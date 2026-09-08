Pranav Construction IPO GMP Today: GMP Rises to ₹44; Issue Subscribed 3.82x

Pranav Construction IPO GMP today: The grey market premium (GMP) for the Pranav Construction IPO has increased to ₹44 per share as of September 8, 2026, from ₹42.50 on September 7. Based on the latest GMP, the estimated Pranav Construction IPO listing price is ₹168 per share, representing a potential premium of 35.48% over the IPO issue price of ₹124.
The Pranav Construction IPO has also witnessed strong investor participation, with the issue subscribed 3.82 times as of 12:25 PM on September 8, 2026. The NII category has emerged as the strongest segment, with subscription reaching 7.42 times, while the retail investor portion has been subscribed 3.88 times.
The Pranav Construction IPO GMP stands at ₹44 on September 8, 2026. With an IPO price of ₹124, the current grey market premium indicates an estimated listing price of ₹168.
This translates into an estimated listing gain of approximately 35.48% if the stock were to list at the GMP-implied price.
The GMP has shown an overall upward trend in recent days. It stood at ₹23 on September 1 and gradually increased to ₹27 on September 2, ₹31 on September 3, ₹37 on September 4 and ₹41 on September 5. It touched ₹44 on September 6 before declining marginally to ₹42.50 on September 7. The GMP has again risen to ₹44 on September 8.
|Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Premium
|September 8, 2026
|₹124
|₹44
|₹168
|35.48%
|September 7, 2026
|₹124
|₹42.50
|₹166.50
|34.27%
|September 6, 2026
|₹124
|₹44
|₹168
|35.48%
|September 5, 2026
|₹124
|₹41
|₹165
|33.06%
|September 4, 2026
|₹124
|₹37
|₹161
|29.84%
|September 3, 2026
|₹124
|₹31
|₹155
|25.00%
|September 2, 2026
|₹124
|₹27
|₹151
|21.77%
|September 1, 2026
|₹124
|₹23
|₹147
|18.55%
The data shows that the GMP has increased by ₹21 from ₹23 on September 1 to ₹44 on September 8, indicating improving grey market sentiment during the IPO bidding period.
At the current GMP of ₹44, the estimated listing price of Pranav Construction shares is calculated as:
IPO Price + GMP = Estimated Listing Price
₹124 + ₹44 = ₹168
Therefore, the Pranav Construction IPO is currently indicating a potential listing price of ₹168 per share, which is around 35.48% higher than the issue price.
However, investors should note that the GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price. The final listing price can differ significantly depending on market conditions, investor sentiment, demand and other factors.
The Pranav Construction IPO has been subscribed 3.82 times overall as of 12:25 PM on September 8, 2026.
Investors have placed bids for 2,15,14,446 shares, equivalent to 1,79,287 lots.
The NII segment has recorded particularly strong demand, while retail investors have also shown healthy participation.
|Category
|Subscription
|Shares Bid
|Share of Total
|QIB
|0.26x
|45,29,358
|21.1%
|NII
|7.42x
|42,46,272
|19.7%
|S-NII
|9.93x
|14,15,424
|6.6%
|B-NII
|6.16x
|28,30,848
|13.2%
|RII
|3.88x
|1,27,38,816
|59.2%
|Overall
|3.82x
|2,15,14,446
|100%
The non-institutional investor (NII) category has emerged as one of the strongest segments of the Pranav Construction IPO.
The NII portion has been subscribed 7.42 times, while the small NII (S-NII) category has recorded 9.93 times subscription. The big NII (B-NII) segment has received bids equivalent to 6.16 times the shares reserved for the category.
This indicates strong demand from non-institutional investors during the IPO bidding process.
The retail investor portion of the Pranav Construction IPO has been subscribed 3.88 times as of September 8.
Retail investors have bid for 1,27,38,816 shares, accounting for 59.2% of the total bids received so far.
The strong retail participation, combined with the robust NII demand, has helped push the overall subscription level to 3.82 times.
The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category has seen comparatively lower demand so far. The QIB portion is subscribed 0.26 times, with bids for 45,29,358 shares.
While institutional participation remains below the one-times mark at the latest update, the overall issue subscription has been supported by retail and non-institutional investors.
The GMP provides an indication of the premium at which IPO shares are reportedly trading in the unofficial grey market before listing.
With the Pranav Construction IPO GMP currently at ₹44, the grey market is indicating a potential premium of approximately 35.48% over the IPO price.
However, GMP should not be considered a definitive indicator of listing performance. Grey market premiums can change quickly depending on demand, broader market sentiment and other factors. Investors should therefore consider the company’s fundamentals, financial performance, valuation and IPO objectives before making an investment decision.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.