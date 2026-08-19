Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Today: GMP hints listing at 18% premium

The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP stood at ₹30 per share as of August 19, 2026, indicating a sharp improvement in grey market sentiment ahead of the IPO listing. The GMP remained at ₹0 for several days before jumping to ₹7 on August 17 and then surging to ₹30 on August 18.

Based on the latest GMP of ₹30 and the IPO price of ₹160 per share, the estimated listing price of Gaja Alternative Asset Management shares is around ₹190 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 18.75% over the IPO price.

The IPO has received 0.30 times subscription overall as of the latest available subscription data, with the retail and NII categories remaining below full subscription.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Today

As of August 19, 2026, the latest Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP is ₹30 per share.

With the IPO price fixed at ₹160 per share, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of approximately ₹190 per share.

This represents an estimated premium of 18.75% over the IPO price.

Particulars Details IPO Price ₹160 Latest GMP ₹30 Estimated Listing Price ₹190 Estimated Listing Premium 18.75% Overall Subscription 0.30x GMP Trend ₹0–₹30

GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Trend

The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP remained unchanged at ₹0 from August 13 to August 16, indicating no premium in the grey market during the initial part of the trend period.

The GMP then increased to ₹7 on August 17 before jumping sharply to ₹30 on August 18. It remained at ₹30 on August 19.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium August 19, 2026 ₹160 ₹30 ₹190 18.75% August 18, 2026 ₹160 ₹30 ₹190 18.75% August 17, 2026 ₹160 ₹7 ₹167 4.38% August 16, 2026 ₹160 ₹0 ₹160 0.00% August 15, 2026 ₹160 ₹0 ₹160 0.00% August 14, 2026 ₹160 ₹0 ₹160 0.00% August 13, 2026 ₹160 ₹0 ₹160 0.00%

The sharp rise from ₹0 to ₹30 in just a few days represents a significant improvement in grey market expectations.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Estimated Listing Price

The estimated listing price is calculated by adding the latest GMP to the IPO price.

₹160 + ₹30 = ₹190

Therefore, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹190 per share.

At this price, investors could potentially gain ₹30 per share, equivalent to a 18.75% premium over the IPO price of ₹160.

However, the actual listing price may differ from the GMP-based estimate because grey market premiums are unofficial and can change depending on investor sentiment and market conditions.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Subscription Status

The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO was subscribed 0.30 times overall based on the latest available subscription data.

The S-NII category recorded the strongest subscription at 0.51 times, followed by the retail individual investor (RII) category at 0.46 times.

The overall NII portion was subscribed 0.35 times, while the B-NII segment received 0.26 times subscription.

The QIB category had not received any subscription, with the portion subscribed 0.00 times as per the available data.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Subscription

Investor Category Subscription QIB 0.00x NII 0.35x S-NII 0.51x B-NII 0.26x RII 0.46x Overall 0.30x

The subscription figures indicate that the IPO had not yet achieved full subscription based on the available data.

Should Investors Track Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP?

Investors tracking the Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO should consider the latest GMP alongside subscription numbers, company fundamentals, valuation and broader market conditions.

The current GMP of ₹30 indicates an estimated listing price of ₹190, or a potential premium of 18.75% over the IPO price.

However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price. The premium can change substantially before listing depending on demand and market sentiment.

Investors should therefore avoid relying solely on GMP when making investment decisions.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP: Key Takeaways

Latest GMP: ₹30 per share.

₹30 per share. IPO price: ₹160 per share.

₹160 per share. Estimated listing price: ₹190 per share.

₹190 per share. Estimated listing premium: 18.75%.

18.75%. Overall IPO subscription: 0.30x.

0.30x. QIB subscription: 0.00x.

0.00x. NII subscription: 0.35x.

0.35x. S-NII subscription: 0.51x.

0.51x. B-NII subscription: 0.26x.

0.26x. RII subscription: 0.46x.

0.46x. Highest GMP: ₹30 on August 18 and August 19.

₹30 on August 18 and August 19. Lowest GMP: ₹0 from August 13 to August 16.

₹0 from August 13 to August 16. Key GMP movement: GMP jumped from ₹7 to ₹30 between August 17 and August 18.

GMP jumped from ₹7 to ₹30 between August 17 and August 18. Key watchpoint: Overall subscription remained below 1x at 0.30x based on the available data.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.