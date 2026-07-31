Juniper Green IPO Continues to See Muted Grey Market Premium; GMP Slips to ₹7 on Day 2

The Juniper Green IPO, which opened for subscription on July 30, 2026, continues to witness a modest grey market premium (GMP) as investor sentiment remains cautious. The IPO is priced at ₹225 per share, while the latest GMP has declined to ₹7, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹232.

Juniper Green IPO Subscription Update

The Juniper Green IPO is currently open for subscription and has received a 0.40 times subscription as of July 31, 2026. Investor participation is expected to pick up in the remaining bidding days.

Juniper Green IPO GMP Today

According to the latest grey market trend on July 31, 2026, the Juniper Green IPO GMP today is ₹7 per share, down from ₹8 in the previous session.

Latest GMP Details

Particulars Details IPO Price ₹225 per share Current GMP ₹7 Estimated Listing Price ₹232 Expected Listing Gain 3.11% Estimated Profit Per Lot ₹462 Subscription Status 0.40x Last Updated July 31, 2026, 10:58 AM

The grey market premium has softened over the past two sessions, reflecting cautious sentiment among unofficial market participants despite the IPO being open for subscription.

Juniper Green IPO GMP Trend

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Gain July 31, 2026 ₹225 ₹7 ₹232 3.11% July 30, 2026 ₹225 ₹8 ₹233 3.56% July 29, 2026 ₹225 ₹17 ₹242 7.56% July 28, 2026 ₹225 ₹17 ₹242 7.56% July 27, 2026 ₹225 ₹0 ₹225 0.00%

The GMP improved sharply from ₹0 on July 27 to ₹17 on July 28, but has since declined to ₹8 on July 30 and further to ₹7 on July 31, suggesting that grey market sentiment has moderated after the IPO opened for bidding.

What Does the GMP Indicate?

Based on the latest grey market premium, Juniper Green IPO shares are expected to list around ₹232, implying a potential listing gain of approximately 3.11% over the issue price.

Investors should note that the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator based on demand in the unlisted market. It does not guarantee the actual listing price, which will depend on the final subscription figures, prevailing market conditions, and investor sentiment on the listing day.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing