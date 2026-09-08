Prasol Chemicals GMP Today: GMP Hints modest listing

The Prasol Chemicals IPO has opened for subscription today – September 08 2026, with the latest grey market premium (GMP) representing a potential listing gain of around 6.66% over the IPO price. However, the IPO’s GMP has witnessed a sharp decline in recent sessions, falling from ₹165 on September 04 to ₹45 as of September 8, 2026.

The IPO has fixed issue price of ₹676 per share. At the latest GMP of ₹45, the estimated listing price stands at around ₹721 per share, with a potential premium of 6.66% over the issue price.

Meanwhile, the public issue has received an overall subscription of 0.24x as of 12:21 PM on September 8, 2026, with retail investors subscribing 0.41x of their allotted portion.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP Today

As of September 8, 2026, at 11:56 AM, Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP was trading at ₹45 per share, down from ₹55 on September 7.

At the IPO price of ₹676, the current GMP of ₹45 reflects an estimated listing price of ₹721 per share, or a potential listing premium of approximately 6.66%.

The GMP has declined significantly over the past few days. It was trading at ₹165 on 4th September before falling to ₹125 on 5th September, ₹115 on 6th September , ₹55 on 7th September and ₹45 on 8th September – today.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP Trend

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Listing Gain 08-Sep-2026 ₹676 ₹45 ▼ ₹721 6.66% 07-Sep-2026 ₹676 ₹55 ▼ ₹731 8.14% 06-Sep-2026 ₹676 ₹115 ▼ ₹791 17.01% 05-Sep-2026 ₹676 ₹125 ▼ ₹801 18.49% 04-Sep-2026 ₹676 ₹165 ▲ ₹841 24.41% 03-Sep-2026 ₹676 ₹14 ─ ₹690 2.07%

GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Subscription Status

The Prasol Chemicals IPO had received an overall subscription of 0.24x as of 12:21 PM on September 8, 2026.

The retail investor portion was subscribed 0.41x, while the NII category was subscribed 0.16x. Within the NII segment, small NII investors with applications up to ₹10 lakh subscribed 0.31x, while big NII investors with applications above ₹10 lakh subscribed 0.09x.

The QIB portion had not received full subscription at the time of the latest update and stood at 0.00x.

Investor Category Subscription QIB 0.00x NII 0.16x S-NII (≤ ₹10 lakh) 0.31x B-NII (> ₹10 lakh) 0.09x RII 0.41x Overall 0.24x

The issue had received bids for 51,77,508 shares, representing 2,35,341 lots, as of the latest available subscription update.

Prasol Chemicals IPO: About the Company

Incorporated in 1992, Prasol Chemicals Ltd. operates in the specialty chemicals industry and manufactures more than 150 specialty chemicals.

Its product portfolio includes:

21 acetone-based chemicals

53 phosphorous-based chemicals

76 other specialty chemicals

The company’s products cater to multiple industries, including performance chemicals, paints, inks, construction, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and home and personal care.

Prasol Chemicals operates manufacturing facilities in Khopoli and Mahad, with an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 98,644 MT per year.

As of July 31, 2026, the company served around 1,600 customers and exported its products to 69 countries.

The company counts several established businesses among its customers, including Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Lubrizol India, Rossari Biotech, Clean Science, Gharda Chemicals, Croda India, Supriya Lifescience and Yasho Industries.

Prasol Chemicals is also recognised as a 3 Star Export House by the Indian government and has a distribution network across APAC, North and South America, and Europe.

Prasol Chemicals Financial Performance

Prasol Chemicals reported strong financial growth in FY2026, with revenue increasing 22% and profit after tax (PAT) rising 91% compared with FY2025.

The company’s total income increased from ₹1,015.54 crore in FY2025 to ₹1,237.85 crore in FY2026. PAT nearly doubled from ₹43.57 crore to ₹83.12 crore during the same period.

Prasol Chemicals Financials

Particulars FY2026 FY2025 FY2024 Assets ₹839.28 cr ₹723.09 cr ₹626.36 cr Total Income ₹1,237.85 cr ₹1,015.54 cr ₹887.56 cr Profit After Tax ₹83.12 cr ₹43.57 cr ₹18.13 cr EBITDA ₹139.32 cr ₹87.77 cr ₹60.53 cr Net Worth ₹448.51 cr ₹367.46 cr ₹325.84 cr Reserves & Surplus ₹436.91 cr ₹355.87 cr ₹314.24 cr Total Borrowings ₹110.06 cr ₹101.05 cr ₹82.07 cr

Amount in ₹ crore.

The financial numbers indicate a strong improvement in profitability. PAT increased from ₹18.13 crore in FY2024 to ₹43.57 crore in FY2025 and further to ₹83.12 crore in FY2026.

EBITDA also increased substantially from ₹60.53 crore in FY2024 to ₹139.32 crore in FY2026.