Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP Today: GMP indicates 21% premium listing

The Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP stood at ₹77 per share as of August 19, 2026, indicating strong grey market sentiment ahead of the IPO listing. The GMP has risen significantly from ₹0 on August 11 to ₹77 currently, pointing towards higher listing expectations.

Based on the latest GMP of ₹77 and the IPO price of ₹360 per share, the estimated listing price of Sunshine Pictures shares is around ₹437 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 21.39% over the IPO price.

The Sunshine Pictures IPO has also received a strong response from investors, with the issue subscribed 8.43 times overall. The NII and retail categories witnessed particularly strong demand, while the QIB portion remained relatively subdued.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP Today

As of August 19, 2026, the latest Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP is ₹77 per share.

With the IPO price fixed at ₹360 per share, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of approximately ₹437 per share.

This represents an estimated premium of 21.39% over the IPO price.

Particulars Details IPO Price ₹360 Latest GMP ₹77 Estimated Listing Price ₹437 Estimated Listing Premium 21.39% Overall Subscription 8.43x IPO GMP Trend ₹0 to ₹77

GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP Trend

The Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP has witnessed a sharp and consistent rise in the grey market.

The GMP stood at ₹0 on August 11, before increasing to ₹17 on August 12 and ₹30 on August 13. It then climbed to ₹50 on August 14 and remained at ₹50 on August 15.

The premium increased further to ₹54 on August 16 and ₹73 on August 17. The GMP subsequently reached ₹77 on August 18 and remained unchanged at ₹77 on August 19.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium August 19, 2026 ₹360 ₹77 ₹437 21.39% August 18, 2026 ₹360 ₹77 ₹437 21.39% August 17, 2026 ₹360 ₹73 ₹433 20.28% August 16, 2026 ₹360 ₹54 ₹414 15.00% August 15, 2026 ₹360 ₹50 ₹410 13.89% August 14, 2026 ₹360 ₹50 ₹410 13.89% August 13, 2026 ₹360 ₹30 ₹390 8.33% August 12, 2026 ₹360 ₹17 ₹377 4.72% August 11, 2026 ₹360 ₹0 ₹360 0.00%

The GMP has increased by ₹77 from August 11 to August 19, highlighting a significant improvement in grey market sentiment.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Estimated Listing Price

The estimated listing price is calculated by adding the latest GMP to the IPO price.

₹360 + ₹77 = ₹437

Therefore, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹437 per share.

At this price, investors could potentially see a gain of ₹77 per share, equivalent to a 21.39% premium over the IPO price of ₹360.

However, the actual listing price may differ from this estimate as GMP is unofficial and can change based on market conditions and investor sentiment.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Subscription Status

The Sunshine Pictures IPO received strong demand from investors and was subscribed 8.43 times overall.

The NII category recorded subscription of 13.90 times, while the retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 10.88 times.

Within the NII category, the S-NII segment was subscribed 19.71 times, while the B-NII segment received 10.99 times subscription.

The QIB portion, however, was subscribed only 0.05 times as of the latest available data.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Subscription

Investor Category Subscription QIB 0.05x NII 13.90x S-NII 19.71x B-NII 10.99x RII 10.88x Overall 8.43x

The strong demand from retail and non-institutional investors has been the key driver of the overall subscription figures.

Should Investors Track Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP?

Investors tracking the Sunshine Pictures IPO should consider the GMP alongside the subscription figures, company fundamentals, valuation and broader market conditions.

The latest GMP of ₹77 indicates an estimated listing price of ₹437, or a potential premium of 21.39% over the IPO price.

However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price. The premium can change significantly before listing depending on market sentiment and demand.

Investors should therefore avoid relying solely on GMP when making investment decisions.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP: Key Takeaways

Latest GMP: ₹77 per share.

₹77 per share. IPO price: ₹360 per share.

₹360 per share. Estimated listing price: ₹437 per share.

₹437 per share. Estimated listing premium: 21.39%.

21.39%. Overall IPO subscription: 8.43x.

8.43x. QIB subscription: 0.05x.

0.05x. NII subscription: 13.90x.

13.90x. S-NII subscription: 19.71x.

19.71x. B-NII subscription: 10.99x.

10.99x. RII subscription: 10.88x.

10.88x. GMP trend: Increased from ₹0 on August 11 to ₹77 on August 19.

Increased from ₹0 on August 11 to ₹77 on August 19. Key demand driver: Strong subscription from NII and retail investors.

Strong subscription from NII and retail investors. Investor watchpoint: QIB subscription remained relatively low at 0.05x.

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