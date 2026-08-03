Muthoot Finance Share Price Falls Nearly 9% After Q1 Results, Brokerage Downgrades Weigh on Sentiment

3 Aug 2026 , 11:32 AM
Muthoot Finance share price plunged nearly 9% on Monday, extending intraday losses of up to 11%, after the gold loan lender reported its Q1 FY27 results and several brokerages downgraded the stock while cutting their earnings estimates and price targets.
As of 11:30 AM, Muthoot Finance shares were trading at ₹2,844.30, down 8.73% from the previous close of ₹3,119.60 on the NSE. The stock opened at ₹2,876.00, touched an intraday high of ₹2,928.00, and slipped to a low of ₹2,671.00 during the trading session.
The sharp decline in Muthoot Finance stock follows the company’s June quarter earnings, which highlighted strong loan growth but weaker margins. While the lender delivered healthy profit and Assets Under Management (AUM) growth, investors remained concerned about net interest margin (NIM) compression, increasing competition, and a softer earnings outlook.
Brokerages noted that yield normalization, the rollover of loans into lower interest rate slabs, and aggressive pricing by competitors led to pressure on margins during the quarter. These concerns overshadowed the company’s otherwise solid operational performance.
Muthoot Finance reported robust year-on-year growth across key financial metrics during the June quarter.
Although the financial performance remained strong, the market focused on the impact of lower yields on future profitability.
Several leading brokerages downgraded Muthoot Finance following the earnings announcement.
Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” from “Buy”, citing margin compression due to yield normalization, lower lending rates, and rising competition. The brokerage also reduced its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 7%–8% and expects only 5% EPS growth in FY27.
Investec downgraded the stock to “Sell” from “Hold”, reflecting concerns over profitability and the earnings outlook.
Nirmal Bang also downgraded Muthoot Finance to “Hold” from “Buy”, citing similar concerns over margins.
Not all analysts turned bearish after the results.
Muthoot Finance continues to enjoy broad institutional coverage despite the latest downgrades.
|Recommendation
|Number of Analysts
|Buy
|14
|Hold
|7
|Sell
|5
A majority of analysts continue to recommend the stock as a Buy, although concerns over near-term margin pressure remain.
|Particulars
|Value
|Current Price (11:30 AM)
|₹2,844.30
|Change
|-₹275.30 (-8.73%)
|Previous Close
|₹3,119.60
|Open
|₹2,876.00
|Day’s High
|₹2,928.00
|Day’s Low
|₹2,671.00
While Muthoot Finance delivered impressive growth in profits and loan assets during the first quarter of FY27, the market reaction reflects concerns over shrinking margins and increased competition in the gold loan segment. Multiple brokerage downgrades added to the selling pressure, leading to a sharp correction in the stock. Investors will closely monitor margin recovery, gold price trends, and competitive dynamics over the coming quarters to assess the company’s earnings outlook.
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