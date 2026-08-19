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Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP Today: Latest GMP, Subscription Status and Estimated Listing Price

19 Aug 2026 , 11:43 AM

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP stood at ₹40 per share as of August 19, 2026, indicating strong grey market sentiment ahead of the IPO listing. The IPO has also received a robust response from investors, with the issue subscribed 7.77 times overall.

Based on the latest GMP of ₹40 and the upper IPO price band of ₹201 per share, the estimated listing price of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart shares is around ₹241 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 19.90% over the issue price.

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO opened for subscription on August 17, 2026, and closed on August 19, 2026.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP Today

As of August 19, 2026, the latest Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP is ₹40 per share.

With the IPO price fixed at ₹201 per share at the upper end of the price band, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of approximately ₹241 per share.

This represents an estimated premium of 19.90% over the IPO issue price.

Particulars Details
IPO Price ₹201
Latest GMP ₹40
Estimated Listing Price ₹241
Estimated Listing Premium 19.90%
Overall Subscription 7.77x
IPO Opens August 17, 2026
IPO Closes August 19, 2026

GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP Trend

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP has witnessed significant movement in the grey market over the past few days.

The GMP increased from ₹17 on August 11 to ₹41 on August 12 before declining to ₹38 on August 13. It subsequently fell to ₹24 on August 14 but recovered steadily to ₹26 on August 15, ₹29.50 on August 16 and ₹30 on August 17.

The GMP then jumped to ₹40 on August 18 and remained at ₹40 on August 19.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium
August 19, 2026 ₹201 ₹40 ₹241 19.90%
August 18, 2026 ₹201 ₹40 ₹241 19.90%
August 17, 2026 ₹201 ₹30 ₹231 14.93%
August 16, 2026 ₹201 ₹29.50 ₹230.50 14.68%
August 15, 2026 ₹201 ₹26 ₹227 12.94%
August 14, 2026 ₹201 ₹24 ₹225 11.94%
August 13, 2026 ₹201 ₹38 ₹239 18.91%
August 12, 2026 ₹201 ₹41 ₹242 20.40%
August 11, 2026 ₹201 ₹17 ₹218 8.46%

The latest GMP of ₹40 is significantly higher than the ₹17 recorded at the beginning of the available trend, suggesting that grey market sentiment has strengthened despite some fluctuations.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Estimated Listing Price

At the latest GMP of ₹40, the estimated listing price is calculated by adding the GMP to the upper end of the IPO price band.

₹201 + ₹40 = ₹241

Therefore, the estimated listing price is ₹241 per share, representing a potential gain of ₹40 per share, or 19.90%, over the IPO price of ₹201.

However, the actual listing price can differ significantly from the GMP-based estimate because grey market premiums are unofficial and can change before listing.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Subscription Status

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO received a strong response across investor categories and was subscribed 7.77 times overall.

The NII category recorded the strongest subscription among the major investor groups at 22.45 times, while the QIB portion was subscribed 1.12 times.

The retail individual investor (RII) category was subscribed 5.32 times, while the employee portion was subscribed 4.64 times.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Subscription

Investor Category Subscription
QIB 1.12x
NII 22.45x
S-NII 17.00x
B-NII 25.17x
RII 5.32x
Employee 4.64x
Overall 7.77x

The NII category saw particularly strong demand, with the B-NII segment subscribed 25.17 times and the S-NII segment subscribed 17 times.

Should You Track Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP?

Investors tracking the Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO should monitor the GMP along with the final subscription numbers and broader market conditions.

While the latest GMP of ₹40 indicates an estimated listing price of ₹241, the actual listing price will ultimately be determined by demand and supply when the shares begin trading on the stock exchanges.

Investors should also evaluate the company’s fundamentals, valuation, financial performance, growth prospects and IPO objectives rather than relying solely on grey market activity.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP: Key Takeaways

  • Latest GMP: ₹40 per share.
  • IPO price: ₹201 per share.
  • Estimated listing price: ₹241 per share.
  • Estimated listing premium: 19.90%.
  • Overall IPO subscription: 7.77x.
  • QIB subscription: 1.12x.
  • NII subscription: 22.45x.
  • RII subscription: 5.32x.
  • Employee subscription: 4.64x.
  • IPO dates: August 17–19, 2026.
  • Latest GMP has strengthened: From ₹17 on August 11 to ₹40 on August 19.
  • Strongest investor category: B-NII, with subscription of 25.17x.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAnalysis
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOGMPToday
  • #IPOInvesting
  • #IPOListing
  • #JewelleryIPO
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