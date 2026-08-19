Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO Details: GMP jumps 58% ahead of IPO opening on Thursday

19 Aug 2026 , 12:20 PM
Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO is set to open for subscription on August 20, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in the public issue of the thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer. The ₹650 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹95 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹555 crore.
The Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP has shown a sharp rise ahead of the issue opening. As of August 19, 2026, the latest grey market premium stands at ₹175 per share against the upper IPO price of ₹300. Based on the latest GMP, the estimated listing price is ₹475 per share, indicating a potential premium of 58.33% over the IPO price.
The company has fixed the Tempsens Instruments IPO price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per share, while the minimum lot size is 50 shares. At the upper price band, retail investors will need a minimum investment of ₹15,000.
The latest Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP stood at ₹175 per share on August 19, 2026.
At the upper IPO price of ₹300, the current GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹475 per share.
This translates into an estimated listing premium of 58.33% over the IPO price.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Price Band
|₹285–₹300
|Upper Price
|₹300
|Latest GMP
|₹175
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹475
|Estimated Listing Premium
|58.33%
|Lot Size
|50 Shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹15,000
|IPO Opens
|August 20, 2026
|IPO Closes
|August 24, 2026
GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.
The Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP trend has strengthened significantly in the days leading up to the IPO opening.
The GMP was ₹85 on August 15, before declining to ₹65 on August 16. It then jumped to ₹154 on August 17 and further increased to ₹172 on August 18.
As of August 19, the GMP has risen further to ₹175.
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Premium
|August 19, 2026
|₹300
|₹175
|₹475
|58.33%
|August 18, 2026
|₹300
|₹172
|₹472
|57.33%
|August 17, 2026
|₹300
|₹154
|₹454
|51.33%
|August 16, 2026
|₹65*
|₹65
|₹65
|—
|August 15, 2026
|₹85*
|₹85
|₹85
|—
*The available GMP data for August 15–16 does not show the IPO price and therefore the corresponding estimated listing premium should not be interpreted as a meaningful IPO listing estimate.
The sharp increase in GMP from ₹85 on August 15 to ₹175 on August 19 indicates a substantial improvement in grey market sentiment ahead of the IPO.
The estimated listing price is calculated by adding the latest GMP to the upper end of the IPO price band.
₹300 + ₹175 = ₹475
Therefore, the latest GMP suggests an estimated listing price of ₹475 per share.
For one lot of 50 shares, the IPO investment at the upper price band would be ₹15,000. At the GMP-based estimated listing price of ₹475, the value of one lot would be approximately ₹23,750.
This implies an estimated gain of ₹8,750 per lot, equivalent to a potential return of 58.33% over the IPO price.
However, GMP is unofficial and the actual listing price may differ substantially from the estimated GMP-based price.
The Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO is a ₹650 crore book-built issue comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale.
The fresh issue consists of 31.66 lakh shares aggregating to ₹95 crore, while the OFS comprises 1.85 crore shares worth ₹555 crore.
|IPO Particulars
|Details
|IPO Name
|Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO
|IPO Size
|₹650 crore
|IPO Type
|Book Building
|IPO Dates
|August 20–24, 2026
|Price Band
|₹285–₹300
|Lot Size
|50 shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹15,000
|Face Value
|₹4 per share
|Fresh Issue
|₹95 crore
|Offer for Sale
|₹555 crore
|Listing
|NSE and BSE
|Allotment Date
|August 25, 2026
|Refund Date
|August 27, 2026
|Share Credit
|August 27, 2026
|Tentative Listing Date
|August 28, 2026
|Lead Manager
|ICICI Securities Ltd.
|Registrar
|KFin Technologies Ltd.
The IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, August 20, 2026, and close on Monday, August 24, 2026.
