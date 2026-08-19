Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO Details: GMP jumps 58% ahead of IPO opening on Thursday

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO is set to open for subscription on August 20, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in the public issue of the thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer. The ₹650 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹95 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹555 crore.

The Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP has shown a sharp rise ahead of the issue opening. As of August 19, 2026, the latest grey market premium stands at ₹175 per share against the upper IPO price of ₹300. Based on the latest GMP, the estimated listing price is ₹475 per share, indicating a potential premium of 58.33% over the IPO price.

The company has fixed the Tempsens Instruments IPO price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per share, while the minimum lot size is 50 shares. At the upper price band, retail investors will need a minimum investment of ₹15,000.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Today

The latest Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP stood at ₹175 per share on August 19, 2026.

At the upper IPO price of ₹300, the current GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹475 per share.

This translates into an estimated listing premium of 58.33% over the IPO price.

Particulars Details IPO Price Band ₹285–₹300 Upper Price ₹300 Latest GMP ₹175 Estimated Listing Price ₹475 Estimated Listing Premium 58.33% Lot Size 50 Shares Minimum Investment ₹15,000 IPO Opens August 20, 2026 IPO Closes August 24, 2026

GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Trend

The Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP trend has strengthened significantly in the days leading up to the IPO opening.

The GMP was ₹85 on August 15, before declining to ₹65 on August 16. It then jumped to ₹154 on August 17 and further increased to ₹172 on August 18.

As of August 19, the GMP has risen further to ₹175.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium August 19, 2026 ₹300 ₹175 ₹475 58.33% August 18, 2026 ₹300 ₹172 ₹472 57.33% August 17, 2026 ₹300 ₹154 ₹454 51.33% August 16, 2026 ₹65* ₹65 ₹65 — August 15, 2026 ₹85* ₹85 ₹85 —

*The available GMP data for August 15–16 does not show the IPO price and therefore the corresponding estimated listing premium should not be interpreted as a meaningful IPO listing estimate.

The sharp increase in GMP from ₹85 on August 15 to ₹175 on August 19 indicates a substantial improvement in grey market sentiment ahead of the IPO.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Estimated Listing Price

The estimated listing price is calculated by adding the latest GMP to the upper end of the IPO price band.

₹300 + ₹175 = ₹475

Therefore, the latest GMP suggests an estimated listing price of ₹475 per share.

For one lot of 50 shares, the IPO investment at the upper price band would be ₹15,000. At the GMP-based estimated listing price of ₹475, the value of one lot would be approximately ₹23,750.

This implies an estimated gain of ₹8,750 per lot, equivalent to a potential return of 58.33% over the IPO price.

However, GMP is unofficial and the actual listing price may differ substantially from the estimated GMP-based price.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Details

The Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO is a ₹650 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The fresh issue consists of 31.66 lakh shares aggregating to ₹95 crore, while the OFS comprises 1.85 crore shares worth ₹555 crore.

IPO Particulars Details IPO Name Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO IPO Size ₹650 crore IPO Type Book Building IPO Dates August 20–24, 2026 Price Band ₹285–₹300 Lot Size 50 shares Minimum Investment ₹15,000 Face Value ₹4 per share Fresh Issue ₹95 crore Offer for Sale ₹555 crore Listing NSE and BSE Allotment Date August 25, 2026 Refund Date August 27, 2026 Share Credit August 27, 2026 Tentative Listing Date August 28, 2026 Lead Manager ICICI Securities Ltd. Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Important Dates

The IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, August 20, 2026, and close on Monday, August 24, 2026.

The allotment is expected to be finalised on August 25, while refunds and credit of shares are scheduled for August 27. The shares are expected to list on both the NSE and BSE on August 28, 2026.

Event Date IPO Opens August 20, 2026 IPO Closes August 24, 2026 Allotment August 25, 2026 Refund August 27, 2026 Credit of Shares August 27, 2026 Listing August 28, 2026

What Does Tempsens Instruments (India) Do?

Established in 1990, Tempsens Instruments (India) is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer focused on temperature sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions and specialised cables.

The company manufactures both contact and non-contact temperature sensors and has a diversified product portfolio serving multiple industrial applications.

Its products include thermocouples, resistance temperature detectors, infrared pyrometers, online thermal imagers and furnace monitoring cameras.

The company’s electrical heating solutions include immersion, process, skid, cartridge, band, tubular and flexible heaters. Its specialised cable portfolio includes low-voltage control and power cables, instrumentation cables, thermocouple and RTD cables and nickel alloy conductors.

Tempsens Instruments’ Global Presence

Tempsens Instruments has built a global customer base and exports its products to more than 80 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Germany and Poland.

The company serves customers across regions including Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East, Europe, North America and South America.

From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2026, the company served more than 1,000 unique customers, highlighting the breadth of its customer base.

