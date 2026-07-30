Redington Share Price Surges 18% After Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit Growth

Redington Ltd shares witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday, July 30, after the technology solutions provider reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit for the June quarter. The stock surged as much as 17.8% during intraday trading, driven by strong earnings growth, improving margins, and robust performance across key business segments.

Redington shares touched an intraday high of ₹338.50 on NSE after the company announced a significant improvement in financial performance. At 12:50 PM IST, the stock was trading at ₹314.35, up 9.36%, compared with the previous close of ₹287.45.

The company’s net profit jumped 76.7% year-on-year to ₹486 crore, marking its highest-ever quarterly profit. Revenue from operations increased 34.6% YoY to ₹34,922 crore, while EBITDA surged 76.9% to ₹708 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 2.03% from 1.54% in the corresponding period last year.

The growth was primarily led by Redington’s Singapore, India and South Asia (SISA) business, which reported 63% year-on-year revenue growth. Within the segment, the Mobility Solutions Group grew 88%, the Technology Solutions Group expanded 57%, the Software Solutions Group increased 42%, and the End Point Solutions Group rose 49%.

The company’s software business continued to gain momentum, with the higher-margin Software Solutions Group recording 52% global growth. Redington’s logistics arm, ProConnect, also delivered a strong performance, reporting its highest-ever quarterly revenue with 38% year-on-year growth.

Operational efficiency improved as global working capital days declined to 32 days from 37 days a year ago. The company also reduced its dependence on Apple, with the technology giant’s contribution to revenue falling to 31% from 34%.

However, cash generation remained a concern, with free cash flow staying negative at ₹995 crore, mainly due to increased working capital investments to support business expansion.

Redington’s strong quarterly performance has boosted investor sentiment, with the stock gaining around 20% over the past year. Investors will now watch whether the company can sustain earnings momentum while improving cash flow generation.

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