Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP Today: Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status and Estimated Listing Price

19 Aug 2026 , 11:50 AM
The Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP stood at ₹5 per share as of August 19, 2026, indicating a modest premium in the grey market ahead of the IPO listing. The GMP has fluctuated significantly over the past few days, moving from ₹0 on August 11 to a high of ₹8 on August 13 before settling at ₹5.
Based on the latest GMP of ₹5 and the IPO price of ₹93 per share, the estimated listing price of Shankesh Jewellers shares is around ₹98 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 5.38% over the IPO price.
The IPO has received 0.53 times subscription overall as of August 19, with the retail portion subscribed 0.77 times.
As of August 19, 2026, the latest Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP is ₹5 per share.
With the IPO price at ₹93 per share, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of approximately ₹98 per share.
This represents an estimated premium of 5.38% over the IPO price.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Price
|₹93
|Latest GMP
|₹5
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹98
|Estimated Listing Premium
|5.38%
|Overall Subscription
|0.53x
|GMP Trend
|₹0–₹8
GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.
The Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP has shown considerable volatility during the available 10-day period.
The GMP was ₹0 on August 11, before rising to ₹7 on August 12 and ₹8 on August 13. It then declined to ₹6 on August 14 and August 15.
The GMP dropped further to ₹5 on August 16 and ₹2 on August 17. It subsequently recovered to ₹5 on August 18 and remained at ₹5 on August 19.
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Premium
|August 19, 2026
|₹93
|₹5
|₹98
|5.38%
|August 18, 2026
|₹93
|₹5
|₹98
|5.38%
|August 17, 2026
|₹93
|₹2
|₹95
|2.15%
|August 16, 2026
|₹93
|₹5
|₹98
|5.38%
|August 15, 2026
|₹93
|₹6
|₹99
|6.45%
|August 14, 2026
|₹93
|₹6
|₹99
|6.45%
|August 13, 2026
|₹93
|₹8
|₹101
|8.60%
|August 12, 2026
|₹93
|₹7
|₹100
|7.53%
|August 11, 2026
|₹93
|₹0
|₹93
|0.00%
The latest GMP of ₹5 is below the recent peak of ₹8 recorded on August 13, indicating that grey market expectations have moderated from their highest level.
The estimated listing price is calculated by adding the latest GMP to the IPO price.
₹93 + ₹5 = ₹98
Therefore, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹98 per share.
At this price, investors could potentially gain ₹5 per share, equivalent to a 5.38% premium over the IPO price of ₹93.
However, the actual listing price may differ from this GMP-based estimate because grey market premiums are unofficial and can change depending on market conditions and investor sentiment.
The Shankesh Jewellers IPO was subscribed 0.53 times overall as of August 19, 2026.
The retail individual investor (RII) category recorded the highest subscription among the major investor categories at 0.77 times.
The NII category was subscribed 0.48 times, while the QIB portion was subscribed 0.12 times.
Within the NII segment, the S-NII portion was subscribed 0.49 times and the B-NII portion was subscribed 0.48 times.
|Investor Category
|Subscription
|QIB
|0.12x
|NII
|0.48x
|S-NII
|0.49x
|B-NII
|0.48x
|RII
|0.77x
|Overall
|0.53x
The subscription data indicates that the IPO had not yet received full subscription as of the latest update.
Investors tracking the Shankesh Jewellers IPO should consider the GMP alongside subscription numbers, company fundamentals, valuation and broader market conditions.
The latest GMP of ₹5 indicates an estimated listing price of ₹98, but the relatively low subscription level suggests that investors should assess the IPO beyond its potential listing gains.
GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price. It can change before listing based on market sentiment, demand and other factors.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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