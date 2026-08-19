NSE IPO 2026: Will it be the biggest IPO in India?

The much-awaited NSE IPO 2026 could finally hit the Indian primary market in the second half of September, potentially making it the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in India if the issue raises around ₹31,500 crore.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) is reportedly targeting a valuation of around ₹5.2 lakh crore to ₹5.3 lakh crore, with the potential IPO price expected to be in the range of ₹2,100 to ₹2,300 per share.

The proposed public issue is expected to be entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the proceeds from the IPO would go to existing shareholders selling their stakes rather than to NSE.

NSE IPO 2026: Latest Update

NSE is expected to launch its IPO in the second half of September 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, final pricing and market conditions.

NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan has confirmed that the exchange has received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from SEBI. However, the final approval of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) is still awaited.

NSE had filed its draft IPO papers with SEBI on June 17, 2026.

The exchange is reportedly expecting the DRHP approval within the next two weeks, while the IPO price band could be announced in early September.

NSE IPO Price: What Could Be the Price Band?

The potential NSE IPO price is reportedly expected to be in the range of ₹2,100 to ₹2,300 per share.

The final price band is likely to be announced closer to the IPO launch, potentially in early September.

NSE IPO Valuation

NSE is reportedly targeting a valuation of approximately ₹5.2 lakh crore to ₹5.3 lakh crore ($55 Billion) for its IPO.

At the upper end of ₹5.3 lakh crore, a 6% stake sale could translate into proceeds of approximately ₹31,500 crore.

NSE IPO Key Numbers

Particulars Expected Details Target Valuation ₹5.2 lakh crore–₹5.3 lakh crore Potential IPO Price ₹2,100–₹2,300/share Stake Offered Nearly 6% Shares on Offer Up to 14.89 crore Potential Issue Size Around ₹31,500 crore Issue Structure Entirely OFS Expected IPO Second half of September 2026 Expected Listing September 2026

NSE IPO Could Become India’s Biggest IPO

If the NSE IPO raises approximately ₹31,500 crore, it could become the largest IPO in India’s history.

The issue would surpass Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,870 crore IPO, which currently stands as the benchmark for India’s largest public issue.

The potential size of the NSE IPO is one of the key reasons why the issue is attracting significant attention from both domestic and global investors.

NSE IPO: Entire Issue to Be an Offer for Sale

Unlike a traditional IPO involving a fresh issue of shares, the proposed NSE IPO is expected to consist entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Existing shareholders are expected to sell up to 14.89 crore shares, representing nearly 6% of NSE’s paid-up equity capital.

Since the issue is an OFS, the proceeds from the share sale will go to the existing selling shareholders rather than being received by NSE as fresh capital.

This distinction will be important for investors assessing the impact of the IPO on NSE’s capital structure and balance sheet.

Why Was NSE IPO Approval Delayed?

The NSE IPO approval timeline reportedly shifted after SBI Capital Markets was added to the list of selling shareholders. The change required modifications to the IPO documents and resulted in a fresh 21-day public feedback period.

NSE has already received a SEBI no-objection certificate, according to CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, but the final DRHP approval remains an important milestone before the IPO can proceed.

NSE IPO Global Roadshows

NSE has been actively engaging with international institutional investors ahead of its proposed IPO.

The exchange has conducted investor meetings in major global financial centres including:

Boston

New York

San Francisco

London

Singapore

Hong Kong

Meetings in the Middle East are reportedly still pending.

The roadshows have reportedly involved around 120 large global investors, highlighting the significant international interest in the proposed listing.

Global Investors Watching NSE IPO

The reported investor meetings have included major global institutions such as BlackRock, Capital Group, GQG Partners, Janus Henderson and Allspring Global Investments.

Strong institutional participation in the roadshow process could be important for the IPO’s valuation and eventual demand, particularly given the size of the proposed issue.

NSE IPO: 20 Investment Banks Appointed

NSE has reportedly appointed 20 investment banks to manage the IPO.

The list includes prominent names such as Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley, HSBC and Citigroup.

The large banking syndicate reflects the scale and complexity of what could become India’s largest IPO.

NSE’s Global Exchange Ranking

At a potential valuation of around ₹5.3 lakh crore, NSE could rank approximately 6th globally among listed exchange operators by market value, based on reported estimates.

This would underline the scale of India’s largest stock exchange and could make NSE one of the most significant publicly traded exchange businesses globally.

Why Is the NSE IPO Important?

The NSE IPO is attracting investor attention because of the exchange’s dominant position in India’s capital markets and its strong presence in derivatives trading.

NSE operates one of the world’s largest derivatives markets by trading volume. Its eventual listing would provide public-market investors with direct exposure to one of India’s most important financial-market infrastructure businesses.

The IPO could also give investors greater visibility into NSE’s revenue streams, profitability, market share and growth prospects.

What Investors Should Watch Before NSE IPO

Several factors could influence the final NSE IPO pricing and investor response:

SEBI’s final DRHP approval

Final IPO price band

Valuation at the time of issue

Final stake offered by existing shareholders

Investor demand during the book-building process

Overall equity market conditions

NSE’s financial performance and profitability

Regulatory developments affecting exchanges and derivatives markets

The reported valuation and IPO size should therefore be treated as indicative until NSE formally announces the final issue structure.

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