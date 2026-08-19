Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Today: GMP hints listing at 18% premium

19 Aug 2026 , 12:02 PM
The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP stood at ₹30 per share as of August 19, 2026, indicating a sharp improvement in grey market sentiment ahead of the IPO listing. The GMP remained at ₹0 for several days before jumping to ₹7 on August 17 and then surging to ₹30 on August 18.
Based on the latest GMP of ₹30 and the IPO price of ₹160 per share, the estimated listing price of Gaja Alternative Asset Management shares is around ₹190 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 18.75% over the IPO price.
The IPO has received 0.30 times subscription overall as of the latest available subscription data, with the retail and NII categories remaining below full subscription.
As of August 19, 2026, the latest Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP is ₹30 per share.
With the IPO price fixed at ₹160 per share, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of approximately ₹190 per share.
This represents an estimated premium of 18.75% over the IPO price.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Price
|₹160
|Latest GMP
|₹30
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹190
|Estimated Listing Premium
|18.75%
|Overall Subscription
|0.30x
|GMP Trend
|₹0–₹30
GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.
The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP remained unchanged at ₹0 from August 13 to August 16, indicating no premium in the grey market during the initial part of the trend period.
The GMP then increased to ₹7 on August 17 before jumping sharply to ₹30 on August 18. It remained at ₹30 on August 19.
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Premium
|August 19, 2026
|₹160
|₹30
|₹190
|18.75%
|August 18, 2026
|₹160
|₹30
|₹190
|18.75%
|August 17, 2026
|₹160
|₹7
|₹167
|4.38%
|August 16, 2026
|₹160
|₹0
|₹160
|0.00%
|August 15, 2026
|₹160
|₹0
|₹160
|0.00%
|August 14, 2026
|₹160
|₹0
|₹160
|0.00%
|August 13, 2026
|₹160
|₹0
|₹160
|0.00%
The sharp rise from ₹0 to ₹30 in just a few days represents a significant improvement in grey market expectations.
The estimated listing price is calculated by adding the latest GMP to the IPO price.
₹160 + ₹30 = ₹190
Therefore, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹190 per share.
At this price, investors could potentially gain ₹30 per share, equivalent to a 18.75% premium over the IPO price of ₹160.
However, the actual listing price may differ from the GMP-based estimate because grey market premiums are unofficial and can change depending on investor sentiment and market conditions.
The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO was subscribed 0.30 times overall based on the latest available subscription data.
The S-NII category recorded the strongest subscription at 0.51 times, followed by the retail individual investor (RII) category at 0.46 times.
The overall NII portion was subscribed 0.35 times, while the B-NII segment received 0.26 times subscription.
The QIB category had not received any subscription, with the portion subscribed 0.00 times as per the available data.
|Investor Category
|Subscription
|QIB
|0.00x
|NII
|0.35x
|S-NII
|0.51x
|B-NII
|0.26x
|RII
|0.46x
|Overall
|0.30x
The subscription figures indicate that the IPO had not yet achieved full subscription based on the available data.
Investors tracking the Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO should consider the latest GMP alongside subscription numbers, company fundamentals, valuation and broader market conditions.
The current GMP of ₹30 indicates an estimated listing price of ₹190, or a potential premium of 18.75% over the IPO price.
However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price. The premium can change substantially before listing depending on demand and market sentiment.
Investors should therefore avoid relying solely on GMP when making investment decisions.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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