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Competitive Strengths

According to the company’s IPO details, some of its key competitive strengths include:

Strong market position: The company is among India’s largest manufacturers of contact and non-contact temperature sensors by revenue and is also among the larger electrical heater manufacturers.

The company is among India’s largest manufacturers of contact and non-contact temperature sensors by revenue and is also among the larger electrical heater manufacturers. Focus on indigenisation: Its focus on developing specialised products domestically creates entry barriers in its markets.

Its focus on developing specialised products domestically creates entry barriers in its markets. Diversified product portfolio: The company operates across temperature sensing, electrical heating and specialised cables.

The company operates across temperature sensing, electrical heating and specialised cables. Balanced revenue profile: Its business includes both projects and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) revenue.

Its business includes both projects and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) revenue. R&D capabilities: Established research and development capabilities enable customised solutions and product innovation.

Established research and development capabilities enable customised solutions and product innovation. Global presence: Export markets, strategic alliances and long-standing customer relationships support its international operations.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Financial Performance

Tempsens Instruments has reported consistent growth in revenue and profitability over the last three financial years.

The company’s total income increased from ₹278.04 crore in FY2024 to ₹382.47 crore in FY2025, and further to ₹455.86 crore in FY2026.

Profit after tax increased from ₹40.92 crore in FY2024 to ₹62.56 crore in FY2025, before rising to ₹71.07 crore in FY2026.

Financial Year FY2024 FY2025 FY2026 Assets ₹271.14 Cr ₹551.28 Cr ₹661.05 Cr Total Income ₹278.04 Cr ₹382.47 Cr ₹455.86 Cr Profit After Tax ₹40.92 Cr ₹62.56 Cr ₹71.07 Cr EBITDA ₹61.13 Cr ₹97.32 Cr ₹113.17 Cr Net Worth ₹180.61 Cr ₹430.63 Cr ₹496.89 Cr Total Borrowings ₹30.13 Cr ₹71.83 Cr ₹77.95 Cr

Between FY2025 and FY2026, the company’s revenue increased by approximately 19%, while PAT grew by around 14%.

Tempsens Instruments IPO Key Financial Ratios

For FY2026, Tempsens Instruments reported a ROE of 13.54% and ROCE of 21.61%.

Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at a relatively low 0.15, while the PAT margin was 15.59% and EBITDA margin was 24.83%.

KPI FY2026 ROE 13.54% ROCE 21.61% Debt/Equity 0.15 RoNW 13.55% PAT Margin 15.59% EBITDA Margin 24.83% NAV ₹61.66 Price-to-Book Value 4.87x

Tempsens Instruments IPO Valuation

At the upper IPO price band of ₹300, the company’s post-issue valuation metrics indicate a P/E multiple of 35.38x, compared with 34.05x on a pre-IPO basis.

The post-issue market capitalisation at the offer price is estimated at approximately ₹2,514.98 crore.

Valuation Metric Pre-IPO Post-IPO EPS ₹8.81 ₹8.48 P/E 34.05x 35.38x Market Cap at Offer Price ₹2,420 Cr ₹2,514.98 Cr

How Will Tempsens Instruments Use IPO Proceeds?

The company plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure, particularly towards its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions businesses.

A significant portion will also be used to pre-pay or repay outstanding borrowings.

The identified uses of the net IPO proceeds include:

IPO Object Estimated Amount Capital expenditure for electrical heating and specialised cable solutions ₹18.13 Cr Pre-payment/scheduled repayment of borrowings ₹55.00 Cr General Corporate Purposes Balance Total identified amount ₹73.13 Cr

The use of IPO proceeds towards debt repayment could help strengthen the company’s balance sheet and reduce its borrowing obligations.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP: Key Takeaways

Latest GMP: ₹175 per share.

₹175 per share. Upper IPO price: ₹300 per share.

₹300 per share. Estimated listing price: ₹475 per share.

₹475 per share. Estimated listing premium: 58.33%.

58.33%. Estimated profit per lot: ₹8,750 based on a 50-share lot.

₹8,750 based on a 50-share lot. Minimum IPO investment: ₹15,000.

₹15,000. IPO size: ₹650 crore.

₹650 crore. Fresh issue: ₹95 crore.

₹95 crore. OFS: ₹555 crore.

₹555 crore. IPO dates: August 20–24, 2026.

August 20–24, 2026. Expected allotment: August 25, 2026.

August 25, 2026. Expected listing: August 28, 2026.

August 28, 2026. FY2026 revenue: ₹455.86 crore.

₹455.86 crore. FY2026 PAT: ₹71.07 crore.

₹71.07 crore. FY2026 EBITDA: ₹113.17 crore.

₹113.17 crore. Debt-to-equity: 0.15.

0.15. Latest GMP trend: GMP rose from ₹65 on August 16 to ₹175 on August 19 based on the available data.

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