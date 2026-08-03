GAIL Share Price Falls Nearly 5% Despite Strong Q1 FY27 Results; Check Brokerages' Views and Outlook

GAIL share price declined nearly 5% on Monday despite the company reporting a strong recovery in its Q1 FY27 earnings, as investors booked profits after the recent rally. The stock came under pressure even as the broader market traded higher, indicating that the decline was largely driven by profit-taking and concerns over the sustainability of near-term earnings momentum.

As of 11:46 AM on NSE, GAIL shares were trading at ₹173.14, down 4.57% from the previous close of ₹181.44. The stock opened at ₹182.10, touched an intraday high of ₹182.38, and fell to a low of ₹172.15 during the session.

Why Is GAIL Share Price Falling Today?

The decline in GAIL stock comes after a strong rally following the company’s Q1 FY27 earnings announcement. Investors appear to be booking profits after the sharp post-results gains, while also evaluating whether the strong quarterly performance can be sustained in the coming quarters.

Energy sector sentiment was also impacted by a decline in crude oil prices amid expectations of progress on an Iran deal, which influenced investor sentiment toward state-owned energy companies.

Despite the fall, GAIL’s operational performance remains strong, with significant improvement across key business segments.

GAIL Q1 FY27 Results Highlights

GAIL reported a sharp sequential improvement in profitability during the June quarter, supported by stronger performance in gas marketing, transmission, and LPG segments.

Key Financial Highlights

Particulars Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit ₹4,292 crore Revenue from Operations ₹38,953 crore QoQ Revenue Growth 12% EBITDA ₹6,348 crore EBITDA Margin 16.3%

The company’s consolidated net profit increased significantly from ₹1,262 crore in the March quarter, while revenue from operations rose from ₹34,773 crore to ₹38,953 crore.

EBITDA also improved sharply from ₹1,129 crore in the previous quarter, with margins expanding to 16.3% from 3.2%, reflecting a strong recovery in operating performance.

Strong Gas Marketing Performance Supports Earnings

GAIL’s gas marketing business was a major contributor to the strong quarterly performance. Favourable price-index movements supported profitability, although gas marketing volumes declined during the quarter.

The gas transmission business also remained a key earnings driver, helping the company deliver a strong recovery in profitability.

However, analysts believe some of the Q1 gains were supported by timing factors and may moderate in the upcoming quarters.

GAIL Konkan LNG Merger Update

GAIL’s board has approved the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary Konkan LNG Ltd. (KLL) with the company.

KLL operates an LNG regasification terminal at Dabhol, Maharashtra, and reported a turnover of ₹741 crore in FY26.

The proposed merger is aimed at:

Creating a more vertically integrated energy company.

Simplifying the corporate structure.

Improving operational efficiencies.

Strengthening GAIL’s LNG business operations.

Brokerage Views on GAIL Stock

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-weight Rating

Morgan Stanley retained its “Equal-weight” rating on GAIL and raised its target price.

The brokerage said the current LNG market environment remains supportive, with factors such as:

Low European gas inventories.

Slower-than-expected US LNG export growth.

Continued LNG demand from China and Europe.

However, Morgan Stanley believes the company’s earnings outlook remains closely linked to global LNG market conditions. The brokerage expects additional global gas supply in the future to influence long-term growth prospects.

Macquarie Maintains Outperform Rating

Macquarie retained its “Outperform” rating on GAIL.

The brokerage highlighted that GAIL’s gas marketing business performed better due to favourable price-index movements, although volumes declined.

Key observations from Macquarie:

Strong marketing and LPG performance may moderate in future quarters.

Petrochemical production was affected after gas supplies were redirected toward priority sectors.

GAIL has already spent more than half of its ₹115 billion FY27 capital expenditure guidance during the first quarter.

GAIL Share Price Today

Particulars Value Current Price (11:46 AM) ₹173.14 Change -₹8.30 (-4.57%) Previous Close ₹181.44 Open ₹182.10 Day’s High ₹182.38 Day’s Low ₹172.15

Investor Takeaway

The decline in GAIL share price today appears to be driven by profit booking after the recent earnings-led rally rather than weakness in quarterly performance. The company delivered a strong Q1 FY27 recovery, supported by gas marketing and transmission businesses.

However, investors will closely monitor whether the strong margins achieved in the June quarter can continue, especially as some gains were driven by favourable market conditions and timing factors. Global LNG prices, supply dynamics, and demand trends will remain key factors influencing GAIL’s future earnings.

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