September 8, after a sharp rally in recent weeks. The stock fell more than 8% during the session as investors appeared to lock in gains following the strong run-up linked to expectations around the proposed NSE IPO.

At around 12:50 PM on September 8, IFCI shares were trading at ₹94.05 on the NSE, down ₹8.46 or 8.25% from the previous close of ₹102.51.

The stock had opened higher and touched an intraday high of ₹103.59, before reversing sharply. It subsequently slipped to an intraday low of ₹92.75, highlighting the elevated volatility in the counter.

Why is IFCI share price falling today?

The sharp decline in IFCI share price appears to be largely driven by profit booking after the stock’s strong recent rally.

IFCI shares had gained nearly 40% over the past few weeks, with investor interest increasing as the proposed IPO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved closer to becoming a reality.

The NSE received final regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on September 4, removing a major regulatory hurdle for its much-awaited public issue.

The development triggered renewed interest in companies and institutions that could potentially benefit from the valuation assigned to NSE through the IPO.

However, after the sharp gains, investors appear to be booking profits. The decline in NSE’s reported grey market premium has also added to the cautious sentiment surrounding NSE-linked stocks.

IFCI’s connection with NSE IPO

One of the key reasons IFCI has attracted attention is its indirect exposure to NSE.

IFCI holds a 52% stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL). SHCIL, in turn, owns around 4.4% of NSE.

This makes IFCI an indirect beneficiary of any significant increase in NSE’s valuation following its IPO.

The proposed NSE issue has therefore become an important trigger for the stock, with investors attempting to assess the potential value of IFCI’s indirect holding.

However, it is important to distinguish between owning shares in NSE directly and having an indirect economic interest through another company. IFCI does not directly hold the NSE stake; its exposure comes through SHCIL.

NSE IPO gets a major regulatory clearance

The NSE IPO story took a significant step forward on September 4, when the exchange received Sebi’s final approval for the public issue.

The regulatory clearance has brought the IPO considerably closer to the market, although several key details are still awaited.

The NSE IPO price band, issue dates and lot size have not yet been announced.

According to Reuters, NSE is targeting a stock market listing in the week beginning September 21.

If the timeline holds, investors could soon get greater clarity on the exchange’s valuation and the potential impact on companies and institutions holding NSE shares.

NSE IPO valuation could cross ₹5 lakh crore

Reports suggest that the proposed NSE IPO could involve an issue size of around ₹30,000 crore.

At the reported valuation levels, NSE could command a market capitalisation of more than ₹5 lakh crore.

Such a valuation would make the NSE IPO one of the biggest public offerings in India’s capital markets.

If the issue size eventually reaches around ₹30,000 crore, it could also surpass the ₹27,870-crore Hyundai Motor India IPO, which was launched in October 2024.

That would potentially make the NSE IPO the largest IPO in India’s history by issue size.

NSE IPO GMP falls: Why it matters for IFCI

Another factor being closely watched by investors is the grey market premium, or GMP, for the NSE IPO.

According to Investor Gain, the reported GMP declined from around ₹285 to ₹223 per share on September 8.

While the grey market is unofficial and GMP should not be treated as a reliable indicator of the actual listing price, changes in the premium can influence short-term market sentiment.

The decline may have contributed to profit booking in stocks that have rallied on expectations surrounding the NSE IPO.

For IFCI shareholders, the immediate market reaction reflects expectations about the potential value of NSE’s stake held indirectly through SHCIL.

NIACL shares also fall amid profit booking

IFCI is not the only stock witnessing selling pressure amid the NSE IPO-related rally.

New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) has also come under pressure after a strong run in recent weeks.

NIACL directly owns around 1.42% of NSE, giving it a more direct exposure to the proposed IPO than IFCI.

The stock had gained around 30% in recent weeks, making it vulnerable to profit booking as investors reassessed valuations following the NSE IPO-related developments.

The simultaneous weakness in IFCI and NIACL highlights how much attention the market has been paying to the potential value unlocking associated with NSE’s public listing.

IFCI share price today: Key levels to watch

From a trading perspective, Tuesday’s session has been particularly volatile for IFCI.

The stock moved between an intraday high of ₹103.59 and a low of ₹92.75. With the previous close at ₹102.51, the sharp movement suggests that traders are actively reassessing the stock following its recent gains.

For investors, the key question now is whether the current decline represents normal profit booking after a sharp rally or the beginning of a deeper correction.

That could depend on further developments around the NSE IPO, including the final valuation, issue structure, IPO dates and market response.

What should IFCI investors watch next?

The NSE IPO is likely to remain an important catalyst for IFCI in the near term.

Investors should particularly monitor:

NSE’s final IPO price band and issue size

The eventual valuation assigned to NSE

The IPO subscription response

NSE’s expected listing date

Movement in the NSE IPO grey market premium

Valuation of SHCIL and the value attributable to its NSE holding

Further profit booking in NSE-linked stocks such as IFCI and NIACL

A strong IPO valuation could reinforce the market’s interest in companies with direct or indirect NSE exposure. On the other hand, if expectations around the issue moderate, some of the recent gains in these stocks could come under pressure.

IFCI share price: Is the NSE IPO rally over?

It may be too early to conclude that the NSE IPO-led rally in IFCI is over.

The stock’s nearly 40% rise over the past few weeks had already priced in a considerable amount of optimism around the potential value of IFCI’s indirect NSE exposure.

Tuesday’s fall could therefore simply reflect investors taking some money off the table after the strong run.

At the same time, the proposed NSE IPO remains a major potential value-unlocking event. Until the exchange announces its final IPO structure and valuation, uncertainty around the eventual value of its stake will remain.

For investors tracking IFCI share price today, the focus is therefore likely to shift from the initial excitement around the NSE IPO to the actual numbers — particularly NSE’s valuation, issue size and the implied value of the stake held through SHCIL.

IFCI Share Price Today: Key Takeaways

IFCI shares fell sharply on September 8, but the decline needs to be viewed against the stock’s substantial rally over the preceding weeks. The company’s indirect exposure to NSE through SHCIL has made it a prominent NSE IPO-related stock.

With NSE having received Sebi’s final approval and reportedly targeting a listing in the week beginning September 21, the next major triggers will be the IPO dates, price band, issue size and valuation.

Until those details emerge, volatility in NSE-linked stocks such as IFCI and NIACL could remain elevated.