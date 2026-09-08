Pranav Construction IPO GMP Today: GMP Rises to ₹44; Issue Subscribed 3.82x

Pranav Construction IPO GMP today: The grey market premium (GMP) for the Pranav Construction IPO has increased to ₹44 per share as of September 8, 2026, from ₹42.50 on September 7. Based on the latest GMP, the estimated Pranav Construction IPO listing price is ₹168 per share, representing a potential premium of 35.48% over the IPO issue price of ₹124.

The Pranav Construction IPO has also witnessed strong investor participation, with the issue subscribed 3.82 times as of 12:25 PM on September 8, 2026. The NII category has emerged as the strongest segment, with subscription reaching 7.42 times, while the retail investor portion has been subscribed 3.88 times.

Pranav Construction IPO GMP Today

The Pranav Construction IPO GMP stands at ₹44 on September 8, 2026. With an IPO price of ₹124, the current grey market premium indicates an estimated listing price of ₹168.

This translates into an estimated listing gain of approximately 35.48% if the stock were to list at the GMP-implied price.

The GMP has shown an overall upward trend in recent days. It stood at ₹23 on September 1 and gradually increased to ₹27 on September 2, ₹31 on September 3, ₹37 on September 4 and ₹41 on September 5. It touched ₹44 on September 6 before declining marginally to ₹42.50 on September 7. The GMP has again risen to ₹44 on September 8.

Pranav Construction IPO GMP Trend

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium September 8, 2026 ₹124 ₹44 ₹168 35.48% September 7, 2026 ₹124 ₹42.50 ₹166.50 34.27% September 6, 2026 ₹124 ₹44 ₹168 35.48% September 5, 2026 ₹124 ₹41 ₹165 33.06% September 4, 2026 ₹124 ₹37 ₹161 29.84% September 3, 2026 ₹124 ₹31 ₹155 25.00% September 2, 2026 ₹124 ₹27 ₹151 21.77% September 1, 2026 ₹124 ₹23 ₹147 18.55%

The data shows that the GMP has increased by ₹21 from ₹23 on September 1 to ₹44 on September 8, indicating improving grey market sentiment during the IPO bidding period.

Pranav Construction IPO Estimated Listing Price

At the current GMP of ₹44, the estimated listing price of Pranav Construction shares is calculated as:

IPO Price + GMP = Estimated Listing Price

₹124 + ₹44 = ₹168

Therefore, the Pranav Construction IPO is currently indicating a potential listing price of ₹168 per share, which is around 35.48% higher than the issue price.

However, investors should note that the GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price. The final listing price can differ significantly depending on market conditions, investor sentiment, demand and other factors.

Pranav Construction IPO Subscription Status Today

The Pranav Construction IPO has been subscribed 3.82 times overall as of 12:25 PM on September 8, 2026.

Investors have placed bids for 2,15,14,446 shares, equivalent to 1,79,287 lots.

The NII segment has recorded particularly strong demand, while retail investors have also shown healthy participation.

Pranav Construction IPO Subscription Details

Category Subscription Shares Bid Share of Total QIB 0.26x 45,29,358 21.1% NII 7.42x 42,46,272 19.7% S-NII 9.93x 14,15,424 6.6% B-NII 6.16x 28,30,848 13.2% RII 3.88x 1,27,38,816 59.2% Overall 3.82x 2,15,14,446 100%

NII Category Sees Strong Demand

The non-institutional investor (NII) category has emerged as one of the strongest segments of the Pranav Construction IPO.

The NII portion has been subscribed 7.42 times, while the small NII (S-NII) category has recorded 9.93 times subscription. The big NII (B-NII) segment has received bids equivalent to 6.16 times the shares reserved for the category.

This indicates strong demand from non-institutional investors during the IPO bidding process.

Retail Investors Subscribe 3.88 Times

The retail investor portion of the Pranav Construction IPO has been subscribed 3.88 times as of September 8.

Retail investors have bid for 1,27,38,816 shares, accounting for 59.2% of the total bids received so far.

The strong retail participation, combined with the robust NII demand, has helped push the overall subscription level to 3.82 times.

QIB Subscription Remains Below 1x

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category has seen comparatively lower demand so far. The QIB portion is subscribed 0.26 times, with bids for 45,29,358 shares.

While institutional participation remains below the one-times mark at the latest update, the overall issue subscription has been supported by retail and non-institutional investors.

Pranav Construction IPO GMP: What Does It Indicate?

The GMP provides an indication of the premium at which IPO shares are reportedly trading in the unofficial grey market before listing.

With the Pranav Construction IPO GMP currently at ₹44, the grey market is indicating a potential premium of approximately 35.48% over the IPO price.

However, GMP should not be considered a definitive indicator of listing performance. Grey market premiums can change quickly depending on demand, broader market sentiment and other factors. Investors should therefore consider the company’s fundamentals, financial performance, valuation and IPO objectives before making an investment decision.

Pranav Construction IPO GMP Today: Key Takeaways

Pranav Construction IPO GMP today: ₹44 per share.

₹44 per share. IPO issue price: ₹124 per share.

₹124 per share. Estimated listing price: ₹168 per share based on the latest GMP.

₹168 per share based on the latest GMP. Estimated listing premium: 35.48% over the IPO price.

35.48% over the IPO price. Overall subscription: 3.82 times as of 12:25 PM on September 8.

3.82 times as of 12:25 PM on September 8. NII subscription: 7.42 times.

7.42 times. S-NII subscription: 9.93 times.

9.93 times. B-NII subscription: 6.16 times.

6.16 times. Retail subscription: 3.88 times.

3.88 times. QIB subscription: 0.26 times.

0.26 times. GMP trend: GMP has risen from ₹23 on September 1 to ₹44 on September 8.

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