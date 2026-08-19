Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP Today: Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status and Estimated Listing Price

The Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP stood at ₹5 per share as of August 19, 2026, indicating a modest premium in the grey market ahead of the IPO listing. The GMP has fluctuated significantly over the past few days, moving from ₹0 on August 11 to a high of ₹8 on August 13 before settling at ₹5.

Based on the latest GMP of ₹5 and the IPO price of ₹93 per share, the estimated listing price of Shankesh Jewellers shares is around ₹98 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 5.38% over the IPO price.

The IPO has received 0.53 times subscription overall as of August 19, with the retail portion subscribed 0.77 times.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP Today

As of August 19, 2026, the latest Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP is ₹5 per share.

With the IPO price at ₹93 per share, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of approximately ₹98 per share.

This represents an estimated premium of 5.38% over the IPO price.

Particulars Details IPO Price ₹93 Latest GMP ₹5 Estimated Listing Price ₹98 Estimated Listing Premium 5.38% Overall Subscription 0.53x GMP Trend ₹0–₹8

GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP Trend

The Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP has shown considerable volatility during the available 10-day period.

The GMP was ₹0 on August 11, before rising to ₹7 on August 12 and ₹8 on August 13. It then declined to ₹6 on August 14 and August 15.

The GMP dropped further to ₹5 on August 16 and ₹2 on August 17. It subsequently recovered to ₹5 on August 18 and remained at ₹5 on August 19.

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Premium August 19, 2026 ₹93 ₹5 ₹98 5.38% August 18, 2026 ₹93 ₹5 ₹98 5.38% August 17, 2026 ₹93 ₹2 ₹95 2.15% August 16, 2026 ₹93 ₹5 ₹98 5.38% August 15, 2026 ₹93 ₹6 ₹99 6.45% August 14, 2026 ₹93 ₹6 ₹99 6.45% August 13, 2026 ₹93 ₹8 ₹101 8.60% August 12, 2026 ₹93 ₹7 ₹100 7.53% August 11, 2026 ₹93 ₹0 ₹93 0.00%

The latest GMP of ₹5 is below the recent peak of ₹8 recorded on August 13, indicating that grey market expectations have moderated from their highest level.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO Estimated Listing Price

The estimated listing price is calculated by adding the latest GMP to the IPO price.

₹93 + ₹5 = ₹98

Therefore, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹98 per share.

At this price, investors could potentially gain ₹5 per share, equivalent to a 5.38% premium over the IPO price of ₹93.

However, the actual listing price may differ from this GMP-based estimate because grey market premiums are unofficial and can change depending on market conditions and investor sentiment.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO Subscription Status

The Shankesh Jewellers IPO was subscribed 0.53 times overall as of August 19, 2026.

The retail individual investor (RII) category recorded the highest subscription among the major investor categories at 0.77 times.

The NII category was subscribed 0.48 times, while the QIB portion was subscribed 0.12 times.

Within the NII segment, the S-NII portion was subscribed 0.49 times and the B-NII portion was subscribed 0.48 times.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO Subscription

Investor Category Subscription QIB 0.12x NII 0.48x S-NII 0.49x B-NII 0.48x RII 0.77x Overall 0.53x

The subscription data indicates that the IPO had not yet received full subscription as of the latest update.

Should Investors Track Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP?

Investors tracking the Shankesh Jewellers IPO should consider the GMP alongside subscription numbers, company fundamentals, valuation and broader market conditions.

The latest GMP of ₹5 indicates an estimated listing price of ₹98, but the relatively low subscription level suggests that investors should assess the IPO beyond its potential listing gains.

GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price. It can change before listing based on market sentiment, demand and other factors.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP: Key Takeaways

Latest GMP: ₹5 per share.

₹5 per share. IPO price: ₹93 per share.

₹93 per share. Estimated listing price: ₹98 per share.

₹98 per share. Estimated listing premium: 5.38%.

5.38%. Overall IPO subscription: 0.53x.

0.53x. QIB subscription: 0.12x.

0.12x. NII subscription: 0.48x.

0.48x. S-NII subscription: 0.49x.

0.49x. B-NII subscription: 0.48x.

0.48x. RII subscription: 0.77x.

0.77x. Highest GMP during the trend: ₹8 on August 13.

₹8 on August 13. Lowest GMP during the trend: ₹0 on August 11.

₹0 on August 11. Latest trend: GMP recovered from ₹2 on August 17 to ₹5 on August 18 and remained at ₹5 on August 19.

GMP recovered from ₹2 on August 17 to ₹5 on August 18 and remained at ₹5 on August 19. Key watchpoint: Overall subscription remained below 1x at the latest update.

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