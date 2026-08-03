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Juniper Green IPO GMP Today: Issue subscribed 1.34x, Last Day to subscribe the issue

3 Aug 2026 , 11:25 AM

Juniper Green IPO GMP Today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Juniper Green IPO stands at ₹1.50, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹226.50 per share compared to the issue price of ₹225. Based on the current GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver a modest listing gain of around 0.67%. While the IPO is trading at a premium in the grey market, the current GMP reflects muted listing expectations. Investors should note that the Grey Market Premium is an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing-day performance.

Juniper Green IPO Subscription Status

The Juniper Green IPO has received an overall subscription of 1.34 times, indicating a moderate response from investors. While the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category witnessed strong participation, demand from Retail and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) remained relatively subdued.

Category-wise Subscription

Investor Category Subscription
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 4.04x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 0.15x
├─ Small NII (S-NII) 0.28x
└─ Big NII (B-NII) 0.08x
Retail Individual Investors (RII) 0.30x
Employee (EMP) 2.39x
Overall Subscription 1.34x

The subscription data indicates that institutional investors showed confidence in the issue, while participation from retail and HNI investors remained below one time.

Juniper Green IPO GMP Trend

The Juniper Green IPO GMP has witnessed a sharp decline over the IPO period. After touching a high of ₹17 before the issue opened, the premium gradually fell to ₹1.50, suggesting weakening grey market sentiment ahead of the listing.

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Listing Gain
3 August 2026 ₹1.50 ₹226.50 0.67%
2 August 2026 ₹1.75
1 August 2026 ₹1.50
31 July 2026 ₹3
30 July 2026 ₹8
29 July 2026 ₹17
28 July 2026 ₹17
27 July 2026 ₹0
26 July 2026 ₹0
25 July 2026 ₹0
24 July 2026 ₹0

Over the IPO period, the GMP has traded in the ₹0–₹17 range, reflecting cautious sentiment in the grey market. The sharp decline in GMP, coupled with modest overall subscription, points to limited expectations for a strong listing premium.

Should Investors Rely on GMP?

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) is widely tracked as an indicator of investor sentiment before an IPO listing. However, it remains an unofficial market metric and should not be the sole basis for an investment decision. Investors should assess the company’s financial performance, valuation, business model, industry outlook, growth prospects, and associated risks before investing in the IPO.

 

Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.

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  • #GreyMarketPremiumToday
  • #IndianIPO
  • #IPO2026
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