The allotment is expected to be finalised on August 25, while refunds and credit of shares are scheduled for August 27. The shares are expected to list on both the NSE and BSE on August 28, 2026.
|Event
|Date
|IPO Opens
|August 20, 2026
|IPO Closes
|August 24, 2026
|Allotment
|August 25, 2026
|Refund
|August 27, 2026
|Credit of Shares
|August 27, 2026
|Listing
|August 28, 2026
Established in 1990, Tempsens Instruments (India) is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer focused on temperature sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions and specialised cables.
The company manufactures both contact and non-contact temperature sensors and has a diversified product portfolio serving multiple industrial applications.
Its products include thermocouples, resistance temperature detectors, infrared pyrometers, online thermal imagers and furnace monitoring cameras.
The company’s electrical heating solutions include immersion, process, skid, cartridge, band, tubular and flexible heaters. Its specialised cable portfolio includes low-voltage control and power cables, instrumentation cables, thermocouple and RTD cables and nickel alloy conductors.
Tempsens Instruments has built a global customer base and exports its products to more than 80 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Germany and Poland.
The company serves customers across regions including Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East, Europe, North America and South America.
From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2026, the company served more than 1,000 unique customers, highlighting the breadth of its customer base.
According to the company’s IPO details, some of its key competitive strengths include:
Tempsens Instruments has reported consistent growth in revenue and profitability over the last three financial years.
The company’s total income increased from ₹278.04 crore in FY2024 to ₹382.47 crore in FY2025, and further to ₹455.86 crore in FY2026.
Profit after tax increased from ₹40.92 crore in FY2024 to ₹62.56 crore in FY2025, before rising to ₹71.07 crore in FY2026.
|Financial Year
|FY2024
|FY2025
|FY2026
|Assets
|₹271.14 Cr
|₹551.28 Cr
|₹661.05 Cr
|Total Income
|₹278.04 Cr
|₹382.47 Cr
|₹455.86 Cr
|Profit After Tax
|₹40.92 Cr
|₹62.56 Cr
|₹71.07 Cr
|EBITDA
|₹61.13 Cr
|₹97.32 Cr
|₹113.17 Cr
|Net Worth
|₹180.61 Cr
|₹430.63 Cr
|₹496.89 Cr
|Total Borrowings
|₹30.13 Cr
|₹71.83 Cr
|₹77.95 Cr
Between FY2025 and FY2026, the company’s revenue increased by approximately 19%, while PAT grew by around 14%.
For FY2026, Tempsens Instruments reported a ROE of 13.54% and ROCE of 21.61%.
Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at a relatively low 0.15, while the PAT margin was 15.59% and EBITDA margin was 24.83%.
|KPI
|FY2026
|ROE
|13.54%
|ROCE
|21.61%
|Debt/Equity
|0.15
|RoNW
|13.55%
|PAT Margin
|15.59%
|EBITDA Margin
|24.83%
|NAV
|₹61.66
|Price-to-Book Value
|4.87x
At the upper IPO price band of ₹300, the company’s post-issue valuation metrics indicate a P/E multiple of 35.38x, compared with 34.05x on a pre-IPO basis.
The post-issue market capitalisation at the offer price is estimated at approximately ₹2,514.98 crore.
|Valuation Metric
|Pre-IPO
|Post-IPO
|EPS
|₹8.81
|₹8.48
|P/E
|34.05x
|35.38x
|Market Cap at Offer Price
|₹2,420 Cr
|₹2,514.98 Cr
The company plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure, particularly towards its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions businesses.
A significant portion will also be used to pre-pay or repay outstanding borrowings.
The identified uses of the net IPO proceeds include:
|IPO Object
|Estimated Amount
|Capital expenditure for electrical heating and specialised cable solutions
|₹18.13 Cr
|Pre-payment/scheduled repayment of borrowings
|₹55.00 Cr
|General Corporate Purposes
|Balance
|Total identified amount
|₹73.13 Cr
The use of IPO proceeds towards debt repayment could help strengthen the company’s balance sheet and reduce its borrowing obligations.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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