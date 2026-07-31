Who Is Leopold Aschenbrenner? How the Former OpenAI Researcher's $45 Billion AI Hedge Fund Ran Into Trouble

Leopold Aschenbrenner, the former OpenAI researcher who became one of Wall Street’s fastest-rising AI investors, is now at the center of one of the biggest hedge fund crises of 2026. His AI-focused hedge fund, Situational Awareness, is reportedly unwinding a large part of its portfolio after suffering heavy losses, triggering margin calls and emergency asset sales.

The dramatic turnaround has raised questions about who Aschenbrenner is, what his hedge fund invested in, and why it collapsed so quickly.

Who Is Leopold Aschenbrenner?

Leopold Aschenbrenner is a former researcher at OpenAI who worked on the company’s Superalignment team. He graduated as the valedictorian of Columbia University at just 19 years old before briefly working at the philanthropy-focused fund backed by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

In 2024, Aschenbrenner published a widely discussed essay titled “Situational Awareness,” arguing that artificial intelligence would drive massive demand for advanced semiconductors, memory chips, data centres and electricity infrastructure. The essay quickly gained popularity in Silicon Valley and became the foundation of his investment strategy.

Soon after leaving OpenAI, he launched the hedge fund Situational Awareness, attracting backing from prominent technology investors and rapidly becoming one of the most closely watched names in AI investing.

What Happened to Situational Awareness?

The hedge fund grew at an extraordinary pace. According to reports, its assets rose to nearly $45 billion by early July 2026 after delivering spectacular returns of more than 400% in the first half of the year.

However, the same concentrated strategy that produced those gains also exposed the fund to significant downside risk.

In recent weeks, several AI infrastructure stocks held by the fund—including Micron Technology, CoreWeave, Nebius Group, SanDisk and Bloom Energy—fell sharply as investors booked profits in the AI trade. Many of these stocks declined by more than 35% during the month.

At the same time, the fund’s short positions in software companies such as Adobe moved against it as software stocks rallied, resulting in further losses.

Why Did the Hedge Fund Face a Crisis?

The fund reportedly relied heavily on leverage, borrowing money from major Wall Street banks to increase the size of its investments.

As stock prices declined, the value of the collateral supporting those loans also fell. This prompted prime brokers, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, to issue margin calls, requiring the hedge fund to either deposit more capital or sell assets to reduce risk.

To meet these requirements, Situational Awareness began unwinding large positions across its portfolio.

Citadel Steps In

As the situation worsened, billionaire investor Ken Griffin’s Citadel reportedly reached an agreement to acquire a significant portion of Situational Awareness’s publicly traded holdings.

Several firms, including Millennium Management and Jane Street, were also said to have explored buying parts of the portfolio before Citadel emerged as the successful bidder.

The transaction is being viewed as one of the largest emergency portfolio sales in recent Wall Street history.

Was Anthropic Stake Also for Sale?

Reports suggested that the hedge fund was exploring the sale of its stake in AI startup Anthropic to raise additional cash.

However, a spokesperson for Situational Awareness denied reports that the company’s Anthropic stake was being marketed.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

The crisis highlights the risks of highly leveraged and concentrated investing, even in sectors with strong long-term growth potential such as artificial intelligence.

Aschenbrenner’s investment thesis—that AI will require enormous spending on chips, memory, data centres and power infrastructure—remains widely shared across the technology industry. However, the recent market correction showed that even promising themes can experience sharp volatility when valuations become stretched.

For investors, the episode serves as a reminder that leverage can amplify both gains and losses. Rapid portfolio growth may generate exceptional returns during favourable markets, but it can also accelerate losses when market sentiment reverses.

While Situational Awareness still retains some private investments, including its stake in Anthropic, the coming weeks will determine whether the fund can stabilise after one of the most dramatic reversals seen in the AI investing boom.

Disclaimer: This article is an independently written editorial piece inspired by information and reporting from international publications, along with publicly available sources. It is intended solely for informational purposes and does not reproduce or represent the editorial views, management position, opinions, analyses, or quotations of any publication or organization referenced. Readers are encouraged to consult the original sources for their complete reporting and context.