iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO Details: GMP jumps 58% ahead of IPO opening on Thursday

19 Aug 2026 , 12:20 PM

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO is set to open for subscription on August 20, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in the public issue of the thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer. The ₹650 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹95 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹555 crore.

The Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP has shown a sharp rise ahead of the issue opening. As of August 19, 2026, the latest grey market premium stands at ₹175 per share against the upper IPO price of ₹300. Based on the latest GMP, the estimated listing price is ₹475 per share, indicating a potential premium of 58.33% over the IPO price.

The company has fixed the Tempsens Instruments IPO price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per share, while the minimum lot size is 50 shares. At the upper price band, retail investors will need a minimum investment of ₹15,000.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Today

The latest Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP stood at ₹175 per share on August 19, 2026.

At the upper IPO price of ₹300, the current GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹475 per share.

This translates into an estimated listing premium of 58.33% over the IPO price.

Particulars Details
IPO Price Band ₹285–₹300
Upper Price ₹300
Latest GMP ₹175
Estimated Listing Price ₹475
Estimated Listing Premium 58.33%
Lot Size 50 Shares
Minimum Investment ₹15,000
IPO Opens August 20, 2026
IPO Closes August 24, 2026

GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Trend

The Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP trend has strengthened significantly in the days leading up to the IPO opening.

The GMP was ₹85 on August 15, before declining to ₹65 on August 16. It then jumped to ₹154 on August 17 and further increased to ₹172 on August 18.

As of August 19, the GMP has risen further to ₹175.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium
August 19, 2026 ₹300 ₹175 ₹475 58.33%
August 18, 2026 ₹300 ₹172 ₹472 57.33%
August 17, 2026 ₹300 ₹154 ₹454 51.33%
August 16, 2026 ₹65* ₹65 ₹65
August 15, 2026 ₹85* ₹85 ₹85

*The available GMP data for August 15–16 does not show the IPO price and therefore the corresponding estimated listing premium should not be interpreted as a meaningful IPO listing estimate.

The sharp increase in GMP from ₹85 on August 15 to ₹175 on August 19 indicates a substantial improvement in grey market sentiment ahead of the IPO.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Estimated Listing Price

The estimated listing price is calculated by adding the latest GMP to the upper end of the IPO price band.

₹300 + ₹175 = ₹475

Therefore, the latest GMP suggests an estimated listing price of ₹475 per share.

For one lot of 50 shares, the IPO investment at the upper price band would be ₹15,000. At the GMP-based estimated listing price of ₹475, the value of one lot would be approximately ₹23,750.

This implies an estimated gain of ₹8,750 per lot, equivalent to a potential return of 58.33% over the IPO price.

However, GMP is unofficial and the actual listing price may differ substantially from the estimated GMP-based price.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Details

The Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO is a ₹650 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The fresh issue consists of 31.66 lakh shares aggregating to ₹95 crore, while the OFS comprises 1.85 crore shares worth ₹555 crore.

IPO Particulars Details
IPO Name Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO
IPO Size ₹650 crore
IPO Type Book Building
IPO Dates August 20–24, 2026
Price Band ₹285–₹300
Lot Size 50 shares
Minimum Investment ₹15,000
Face Value ₹4 per share
Fresh Issue ₹95 crore
Offer for Sale ₹555 crore
Listing NSE and BSE
Allotment Date August 25, 2026
Refund Date August 27, 2026
Share Credit August 27, 2026
Tentative Listing Date August 28, 2026
Lead Manager ICICI Securities Ltd.
Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Important Dates

The IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, August 20, 2026, and close on Monday, August 24, 2026.

The allotment is expected to be finalised on August 25, while refunds and credit of shares are scheduled for August 27. The shares are expected to list on both the NSE and BSE on August 28, 2026.

Event Date
IPO Opens August 20, 2026
IPO Closes August 24, 2026
Allotment August 25, 2026
Refund August 27, 2026
Credit of Shares August 27, 2026
Listing August 28, 2026

What Does Tempsens Instruments (India) Do?

Established in 1990, Tempsens Instruments (India) is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer focused on temperature sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions and specialised cables.

The company manufactures both contact and non-contact temperature sensors and has a diversified product portfolio serving multiple industrial applications.

Its products include thermocouples, resistance temperature detectors, infrared pyrometers, online thermal imagers and furnace monitoring cameras.

The company’s electrical heating solutions include immersion, process, skid, cartridge, band, tubular and flexible heaters. Its specialised cable portfolio includes low-voltage control and power cables, instrumentation cables, thermocouple and RTD cables and nickel alloy conductors.

Tempsens Instruments’ Global Presence

Tempsens Instruments has built a global customer base and exports its products to more than 80 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Germany and Poland.

The company serves customers across regions including Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East, Europe, North America and South America.

From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2026, the company served more than 1,000 unique customers, highlighting the breadth of its customer base.

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Competitive Strengths

According to the company’s IPO details, some of its key competitive strengths include:

  • Strong market position: The company is among India’s largest manufacturers of contact and non-contact temperature sensors by revenue and is also among the larger electrical heater manufacturers.
  • Focus on indigenisation: Its focus on developing specialised products domestically creates entry barriers in its markets.
  • Diversified product portfolio: The company operates across temperature sensing, electrical heating and specialised cables.
  • Balanced revenue profile: Its business includes both projects and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) revenue.
  • R&D capabilities: Established research and development capabilities enable customised solutions and product innovation.
  • Global presence: Export markets, strategic alliances and long-standing customer relationships support its international operations.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Financial Performance

Tempsens Instruments has reported consistent growth in revenue and profitability over the last three financial years.

The company’s total income increased from ₹278.04 crore in FY2024 to ₹382.47 crore in FY2025, and further to ₹455.86 crore in FY2026.

Profit after tax increased from ₹40.92 crore in FY2024 to ₹62.56 crore in FY2025, before rising to ₹71.07 crore in FY2026.

Financial Year FY2024 FY2025 FY2026
Assets ₹271.14 Cr ₹551.28 Cr ₹661.05 Cr
Total Income ₹278.04 Cr ₹382.47 Cr ₹455.86 Cr
Profit After Tax ₹40.92 Cr ₹62.56 Cr ₹71.07 Cr
EBITDA ₹61.13 Cr ₹97.32 Cr ₹113.17 Cr
Net Worth ₹180.61 Cr ₹430.63 Cr ₹496.89 Cr
Total Borrowings ₹30.13 Cr ₹71.83 Cr ₹77.95 Cr

Between FY2025 and FY2026, the company’s revenue increased by approximately 19%, while PAT grew by around 14%.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Key Financial Ratios

For FY2026, Tempsens Instruments reported a ROE of 13.54% and ROCE of 21.61%.

Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at a relatively low 0.15, while the PAT margin was 15.59% and EBITDA margin was 24.83%.

KPI FY2026
ROE 13.54%
ROCE 21.61%
Debt/Equity 0.15
RoNW 13.55%
PAT Margin 15.59%
EBITDA Margin 24.83%
NAV ₹61.66
Price-to-Book Value 4.87x

Tempsens Instruments IPO Valuation

At the upper IPO price band of ₹300, the company’s post-issue valuation metrics indicate a P/E multiple of 35.38x, compared with 34.05x on a pre-IPO basis.

The post-issue market capitalisation at the offer price is estimated at approximately ₹2,514.98 crore.

Valuation Metric Pre-IPO Post-IPO
EPS ₹8.81 ₹8.48
P/E 34.05x 35.38x
Market Cap at Offer Price ₹2,420 Cr ₹2,514.98 Cr

How Will Tempsens Instruments Use IPO Proceeds?

The company plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure, particularly towards its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions businesses.

A significant portion will also be used to pre-pay or repay outstanding borrowings.

The identified uses of the net IPO proceeds include:

IPO Object Estimated Amount
Capital expenditure for electrical heating and specialised cable solutions ₹18.13 Cr
Pre-payment/scheduled repayment of borrowings ₹55.00 Cr
General Corporate Purposes Balance
Total identified amount ₹73.13 Cr

The use of IPO proceeds towards debt repayment could help strengthen the company’s balance sheet and reduce its borrowing obligations.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP: Key Takeaways

  • Latest GMP: ₹175 per share.
  • Upper IPO price: ₹300 per share.
  • Estimated listing price: ₹475 per share.
  • Estimated listing premium: 58.33%.
  • Estimated profit per lot: ₹8,750 based on a 50-share lot.
  • Minimum IPO investment: ₹15,000.
  • IPO size: ₹650 crore.
  • Fresh issue: ₹95 crore.
  • OFS: ₹555 crore.
  • IPO dates: August 20–24, 2026.
  • Expected allotment: August 25, 2026.
  • Expected listing: August 28, 2026.
  • FY2026 revenue: ₹455.86 crore.
  • FY2026 PAT: ₹71.07 crore.
  • FY2026 EBITDA: ₹113.17 crore.
  • Debt-to-equity: 0.15.
  • Latest GMP trend: GMP rose from ₹65 on August 16 to ₹175 on August 19 based on the available data.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAnalysis
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOGMPToday
  • #IPOInvesting
  • #IPOListing
  • #ShareMarket
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

NSE IPO 2026: Will it be the biggest IPO in India?

NSE IPO 2026: Will it be the biggest IPO in India?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2026|03:39 PM
Sugar Stocks surge up to 10% as Global Sugar Prices Hit 14-Month High; Balrampur Chini, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Renuka Sugars Gain

Sugar Stocks surge up to 10% as Global Sugar Prices Hit 14-Month High; Balrampur Chini, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Renuka Sugars Gain

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2026|01:34 PM
Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO Details: GMP jumps 58% ahead of IPO opening on Thursday

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO Details: GMP jumps 58% ahead of IPO opening on Thursday

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2026|12:20 PM
Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Today: GMP hints listing at 18% premium

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Today: GMP hints listing at 18% premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2026|12:02 PM
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 Fall Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices, Middle East Tensions

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 Fall Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices, Middle East Tensions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2026|11:55 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.